Gemini Now Runs on 2.0 Flash: What That Means for You

Google Gemini now uses the 2.0 Flash model for all users. In December, Google rolled out this new model experimentally on the web, followed by its introduction to Android users. If you open Gemini, even with a free subscription, you’ll see Flash 2.0 selected by default on Gemini Web and the mobile app.

Gemini now currently lets you access five different models:

2.0 Flash

1.5 Flash

1.5 Pro (for Advanced users)

1.5 Pro with Deep Research (for Advanced users)

2.0 Experimental Advanced (for Advanced users)

Gemini’s Flash 2.0 model is an enhanced version of the Flash 1.5. and Flash 1.5 Pro. You get faster performance and better results. The model in fact outperforms the latter by scoring almost double in certain benchmarks.

Here’s a detailed overview of all Gemini models.

However, note that Google will only be using the 2.0 Flash for new conversations. Your existing conversations may still be on 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro for the next few weeks.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Features

Gemini 2.0 relies on user-specific data and context to deliver more relevant and personalized information. This means the responses are not only accurate but also aligned with your interests and preferences.

Whether it’s a book, a long PDF, or detailed notes, Gemini 2.0 quickly condenses lengthy content into clear, concise summaries.

The model can generate various text formats, including poems, code, scripts, emails, and letters, making it a versatile AI assistant.

Users can interact with Gemini 2.0 in multiple languages, ensuring seamless access to information in their preferred language.

The model excels in math, logical reasoning, and factual accuracy, making it more reliable for complex problem-solving.

Gemini Advanced subscribers get access to a 1 million token context window, allowing them to upload and analyze files up to 1,500 pages long. They can also integrate Gemini 2.0 into custom Gems for tailored AI experiences.

Gemini 2.0 Flash vs. Older Models

Here’s how Gemini 2.0 Flash compares with 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro models:

Feature Gemini 1.5 Flash Gemini 1.5 Pro Gemini 2.0 Flash Speed Fast, designed for quick responses Slower than Flash, prioritizes accuracy Significantly improved speed over 1.5 Flash, even faster than 1.5 Pro in some cases Performance Good for general tasks Higher accuracy and understanding, better for complex tasks Outperforms 1.5 Pro on some benchmarks while being faster Multimodal Input Text, Images, Video, Audio Text, Images, Video, Audio Text, Images, Video, Audio Multimodal Output Text Text Text, Images (generated), Steerable Text-to-Speech Audio Tool Use Limited More advanced Native tool use (Google Search, code execution, user-defined functions) API Available Available Available with Multimodal Live API for real-time interactions Availability Widely available Widely available Widely available starting now

As of this writing, Gemini 2.0 Flash has been rolled out as the default version for Gemini Web. Mobile app users can currently access 2.0 Flash in Experimental mode. We anticipate the new model becoming available on phones in the coming weeks.