Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream Summary: Characters, Weapons, Events, and More

The latest Genshin Impact Special Program has revealed exciting new content coming in Version 5.3 “Incandescent Ode of Resurrection.” From the debut of the Pyro Archon to the return of the beloved Lantern Rite festival, there’s a lot to look forward to in this massive update. Here is the full summary for Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream.

Version 5.3 launches on January 1st, 2025, following server maintenance at these times:

Region Date and Time North America December 31st, 2024, at 6:00 PM (UTC-5) Europe January 1st, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+1) Asia January 1, 2025, at 7:00 AM (UTC+8)

The update will run until February 11th, 2025, giving players six weeks to enjoy all the new content.

Genshin Impact 5.3 New Characters and Banners

Phase 1

From January 1st to January 21st, 2025, two new 5-star characters will become available, each with unique abilities and roles in battle:

Character Rarity Element Weapon

Mavuika (new) 5-Star Pyro Claymore

Citlali (new) 5-Star Cyro Catalyst

Mavuika: The long-awaited Pyro Archon is finally going to make her debut. Her unique gameplay revolves around summoning cool weapons like a fiery ring that attacks automatically and a special motorcycle for enhanced mobility. Instead of Energy, she uses a Fighting Spirit system that grows as your team works together.

Citlali: A mysterious sorceress from the Masters of the Night-Wind tribe who focuses on summoning creatures. She can create shields, deal AoE Cryo damage, and boost Frozen and Melt reactions, making her a great support for Pyro and Hydro teams.

These characters bring variety to the roster, offering options for players who want strong damage or versatile support.

Phase 2

Phase 2, which will run from January 21st until February 11th, 2025, will introduce a new 4-star character and reruns for two popular 5-star characters:

Character Rarity Element Weapon

Arlecchino (rerun) 5-Star Pyro Polearm

Clorinde (rerun) 5-Star Electro Sword

Lan Yan (new) 4-Star Anemo Catalyst

Arlecchino: The former Harbinger returns with her signature combat style that uses HP manipulation for powerful attacks, offering a high-risk, high-reward playstyle.

Clorinde: The lightning-fast duelist is back, bringing her high-speed Electro combat to the battlefield.

Lan Yan: A Liyue character specializing in shield support and aerial combat. Her shield can adapt to different elements, making her a versatile choice for countering elemental damage.

Chronicled Wish Banner

This special banner focuses on Liyue characters and returns with adjusted rules. Featured characters and weapons in the Chronicled Wish Banner include:

Wish Banner Characters and Weapons 5-Star Characters Baizhu, Shenhe, Keqing, Ganyu, Xiao, Tartaglia, and Qiqi 5-Star Weapons Primordial Jade Cutter, Summit Shaper, The Unforged, Calamity Queller, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, Jadefall’s Splendor, Memory of Dust, Polar Star, and Amos’ Bow.

Genshin Impact 5.3 New Story Content

Story Content Description Natlan Archon Quest Act V The epic conclusion to Natlan’s storyline Mavuika Story Quest: As the Blazing Sun Explore the story of Pyro Archon’s past and motivations Citlali’s Story Quest: Memories Flowing with Color Experience the finale of the Masters of the Night Wind Tribal Chronicles Pyro Traveler Unlock new Pyro abilities through story progression

New Bosses and Challenges

There will be two new bosses in the upcoming version:

Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker: A formidable new world boss tied to Citlali’s storyline. This shamanic warrior brings unique combat mechanics and drops materials needed for Citlali’s ascension.

Lord of Eroded Primal Fire: A fearsome weekly boss that combines Pyro and Abyss powers. Players will face this dragon-like entity during the Archon Quest.

2025 Lantern Rite Celebration

The festival returns bigger than ever with:

New Character Skins

Skin Name Details

Hu Tao “Cherries Snow-Laden” – Premium skin available for purchase

– Features elegant winter-themed design

Xiangling “New Year’s Cheer” – Free skin obtainable through event participation

– Traditional Liyue festival attire

Lantern Rite Gathering

The 2025 Lantern Rite Gathering, lets you pick any 4-star Liyue character for free. Whether you want to complete your dream team or grab a free constellation for a favorite, it’s your choice. The newest character, Lan Yan, is also included in the roster.

May Fortune Find You: Spring’s Premonition

During the Lantern Rite, a special check-in event called May Fortune Find You offers great rewards, including 10 Intertwined Fates, 1600 Primogems, and extra in-game resources. Log in daily throughout the event to claim all the rewards!

Lantern Rite Mini-Games

Lantern Rite Mini-Games Details Immortal Combat – Fast-paced puzzle game featuring rattan figurines

– Co-op battles available

– Challenge friends in competitive matches Drills by Lamplight – Combat-focused mini-game

– Use Secret Stratagems to complete challenges

– Different conditions for each stage Custom Gift-Envelopes – Gift envelopes to characters based on their preferences

– Earn Auspicious Motifs as rewards

– Share gift envelopes with friends

– Social interaction feature

New Weapons

Two powerful 5-star weapons debut in Genshin Impact 5.3:

Weapons Details

A Thousand Blazing Suns Mavuika’s signature Claymore weapon

Starcaller’s Watch Citlali’s signature Catalyst weapon

Genshi Impact 5.3 Events and Activities

There are a bunch of new events and activities you can participate in Genshin Impact version 5.3. Here is the breakdown:

Events Details Springtime Charms The main Lantern Rite event, features various challenges, and story content Emblem of Steadfast Valor Combat trials in Natlan using the region’s unique mechanics Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle Bowl An enhanced version of the beetle fighting mini-game with new mechanics On the Trail of Behemoths Challenging boss rush event with co-op support and scoring system Repertoire of Myriad Melodies A permanent rhythm game featuring music from all regions Overflowing Abundance Double rewards for talent and weapon material domains, available any day of the week

Quality of Life Improvements

Increased artifact inventory limit to 2100

Reduced boss respawn time to 5 seconds

Added Cross Co-op mode for World Levels 8 and 9

Improved Training Guide accessibility

New Natlan-style Realm Layout for Serenitea Pot

Xbox-exclusive glider Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined will be available for all players logging in to Genshin Impact 5.3 regardless of platform

Version 5.3 is packed with new content, including major story developments, festive events, and quality-of-life improvements. Whether you’re looking forward to new characters, the Lantern Rite festival, or finishing Natlan’s story, there’s something for everyone. Don’t forget to redeem version 5.3 livestream codes before they expire to get extra rewards, and start saving your Primogems for the upcoming characters you want!