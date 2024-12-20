Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream Codes: Get Your Free Primogems (December 2024)

Want some free stuff in Genshin Impact? You’re in luck. The Version 5.3 livestream just dropped some sweet rewards for everyone. But here’s the catch. Unlike other Genshin Impact redeem codes, you need to act fast because these codes won’t last long. Let’s see all the new Genshin Impact 5.3 redeemable codes you can use to get rewards and Primogems.

All Active Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream Codes

Here is the list of confirmed codes that work from the Version 5.3 live stream:

Redeem Codes Rewards UAMPGJASECZH – Primogems x100

– Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 LT5NH2TTXUHM – Primogems x100

– Hero’s Wit x5 4SLPH3BSFVH9 – Primogems x100

– Mora x50,000

These three available codes will expire on December 22nd, 2024, at 11:00 PM (UTC-5). From their initial release on December 20th, 2024, you have been given a window of approximately 2 days to redeem these valuable rewards, so act fast!

If you’re wondering why you should redeem these codes, 300 free Primogems are basically the amount of currency you need for two wishes in the game. Every wish gets you closer to pulling those new characters everyone’s talking about like Mavuika, the new Pyro Archon, or Citlali. Plus, who doesn’t like free stuff?

How to Redeem Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream Codes

Getting your hands on these free rewards is super easy. You’ve got two ways to do it, and both are pretty straightforward. Check them out!

Redeeming the Codes In-Game

If you are already in the game, you can do these steps:

Open the Menu. Click on Settings. Go to Account. Look for Redeem Code. Type in the codes one by one. Check your mail for rewards.

Redeeming the Codes on Website

Not playing the game right now? No worries! You can do this from your phone or computer too. Here is how:

Head to the official Genshin Impact website. Log into your account. Find the code redemption page. Pick your server region. Enter your character nickname. Enter the codes. Check your in-game mail for the rewards.

Here’s the thing though, you’ve got to be quick about it. These codes are only good for two days and you need to be at least Adventure Rank 10 to use them. Once you’ve put in the codes, don’t forget to actually claim your stuff from your mailbox, because some players have definitely forgotten that part before.

While you’re at it, there’s some pretty exciting stuff coming in Version 5.3 that you might want to know about. We’re finally getting to see how the Natlan story wraps up, plus some cool new characters are dropping, including Mavuika and a new Pyro version of the Traveler. Oh, and if you’re into the festive stuff, the Lantern Rite Gathering event is making its yearly comeback, along with a bunch of other events that’ll have their own rewards. Pretty sweet, right?