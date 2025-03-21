Gemini Launched Canvas, But It’s Nowhere Close to ChatGPT Canvas Yet

Google has just introduced the Canvas feature inside Gemini, a tool similar to ChatGPT Canvas that lets you work on text or code alongside the AI in real-time. In simple words, it opens an interface where the AI can generate, refine, and enhance content while allowing users to edit alongside it.

From the moment ChatGPT Canvas launched, it became my go-to writing assistant. Naturally, I was eager to try out Google’s Gemini Canvas, expecting a similar—if not better—experience. But after putting it to the test, the differences became impossible to ignore. While Gemini Canvas has its merits, it still falls short of Gemini in some ways. Here’s why it’s not quite ready to replace ChatGPT Canvas just yet.

1. ChatGPT Makes It Easier to Start with Your Text

With ChatGPT, you can simply paste your text or code and click the canvas icon to open it instantly in the Canvas. From there, you can provide prompts and continue refining your work seamlessly.

ChatGPT

Gemini, however, handles this differently. When you select the Canvas option and paste your text or code, instead of opening it directly, Gemini provides feedback in the Canvas.

Gemini

While feedback is useful, why would we want it inside the Canvas? Feedback belongs in the chat section, while the Canvas should display the actual text or code so we can work on it. With Gemini, you have to explicitly request, “Open the same text in Canvas without making any changes.” Otherwise, Gemini applies its changes instantly—which you may or may not prefer.

2. Gemini Forgets Previous Instructions

A major issue with Gemini Canvas is that it sometimes disregards earlier instructions, requiring constant reminders. For example, I asked Gemini to create a simple snake game using the Pyglet library instead of the more popular Pygame. However, when I started refining the game—modifying the UI and adding features—Gemini suddenly replaced the entire code with a Pygame version, even though the requested UI upgrades were possible with Pyglet.

Gemini

Similarly, I have to repeatedly remind Gemini about my preferred writing tone when working on text. While ChatGPT also occasionally forgets instructions, it retains project details and preferences for a longer time. In contrast, Gemini requires frequent corrections, making the process more tedious.

3. Cannot Use Deep Research At the Same Time As ChatGPT

On Gemini, when you enable Canvas in chat, the Deep Research mode gets disabled. So if you want to conduct deep research on a topic while writing, you’re out of luck. You’ll need to open a new tab, start a new chat, generate a deep research report, and then switch between tabs to gather information for your writing.

Gemini

On the other hand, ChatGPT allows you to generate a deep research report even with Canvas enabled. This way, you can keep everything on one page and write without constantly juggling between tabs.

ChatGPT

4. No More Adjusting the Layout

Both platforms provide a chat section alongside the Canvas, allowing you to give prompts or search online. On ChatGPT, you can even generate a deep research report, as mentioned earlier. This makes it easier to write articles or work on code while searching for information. For example, when coding, I can ask questions like How to integrate Firebase API or What modules are available for a particular feature.

However, this chat section is limited to a small left sidebar on both platforms. The difference is that ChatGPT lets you adjust the layout, so you can expand the chat section and give both chat and Canvas enough space.

ChatGPT

With Gemini, you’re stuck with the default layout, even if the chat space feels cramped.

Gemini

5. Gemini’s Formatting Is Either Too Rigid or Too Loose

Another issue I found with Gemini is that its responses are either:

overly structured—with excessive bullet points and multiple headings

completely unstructured, writing long paragraphs without any proper headings or organization.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, usually finds a good balance in maintaining structure.

I tried providing additional prompts to adjust Gemini’s formatting, but even after multiple rounds of editing, it’s difficult to achieve the right balance between structured content and a natural writing flow. The only solution is to manually tweak everything. However, this can be my personal preference and you may prefer the formatting of Gemini more than ChatGPT.

Also Read:

6. Changes Are Too Literal—Without Optimizing the Overall Content

The Canvas feature edits your text or code while keeping the entire project in memory. So any change you request is made in a way that fits the existing work.

For example, I created a quiz app on both platforms, but they defaulted to a light theme. When I asked both to switch to a dark theme, both services applied the change correctly. However, ChatGPT also adjusted other elements like buttons and text to match the dark theme, ensuring a cohesive look.

ChatGPT

In contrast, Gemini simply switched to dark mode without optimizing the overall UI.

Gemini

This isn’t a one-time issue but a common pattern with Gemini. While ChatGPT also occasionally has similar issues, it’s not as consistent or frequent as with Gemini.

7. Cannot Run Python Code

Both ChatGPT and Gemini Canvas can run and preview web apps. However, ChatGPT also allows you to run Python code directly inside the Canvas. If there are any bugs, you can use AI to fix them with a single click, significantly improving your workflow speed.

ChatGPT

Gemini, on the other hand, does not support this feature yet. You have to copy the code to a local file and run it manually. If it throws an error, you either have to fix it yourself or provide additional prompts to Gemini for troubleshooting. If your work involves Python, this can be a significant limitation.

Gemini

Whether you’re working on text or code, ChatGPT provides handy tools to speed up your workflow. For example, when working on code, you get shortcuts to port it to another language, fix bugs, add comments and logs, and even request a code review. For text, there are shortcuts to get suggestions, adjust the length, change tone, add emojis, and most importantly, apply a final polish.

ChatGPT

In contrast, Gemini offers no such shortcuts for code. For text, it only provides options to adjust length, change tone, and get editing suggestions. Additionally, ChatGPT lets you easily format text with bold, italics, and different heading levels.

While you can still achieve all of this on Gemini through prompts, having quick shortcuts for common tasks makes ChatGPT a more convenient tool to work with.

Gemini Canvas vs ChatGPT Canvas

Gemini Canvas is a step in the right direction and brings some useful features to the table. It covers the basics well, offering a structured workspace for refining text and code. However, it still lacks key functionalities that could make it a true competitor to ChatGPT’s Canvas. Features like layout adjustments, deep research mode, built-in Python execution, and handy shortcuts for quick edits are noticeably missing.

While these limitations didn’t convince me to switch to Gemini, they may not be deal-breakers if you’re already a Gemini user. The core functionality remains solid, and if partial edits and real-time collaboration are your main priorities, Gemini Canvas still delivers a decent experience. However, for those looking for a more flexible and efficient workflow, ChatGPT’s Canvas currently holds the edge.