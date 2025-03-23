Gemini on Android Can Now ‘See’ the World Around You

Earlier this month at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Google promised to bring two Project Astra-powered features: real-time camera and screen sharing to Gemini Live on Android phones. With this update, you can now share your screen with Gemini and let it see the world around you through your phone’s camera. The rollout appears to have started.

Share Your Screen With Gemini Live

A Reddit user reported that upon activating the Gemini overlay on their Android phone, they discovered a new Share Screen with Live button. It was positioned above the existing Ask About Screen button and the Ask Gemini field. You can either share your entire screen or a single app, though the single app option isn’t selectable yet.

For starters, Gemini Live session is when you have a back-and-forth verbal conversation with Gemini, similar to talking to a real person. During this session, you can share your screen, allowing Gemini to analyze it and answer your questions in real time. For example:

You’re on a video call with Gemini Live and share your screen displaying a restaurant menu. You ask, “What exactly is this dish with the red sauce?” Gemini analyzes the screen and instantly identifies it.

You’re checking in for a flight on your phone but confused by the seat selection options. You share your screen with Gemini Live and ask, “Which of these seats has extra legroom?” Gemini scans the seat map and highlights the best options.

You’re troubleshooting a device and need help. You share your screen with Gemini Live, showing the settings menu, and ask, “Why isn’t my WiFi connecting?” Gemini analyzes the screen and provides step-by-step instructions to fix the issue.

Real-Time Camera Capabilities in Gemini

Alongside this, the user also mentioned receiving real-time camera capabilities in Gemini. This is another integration of Google’s Project Astra within Gemini. They could start a Gemini Live session and initiate a video stream, with a button in the bottom-right corner to switch to the front-facing camera, making it feel like a video call with Gemini.

This essentially gives Gemini “eyes.” The user could point their camera at objects, scenes, or documents, and Gemini would provide information, answer questions, or perform tasks based on what it sees.

You can walk around, discussing or asking questions about what’s in front of you. For example:

You point your phone’s camera at an unfamiliar plant in a garden. Gemini instantly identifies the species and provides details about it.

While shopping, you aim the camera at a product label. Gemini reads the ingredients and nutritional information aloud.

While traveling in a foreign country, you point the camera at a street sign. Gemini overlays a real-time translation onto the image.

When Will You Get These Project Astra Features in Gemini?

As mentioned earlier, Google first showcased these features at MWC 2025. Since the user received them early, it’s safe to assume that Google is either testing or rolling them out to Gemini on Android in phases.

Back in January, Google stated that Project Astra’s screen sharing and live video streaming features would arrive on the standalone Gemini mobile app for Android in the “coming months,” with Pixel and Galaxy S25 series expected to be prioritized.

That said, the user who reported getting these features was using a Xiaomi device. This suggests there might not be any strict technical limitation on which phones will receive the update. However, it’s possible that Google could make these features available only to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

For now, we’ll have to wait until the update reaches more devices or until Google provides an official release timeline. Keep an eye on your Gemini app to see if the features arrive for you!