Genshin Impact 5.6 Second Half Banners: Release Timings and Countdowns for All Servers

The Genshin Impact 5.6 banners for the second half will go live on May 27, 2025, providing fans with the opportunity to summon several popular characters from the franchise. HoYoverse will include Raiden Shogun and Kinich on the limited-time character banners, while also offering several popular characters from Inazuma on the Chronicled Wish banner. Naturally, many players are looking forward to the second half banners and may be wondering how long they must wait for their arrival.

Genshin Impact 5.6 Phase 2 banner release timings

The Genshin Impact 5.6 second half banners will be released on May 27, 2025, replacing the ongoing ones. They will feature Raiden Shogun and Kinich on the limited-time character banner, while also offering the following 5-stars on the special Chronicled Wish banner:

The Inazuma Chronicled Wish banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka

Ayato

Yoimiya

Chiori

Yae Miko

Itto

Kokomi

Kazuha

It is important to note that, unlike the first half, the second half banners will not go live on all servers simultaneously. They will first be released on the Asia server, followed by the European and American servers. Let’s look at the timings for each server:

Asia server

Players on the Asia server will be the first ones to experience the second half banners of version 5.6 on May 27, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +8). Here is a countdown reflecting the time until Phase 2 arrives:

Europe server

Kinich and Raiden Shogun’s rerun banners will go live on the Europe server after Asia on May 27, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +1). Below is a countdown reflecting the time for it:

America server

Players on the American servers will be the last ones to witness the second half banners and the Inazuma Chronicled Wish banner’s release on May 27, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC -5). The following countdown showcases the time remaining for it:

Stay tuned to TechWiser’s Genshin Impact hub for more updates.