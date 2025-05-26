Genshin Impact 5.6 Second Half banners: Kinich vs Raiden Shogun

The Genshin Impact 5.6 second half banners will be released worldwide on May 27, 2025, and will see the return of Kinich and Raiden Shogun to the game as featured 5-star characters. While the former is a damage dealer from the Dendro element, the latter is a sub-DPS wielding the powers of the Electro element. Both characters are quite popular amongst players and are strong enough to clear even the toughest in-game challenges. However, those who do not own either of these units may be wondering which one to summon during the second half.

On that note, let’s compare Kinich and Raiden Shogun to determine which character is worth your Primogems in Genshin Impact 5.6.

How Good is Kinich in Genshin Impact?

Kinich is a 5-star Dendro DPS in Genshin Impact who uses a Claymore. He is a Saurina Hunter and belongs to the Scions of Canopy tribe from Natlan. As a playable unit, he can deal significant damage to enemies, and especially shines in team compositions relying on the Burning elemental reaction. It is triggered when Dendro comes into contact with Pyro. As such, he pairs well with characters like Mavuika and Emilie.

Similar to other Natlan characters, Kinich can enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state by casting his Elemental Skill. It functions like a grappling hook and can lock onto enemies. Following this, Kinich can just hang onto the enemy and use his Normal Attacks to deal continuous damage. Moreover, his Elemental Skill can also be used to swing in the overworld for easier exploration.

As for Kinich’s Elemental Burst, it summons his companion, Ajaw, to the field, who deals AoE Dendro damage for a certain duration. This also enables him to trigger reactions from the off-field.

All of the above-mentioned reasons make Kinich a top-tier main DPS in the game. However, there are some things that you must be aware of. The Elemental Skill ability only targets one enemy at a time; as such, the character may struggle against mobs. Furthermore, his damage potential falls off slightly without proper teammates.

How Good is Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun is a 5-star character from Inazuma who uses a Polearm in the title. She is the Electro Archon in the narrative and wields the powers of the element. While she is widely used as a sub-DPS in the game, thanks to her off-field potential, Raiden can also be played as a Burst DPS.

A major aspect of Raiden Shogun’s kit is her Elemental Skill, which deals Electro damage to enemies every time the active character uses their Normal Attacks. Not only does this deal additional damage from off-field, but it is also useful to trigger elemental reactions. This makes her a versatile Electro character capable of fitting into most team compositions.

Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst is also a very powerful skill with a high damage multiplier. Upon casting it, she deals AoE Electro damage to all enemies in front of her and then imbues her Normal Attacks with Electro. She can then use those to further inflict damage on foes. Moreover, dealing damage with Raiden’s Elemental Burst also recovers Burst energy for herself and her teammates, further adding to her support capabilities.

Kinich vs Raiden Shogun

While both of the featured 5-star characters are top-tier and will prove to be a good investment, it is recommended to prioritize Raiden Shogun if you are missing both. Not only is she a versatile character capable of taking over two roles in a team, but she is also quite easy to use. She will be useful to trigger Electro-related elemental reactions and recover Elemental Burst energy in any team she is a part of. Furthermore, she can also sub in as a main DPS if required.

Comparatively, Kinich can feel quite restrictive as he requires dedicated support characters to bring out his maximum potential. However, if you have units like Mavuika and Emilie, then this Dendro DPS may be worth getting. He can be quite useful if you struggle against large bosses, as he shines in single-target encounters.

Stay tuned to TechWiser’s Genshin Impact hub for more updates.