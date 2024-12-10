Genmoji Not Working on iOS 18: Here are 10 Ways to Fix It

Apple announced several Apple Intelligence features earlier this year. Most of them were not released when iOS 18 was launched. One such feature was Genmoji which was recently made available with iOS 18.2 version to iPhone users. However, Genmoji is not working for many iPhone users even after updating to the latest version of iOS 18. Here’s how you can fix that.

Solution 1: Check Device Compatability

Your iPhone must be compatible with Apple Intelligence to use Genmoji. Compatible devices include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 series, A17 Pro or M-Series iPads, and Apple Silicon Macs. Even if your device supports iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia 15.2, it may not have access to Apple Intelligence features. If Genmoji still doesn’t work, try the other solutions provided below.

If you’re using an Apple Intelligence-compatible device with iOS 18 and can’t access Genmoji, ensure you’re on iOS 18.2. Similarly, check if you are running iPad OS 18.2 and MacOS Sequoia 15.2 respectively, as it’s required for Genmoji. In some regions, stable versions will be released soon but you can access them before by using beta versions.

Solution 3: Check Device Language

Currently, Apple Intelligence features are supported only in certain English languages like the USA, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. To use Genmoji on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll need to set your device’s language to one of these regions:

Open Settings > General > Language & Region. Select the Add Language option and add English (US). When you select English (US), a dialog box will appear. In that, select the Use English(US) option to use it as your primary language.

Solution 4: Change the Keyboard to US English

When Apple Intelligence was launched, it initially only supported (US) English. Several users reported on the Apple Community that changing their keyboard language fixed Genmoji Issue. You can change your keyboard language by following these steps:

In your device go to Settings > General > Keyboards. Tap Keyboards and if you don’t have English (US) as one of your keyboard languages, tap on Add New Keyboard and then choose English (US).

Solution 5: Turn On Stickers in Keyboard

Several Reddit users resolved the Genmoji Waitlist not appearing by turning on the Stickers option in the keyboard settings. Turn on the Stickers option to see if it fixes the Genmoji not working issue:

In your device go to Settings > General > Keyboards. Scroll down to the bottom and turn on the Stickers.

Solution 6: Refresh Message App

You can resolve Genmoji issues on your iPhone or iPad by refreshing the Messages app. Closing and reopening the app can fix any minor issues affecting its performance or features. To refresh, just swipe down from the bottom of the screen and the recent apps will appear. Now swipe up the message app and reopen it again.

Solution 7: Restart Your Phone

Occasionally a minor bug may cause Genmoji to stop working on your iPhone or iPad. Restarting your device can help resolve this issue by giving it a fresh start. It’s one of the easiest and most effective fixes to try first.

Solution 8: Change Siri Language to English(US)

Some users on the Apple Support Community suggested changing the Siri Language to English (US). That fixed Genmoji feature not appearing on their devices. Here’s how to do that:

On your iPhone or iPad – go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. Choose English (US) in the languages section.

Solution 9: Add Emoji Keyboard

iPhones come preinstalled with a dedicated emojis keyboard but you need to add it in the Settings. Otherwise, Genmoji won’t work. Here’s how to add Emoji keyboard to your list of available keyboards:

Go to Settings > General > Keyboards. Tap Keyboards and if you don’t have Emojis as one of your keyboards listed, tap on Add New Keyboard and then choose Emoji.

Solution 10: Reset Settings

The only option left is to reset all iPhone settings if Genmoji is still not working on your iPhone. Since Genmoji is in Beta, it may have bugs, and resetting the settings will restore defaults. However, note that resetting iPhone settings will have consequences that we covered separately.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Then select Reset > Reset All Settings option.

Genmoji is a fun feature to have. Imagine being able to generate emojis on the fly that are unique and not available anywhere else using AI. Are you excited to use Generative emojis or Genmoijs?