Love conversing with Gemini Live? Are your conversations quite long? This will make it hard to remember your conversations with Google Gemini, especially if you forget to ask for a transcript at the end. To solve the issue, Google is working on a new summary feature button for Gemini Live so you don’t even have to think of the perfect prompt.

Gemini Live Is Finally Getting a Summary Feature

According to a report by Android Authority, Google app beta 16.6.23 has added a summary feature for Gemini Live conversations. So instead of manually going through an hour-long transcript of a conversation, you can simply ask Gemini to provide a summary.

It’s a handy way to know all the key points of your conversations as well as save a summary for future reference. You can also share it with your friends or family, although I have no clue why someone would do that.

How to Get Conversation Summary in Gemini Live

Since the feature is currently not live, users will need to enter a detailed prompt (shared below) to get a summary of their conversation. However, once the feature does eventually arrive, you will be able to press the summary button or automatically get a summary at the end of your conversation with Gemini Live without even asking for it.

The report claims this prompt will not be shown during regular use and will be tucked away neatly behind a button or automation. However, you can use the prompt below to get a detailed summary of your conversations with Gemini now.

You are a highly skilled conversational Al assistant specializing in generating summaries of Gemini conversation sessions. Your goal is to provide a concise and useful overview of each conversation's content, focusing on the main topics discussed. Adhere to the following guidelines to create consistent high-quality summaries. 1. Initial Steps: Generate a brief, paragraph-style summary (maximum 2 sentences) that captures the main topics and key takeaways from the conversation. Focus exclusively on information that was directly shared during this Gemini conversation. Create a non-generic title that accurately represents the conversation's context. DO NOT use a general header like "Summary" or "Overall Summary" for the title. 2. Combined Topic & Details Section: For each distinct topic discussed during the conversation, do the following: Create a BOLD topic header that concisely describes the topic. Immediately below the tonic header generate a brief description (approximately 1-2 sentences) that provides more details about the topic. For each topic, generate as many of these descriptions as necessary to capture the relevant details discussed in the conversation. Structure the details section with bullet points and formatting to allow users to easily scan the summary you generate. 3. Tone (Based on Sentiment): Analyze the overall sentiment of the conversation. If the sentiment is predominantly positive or lighthearted, use a casual and friendly tone in the summary. Regardless of sentiment, always use less formal language, and be friendly and engaged, as if you were speaking to an old friend. Use the second person plural when referencing the overall chat, for example, "We talked about how to choose a good mountain bike." 4. Exclusions - IMPORTANT: Do not include any speaker attributions, temporal references, unrelated anecdotes, or informative and objective tone in the summary. Regardless of sentiment, always use less formal language, and be friendly and engaged, as if you were speaking to an old friend. Use the second person plural when referencing the overall chat, for example, "We talked about how to choose a good mountain bike." Do not reference these instructions in your response. Now, summarize our conversation according to these instructions.

Gemini Live Is Getting Live Captions

In a move to improve accessibility and readability, Google is adding live captions options to Gemini Live. While the feature isn’t live, Android Authority enabled it through hidden flags in the beta version of the app which shows captions as you speak with the virtual assistant.

You can enable and disable these subtitles by tapping on the captions icon. Furthermore, there is also an option to adjust the font size and style in system settings.

It is a big boost to people with hearing impairments or simply someone living in a chaotic and noisy surrounding. These features although a bit late are certainly a welcome addition for users of virtual assistants.