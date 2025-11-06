If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Genre Portmanteau, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Genre Portmanteau – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Genre Portmanteau.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ROM, BOX, SCI, NEO, RAP, BRO, SKA, EMO, FPS 4 Letters CASE, PEAT, NOIR, ACID, LUTE, KNEX, SOUL, DOGE 5 Letters TRUNK, TAEBO, REDOX, SPOOF, HEIST, ANIME, HANOI, ACTIO, SHORT, FARCE, OATER, SCIFI, OPART, GEEKY, TRICK, BEBOP, RANDB 6 Letters HAZMAT, AMTRAK, SCI-FI, MASALA, HORROR, OATERS, VALISE 7 Letters DRAMEDY, TRIPHOP, HANDBAG, GROUPON, AMERIND, SHOOTEM, WESTERN, CARRION, NEONOIR, ROMANCE, PATRICK, TRAGEDY, REALITY 8 Letters DOCUSOAP, CARRYALL, COMPOUND, BROMANCE, DISASTER, ESTIMATE, LIESBACK, BEERAMID, GRIMDARK 9 Letters CONTAINER, BLENDWORD, MATHLETES, TURDUCKEN, ARTCINEMA, CHOPSOCKY, INFODEMIC, CONJURERS, SHOOTEMUP, EMERGENCE 10 Letters MERGEDWORD, HORSEOPERA, RHINOPHANT, MONTHDREAM 11 Letters COUNTERWORD, SEMITRAILER 13 Letters TELESCOPEWORD 14 Letters KANORADOKANSAS, TEXARKANATEXAS 15 Letters PORTMANTEAUWORD, COMBINATIONWORD, PORTMANTOLOGISM, SCREWBALLCOMEDY 16 Letters SPAGHETTIWESTERN

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.