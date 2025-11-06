Home » Puzzles » Genre Portmanteau – Crossword Clue Answers

Genre Portmanteau – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Genre Portmanteau, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Genre Portmanteau.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersROM, BOX, SCI, NEO, RAP, BRO, SKA, EMO, FPS
4 LettersCASE, PEAT, NOIR, ACID, LUTE, KNEX, SOUL, DOGE
5 LettersTRUNK, TAEBO, REDOX, SPOOF, HEIST, ANIME, HANOI, ACTIO, SHORT, FARCE, OATER, SCIFI, OPART, GEEKY, TRICK, BEBOP, RANDB
6 LettersHAZMAT, AMTRAK, SCI-FI, MASALA, HORROR, OATERS, VALISE
7 LettersDRAMEDY, TRIPHOP, HANDBAG, GROUPON, AMERIND, SHOOTEM, WESTERN, CARRION, NEONOIR, ROMANCE, PATRICK, TRAGEDY, REALITY
8 LettersDOCUSOAP, CARRYALL, COMPOUND, BROMANCE, DISASTER, ESTIMATE, LIESBACK, BEERAMID, GRIMDARK
9 LettersCONTAINER, BLENDWORD, MATHLETES, TURDUCKEN, ARTCINEMA, CHOPSOCKY, INFODEMIC, CONJURERS, SHOOTEMUP, EMERGENCE
10 LettersMERGEDWORD, HORSEOPERA, RHINOPHANT, MONTHDREAM
11 LettersCOUNTERWORD, SEMITRAILER
13 LettersTELESCOPEWORD
14 LettersKANORADOKANSAS, TEXARKANATEXAS
15 LettersPORTMANTEAUWORD, COMBINATIONWORD, PORTMANTOLOGISM, SCREWBALLCOMEDY
16 LettersSPAGHETTIWESTERN

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

