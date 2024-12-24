Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream Summary: Characters, Weapons, Events, and More

Shida Aruya
The latest Genshin Impact Special Program has revealed exciting new content coming in Version 5.3 “Incandescent Ode of Resurrection.” From the debut of the Pyro Archon to the return of the beloved Lantern Rite festival, there’s a lot to look forward to in this massive update. Here is the full summary for Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream.

Genshin Impact 5.3 Release Date and Schedule

Version 5.3 launches on January 1st, 2025, following server maintenance at these times:

RegionDate and Time
North AmericaDecember 31st, 2024, at 6:00 PM (UTC-5)
EuropeJanuary 1st, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+1)
AsiaJanuary 1, 2025, at 7:00 AM (UTC+8)

The update will run until February 11th, 2025, giving players six weeks to enjoy all the new content.

Genshin Impact 5.3 New Characters and Banners

Phase 1

Genshin Impact 5.3 Phase 1 Event Wish Banner

From January 1st to January 21st, 2025, two new 5-star characters will become available, each with unique abilities and roles in battle:

CharacterRarityElementWeapon
Mavuika Genshin Impact
Mavuika (new)		5-StarPyroClaymore
Citlali Genshin Impact
Citlali (new)		5-StarCyroCatalyst

Mavuika: The long-awaited Pyro Archon is finally going to make her debut. Her unique gameplay revolves around summoning cool weapons like a fiery ring that attacks automatically and a special motorcycle for enhanced mobility. Instead of Energy, she uses a Fighting Spirit system that grows as your team works together.

Citlali: A mysterious sorceress from the Masters of the Night-Wind tribe who focuses on summoning creatures. She can create shields, deal AoE Cryo damage, and boost Frozen and Melt reactions, making her a great support for Pyro and Hydro teams.

These characters bring variety to the roster, offering options for players who want strong damage or versatile support.

Phase 2

Genshin Impact 5.3 Phase 2 Event Wish Banner

Phase 2, which will run from January 21st until February 11th, 2025, will introduce a new 4-star character and reruns for two popular 5-star characters:

CharacterRarityElementWeapon
Arlecchino Genshin Impact
Arlecchino (rerun)		5-StarPyroPolearm
Clorinde Genshin Impact
Clorinde (rerun)		5-StarElectroSword
Lan Yan Genshin Impact
Lan Yan (new)		4-StarAnemoCatalyst

Arlecchino: The former Harbinger returns with her signature combat style that uses HP manipulation for powerful attacks, offering a high-risk, high-reward playstyle.

Clorinde: The lightning-fast duelist is back, bringing her high-speed Electro combat to the battlefield.

Lan Yan: A Liyue character specializing in shield support and aerial combat. Her shield can adapt to different elements, making her a versatile choice for countering elemental damage.

Chronicled Wish Banner

This special banner focuses on Liyue characters and returns with adjusted rules. Featured characters and weapons in the Chronicled Wish Banner include:

Wish BannerCharacters and Weapons
5-Star CharactersBaizhu, Shenhe, Keqing, Ganyu, Xiao, Tartaglia, and Qiqi
5-Star WeaponsPrimordial Jade Cutter, Summit Shaper, The Unforged, Calamity Queller, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, Jadefall’s Splendor, Memory of Dust, Polar Star, and Amos’ Bow.

Genshin Impact 5.3 New Story Content

Genshin Impact Natlan Archon Quest Act 5
Story ContentDescription
Natlan Archon Quest Act VThe epic conclusion to Natlan’s storyline
Mavuika Story Quest: As the Blazing SunExplore the story of Pyro Archon’s past and motivations
Citlali’s Story Quest: Memories Flowing with ColorExperience the finale of the Masters of the Night Wind Tribal Chronicles
Pyro TravelerUnlock new Pyro abilities through story progression

New Bosses and Challenges

There will be two new bosses in the upcoming version:

Genshin Impact 5.3 Boss Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker

Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker: A formidable new world boss tied to Citlali’s storyline. This shamanic warrior brings unique combat mechanics and drops materials needed for Citlali’s ascension.

Genshin Impact 5.3 Boss Lord of Eroded Primal Fire

Lord of Eroded Primal Fire: A fearsome weekly boss that combines Pyro and Abyss powers. Players will face this dragon-like entity during the Archon Quest.

2025 Lantern Rite Celebration

The festival returns bigger than ever with:

New Character Skins

Skin NameDetails
Hu Tao Cherries Snow-Laden Skin
Hu Tao “Cherries Snow-Laden”		– Premium skin available for purchase
– Features elegant winter-themed design
Xiangling New Year's Cheer Skin
Xiangling “New Year’s Cheer”		– Free skin obtainable through event participation
– Traditional Liyue festival attire

Lantern Rite Gathering

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Gathering 2025

The 2025 Lantern Rite Gathering, lets you pick any 4-star Liyue character for free. Whether you want to complete your dream team or grab a free constellation for a favorite, it’s your choice. The newest character, Lan Yan, is also included in the roster.

May Fortune Find You: Spring’s Premonition

Genshin Impact log in event May Fortune Find You

During the Lantern Rite, a special check-in event called May Fortune Find You offers great rewards, including 10 Intertwined Fates, 1600 Primogems, and extra in-game resources. Log in daily throughout the event to claim all the rewards!

Lantern Rite Mini-Games

Genshin Impact 5.3 Lantern Rite Mini Games
Lantern Rite Mini-GamesDetails
Immortal Combat– Fast-paced puzzle game featuring rattan figurines
– Co-op battles available
– Challenge friends in competitive matches
Drills by Lamplight– Combat-focused mini-game
– Use Secret Stratagems to complete challenges
– Different conditions for each stage
Custom Gift-Envelopes– Gift envelopes to characters based on their preferences
– Earn Auspicious Motifs as rewards
– Share gift envelopes with friends
– Social interaction feature

New Weapons

Two powerful 5-star weapons debut in Genshin Impact 5.3:

WeaponsDetails
Mavuika Weapon A Thousand Blazing Suns
A Thousand Blazing Suns		Mavuika’s signature Claymore weapon
Citlali Weapon Starcaller's Watch
Starcaller’s Watch		Citlali’s signature Catalyst weapon

Genshi Impact 5.3 Events and Activities

Genshin Impact Emblem of Steadfast Valor event

There are a bunch of new events and activities you can participate in Genshin Impact version 5.3. Here is the breakdown:

EventsDetails
Springtime CharmsThe main Lantern Rite event, features various challenges, and story content
Emblem of Steadfast ValorCombat trials in Natlan using the region’s unique mechanics
Shuyu’s Baffling Beetle Battle BowlAn enhanced version of the beetle fighting mini-game with new mechanics
On the Trail of BehemothsChallenging boss rush event with co-op support and scoring system
Repertoire of Myriad MelodiesA permanent rhythm game featuring music from all regions
Overflowing AbundanceDouble rewards for talent and weapon material domains, available any day of the week

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Increased artifact inventory limit to 2100
  • Reduced boss respawn time to 5 seconds
  • Added Cross Co-op mode for World Levels 8 and 9
  • Improved Training Guide accessibility
  • New Natlan-style Realm Layout for Serenitea Pot
  • Xbox-exclusive glider Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined will be available for all players logging in to Genshin Impact 5.3 regardless of platform

Version 5.3 is packed with new content, including major story developments, festive events, and quality-of-life improvements. Whether you’re looking forward to new characters, the Lantern Rite festival, or finishing Natlan’s story, there’s something for everyone. Don’t forget to redeem version 5.3 livestream codes before they expire to get extra rewards, and start saving your Primogems for the upcoming characters you want!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

