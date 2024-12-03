Gemini Now Lets You Call and Message on Android Lock Screen

Google is rolling out a new feature for its Gemini app on Android. Now, you can make calls and send messages using Gemini without unlocking your phone—a feature that has been present since long on Google Assistant.

How to Enable the Feature

Calling and messaging using the Gemini app are disabled by default. To turn it on:

Go to Gemini Settings > Gemini on Lock Screen. Enable Make calls and send messages without unlocking. Once enabled, you can ask Gemini to call or message someone even when your phone is locked.

Rollout Details

This feature is being rolled out as a server-side update, meaning users may receive it without needing to manually update the app. It isn’t widely available, so if you can’t access it yet, expect it to be available soon in the coming days.

At the end of October, Google started rolling out new Gemini Extensions for Phone and Messages. These extensions improve Gemini’s ability to make calls and send messages. However, the new setting allowed Gemini to make calls and messages while locked without these extensions by falling back to Google Assistant.

Gemini’s Progress and Upcoming Changes

Google has gone all-in on AI this year with Gemini as its core focus. The AI model has been integrated across the company’s services and has even replaced Google Assistant as the default on Android. However, Gemini still lacks many Google Assistant features. This rollout makes Gemini more versatile and narrows that gap.

Android Authority first found hints about this feature during an APK teardown. The teardown also hinted at upcoming UI changes for Gemini. The updated design features a more minimal floating overlay that expands vertically as you type, making it easier to use without taking up too much screen space.

Additionally, Gemini extensions are being organized into categories such as Communication, Device Control, Travel, Media, and Productivity, though these changes have yet to be widely seen.