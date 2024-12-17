Home » News » Gemini on Android Gets Gemini 2.0 Flash Model: Here’s What it Means

Gemini on Android Gets Gemini 2.0 Flash Model: Here’s What it Means

by Ritik Singh
written by Ritik Singh 0 comment
Gemini on Android Gets Gemini 2.0 Flash Model: Here's What it Means

Last week, Google announced its next-generation AI model – Gemini 2.0 Flash. It was initially available on the web version at gemini.google.com, but now is being rolled out to the Gemini app for Android. If you use Gemini on Android, you might have already seen the new model selector dropdown menu. It lets you choose the new 2.0 Flash Experimental mode.

Your Google app must be updated to version 15.50 or higher to access Gemini 2.0 Flash on Android. This model is available across all tiers, so no need for the Gemini Advanced subscription.

Tap the model switcher in the Gemini app at the top and choose between three available models:

  • Gemini 1.5 Pro: Tackle complex tasks
  • Gemini 1.5 Flash: Get everyday help
  • Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental: Preview our latest experimental model
Gemini 2.0 Flash selector drop-down menu on Android

Gemini 2.0 Flash is not only better than 1.5 Flash but also outperforms Gemini 1.5 Pro in benchmark, except for tasks like a novel, diagnostic long-context understanding evaluation, and automatic speech translation. This means even if you don’t have a subscription to access Gemini 1.5 Pro, you’ll still be better off with the free Gemini 2.0 Flash for most tasks.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Key Highlights

Here are some features of Gemini’s latest 2.0 Flash model:

  • Gemini 2.0 Flash is a multi-modal model and can handle text, images, audio, and videos natively rather than converting them to text first.
  • It can generate and modify text and images.
  • It can input photos, videos, and audio recordings to answer your questions, like who said what.
  • It offers quicker response times to queries and faster content creation while consuming fewer resources.
  • It also demonstrates superior math, reasoning, and factuality.
  • All images and audio generated by this model are watermarked with Google SynthID technology, so anyone can know these are synthetic and AI-generated. This helps avoid deepfakes and other abuse.

Gemini 2.0 Flash vs. Other Gemini Models

Here’s a quick comparison of Gemini 2.0 Flash with other Gemini models:

FeatureGemini 1.5 FlashGemini 1.5 ProGemini 2.0 Flash
SpeedFast, designed for quick responsesSlower than Flash, prioritizes accuracySignificantly improved speed over 1.5 Flash, even faster than 1.5 Pro in some cases
PerformanceGood for general tasksHigher accuracy and understanding, better for complex tasksOutperforms 1.5 Pro on some benchmarks while being faster
Multimodal InputText, Images, Video, AudioText, Images, Video, AudioText, Images, Video, Audio
Multimodal OutputTextTextText, Images (generated), Steerable Text-to-Speech Audio
Tool UseLimitedMore advancedNative tool use (Google Search, code execution, user-defined functions)
APIAvailableAvailableAvailable with Multimodal Live API for real-time interactions
AvailabilityWidely availableWidely availableExperimental release, wider availability in January 2025

The Flash 2.0 model is currently being rolled out in an experimental phase to the Gemini app on Android devices. Google says that considering its early phase, it may not always work perfectly and may make mistakes. Also, some Gemini features won’t be compatible with this model in its experimental state.

Update: Google app | Gemini app

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

You may also like

Galaxy S25 Series to Get Qi2 Wireless Charging But With...

One UI 7 Beta 2 Brings New Fixes and Improvements:...

From iPhone to Google Messages: Satellite Texting is the New...

Fortnite x Skibidi Toilet: The Most Bizarre Gaming Crossover of...

Day 9 of 12 Days of OpenAI: Big Wins for...

OnePlus 13R: Fresh Specs Leak Reveals Key Details

Instagram’s New 2024 Collage: Highlight Your Year in Style

Now You Can Organize Conversations in ChatGPT with Projects (Basically...

Google Announces New OS, Android XR, for VR and AR...

ChatGPT Can Now See and Talk to You: Advanced Voice...