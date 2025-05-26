Genshin Impact 5.6: Best Characters to Pull from Inazuma Chronicled Wish

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update introduces a new iteration of the special Chronicled Wish gacha banner during the second half. It includes several popular characters from the Inazuma region who have not appeared for a rerun in quite some time. This provides players with a chance to pull their favorites. Moreover, the signature 5-star weapons of the featured characters will also be available during this period.

To help make players an informed choice, this article lists the best 5-star characters to pull from the Inazuma Chronicled Wish banner in Genshin Impact 5.6.

Genshin Impact 5.6: All Chronicled Wish Characters, Ranked

HoYoverse will finally release the Inazuma Chronicled Wish banner, titled “Thunder Rends the Plains on High,” in Genshin Impact 5.6 alongside the second half banners on May 27, 2025. The special banner will feature eight 5-star characters from the region who have not appeared on the gacha banners for a considerable period. While some of them are top-tier units who dominate the meta, others have fallen off quite a bit in terms of usefulness.

Here are all the Inazuma Chronicled Wish banner characters, ranked:

8. Yoimiya

Yoimiya (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya is a decent 5-star Pyro DPS who wields a Bow. She is a strong unit capable of dealing considerable damage via her Normal Attacks while staying out of the enemy’s range. She was strong when released, but her damage potential has been far eclipsed since then by other Pyro damage dealers like Lyney. As such, it isn’t recommended to spend Primogems on Yoimiya in version 5.6, purely from a meta perspective.

7. Arataki Itto

Arataki Itto (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the previous entry, Arataki Itto was an amazing damage dealer upon debut. He is a DEF-scaling Geo DPS who uses a Claymore to smash his foes. However, over time, he has been surpassed by better characters like Navia, who fulfill his role more efficiently. It is important to note that Itto’s Mono Geo team is still strong and will be able to clear the majority of content.

6. Chiori

Chiori (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori is another 5-star Geo character on this list. She is a sub-DPS in Genshin Impact who wields a Sword and can be effectively used to deal significant off-field damage. While she is quite strong and can be a great option for Mono Geo team compositions, players would be better off summoning sub-DPS from other elements to contribute to powerful elemental reactions.

5. Kamisato Ayato

Kamisato Ayato (Image via HoYoverse)

The elder of the Kamisato siblings, Ayato, is a decent Hydro main DPS who wields a Sword. He can be paired with any Pyro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro sub-DPS to trigger elemental reactions and deal damage to enemies. While his damage multipliers may not be as high as some other main DPS in the game, the easy-to-use kit makes him a popular choice. All players must do is cast their Elemental Skill and hold the Normal Attack button to effectively clear mobs of enemies. Furthermore, his Elemental Burst can apply Hydro from off-field, enabling him to trigger reactions comfortably.

4. Sangonomiya Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

Sangonomiya Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro support character who uses a Catalyst. She is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island in the narrative and functions as a healer. She boasts powerful abilities that ensure the team’s survival in even the toughest challenges. Moreover, being from the Hydro element allows her to trigger elemental reactions. It is recommended to summon Kokomi if the players are looking for a dedicated healer who is easy to build as well.

3. Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka is Ayato’s younger sibling in the storyline of Genshin Impact, and she is a 5-star Cryo main DPS as a playable unit. Like her brother, she wields a Sword and is proficient at slashing her foes by imbuing Cryo into her attacks. She has quick movements and high damage multipliers, and is often considered the best DPS from her respective element. Ayaka’s kit also includes an alternate sprint, which allows her to move quickly and dodge incoming attacks, further adding to her strengths.

2. Yae Miko

Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko is one of the key characters from the Inazuma region. She is an Electro sub-DPS who wields a Catalyst and can fit into a variety of teams to trigger elemental reactions. Her Elemental Skill allows her to bring down lightning bolts upon enemies, and this effect also works off-field. This makes her a good quick-swap option for Aggravate and Hyperbloom team compositions.

1. Kaedehara Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is considered to be one of the best supports in the title, and it is recommended that players add him to their accounts at the earliest. He is a Sword-user from the Anemo element, who can group enemies and apply elements to them by utilizing the Swirl reaction. This not only enables him to control the flow of battle via his Crowd-Control abilities, but also ensures continuous elemental reactions are triggered. What makes Kazuha even better is his ability to increase the Elemental DMG Bonus of his teammates, which contributes to higher damage output overall.

Stay tuned to TechWiser’s Genshin Impact hub for more updates.