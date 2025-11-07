Garden Tower Defense Weekly Update Release Date and Countdown (November 8, 2025)

Garden Tower Defense has been releasing new weekly updates, and this week is no exception. The developers are all set to release a new event in the first week of November 2025. This upcoming event features new units, so be ready to grind and expand your collection. This article provides the exact release dates and timings for the forthcoming Garden Tower Defense update, and a countdown timer.

Release Date of the Next Garden Tower Defense Update

The forthcoming Garden Tower Defense update will officially launch on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST, UTC-5. Like previous events, it will be available for a week, ending on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, UTC-5. Below are the release dates and timings for the next update across major regions:

Region Timing United States (EST) Saturday, November 8 – 11:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, November 8 – 8:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, November 8 – 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 8 – 9:30 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, November 9 – 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 9 – 3:00 AM

You can also get notified from the game when the update rolls out on all servers. Go to the experience’s official Roblox page and click the “Notify Me” button below the event banner.

Also Read:

Countdown Timer for the Upcoming Event

Here is the countdown timer for the upcoming Garden Tower Defense, showcasing the time left for it to release:

What to Expect in the Next Garden Tower Defense Update?

The developers haven’t revealed much information about the forthcoming update. Based on the experience’s official Roblox page, we can expect the arrival of some new units. You can grind for money till the update to expand your collection with new and robust units. There might also be a time-limited game mode in the forthcoming update.

The developers will also make QoL improvements and fix some bugs, elevating the gameplay experience for players. We will update this section if the developers share more information about the upcoming event.