Gel or Emulsion – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters SET, GAL, GOO, GEL, NUT, GAS, LEG, OIL 4 Letters ALOE, MANI, ADAB, MAYO, COAT, OLEO, TINT, AGAR, WHIP, DOPE, FILM, GLUE, PACK, ROLL 5 Letters PAINT, AIOLI, TONER, SATIN, ORGAN, SPICE, ASICS, TRAMP, GRASS, FRAME, LATEX, PLATE, PURGE, GLOSS, LANES, COLIC, NOLAN, CREAM, ERODE, TINTS 6 Letters ORANGE, COULIS, MEDIUM, FROZEN, ANGELS, BIPACK, PHYSIC, HALIDE 7 Letters COLLOID, NONDRIP, SEVILLE, PUDDING, ROLLERS, MIXTURE, SOLATES, ALLEGED, TRESEME, TANGELA, BACKING, TRIPACK, VEHICLE, TEMPERA 8 Letters EMULSIFY, OINTMENT, SOLUTION, AGARAGAR, ALOEVERA, MARQUISE, VASELINE, FUSELAGE, COLLOIDS, MOONROCK, LINIMENT, APERIENT, CLEANSER, COSMETIC, DRYPLATE, EMULSOID, LAXATIVE, MEDICINE, NEGATIVE, PARAFFIN, PURIFIER, WETPAINT 9 Letters DISTEMPER, IRISHMOSS, COLLOIDAL, JERKYBOYS, CARTRIDGE, CATHARTIC, COLLOIDER, COLORFILM, LUBRICANT, MICROFILM, PURGATIVE, SOUNDFILM, LIMOUSINE 10 Letters JGEILSBAND, IGETAROUND, BIBLIOFILM, EMULSIFIER, SOUNDTRACK, ABSOLUTION, LIMOUSINES 11 Letters COATOFPAINT, HOLLANDAISE, SPELLNOTGEL, COMBINATION, SOUNDONFILM, SOUNDSTRIPE, PAINTROLLER 12 Letters FLAMETHROWER 13 Letters GLITTERFREEZE, CONVERSIONGEL, PROPULSIONGEL, GREENEYEDLADY, PRINTINGPAPER, TEMPERAMENTAL 14 Letters COLLECTIVESOUL, THEOLIVEBRANCH, EMULSIFICATION, UNIDIMENSIONAL 15 Letters BRITTANYJOHNSON 16 Letters PANCHROMATICFILM 17 Letters BLACKANDWHITEFILM, COLORNEGATIVEFILM, MONOCHROMATICFILM, MOTIONPICTUREFILM, PHOTOGRAPHICPAPER 18 Letters ORTHOCHROMATICFILM

