Genshin Impact 5.7 July Spiral Abyss Enemies Lineup

Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss will refresh on July 16, 2025, featuring an exciting new lineup of enemies, as disclosed by HomDGCat. Players will face off against some mighty boss monsters during the latest iteration of the challenge and will benefit from using Cryo and Natlan characters against them. Knowing the enemy lineup beforehand can be quite useful, as players can begin preparing suitable team comps for it to get the coveted 36-star clear. On that note, let’s look at the complete Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss enemy lineup for July 2025.

Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss Lineups for Floors 9 to 12 (July 2025)

According to prominent leaker HomDGCat, the July 2025 iteration of Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss will include the following enemies for Floors 9 to 12:

Floor 9 Enemy Lineup

Ley Line Disorder: All party members gain a 50% Pyro DMG Bonus.

Floor 9, Chamber 1 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 72) : 6x Tepetlisaur Whelp (35,165 HP)

: 6x Tepetlisaur Whelp (35,165 HP) Wave 2 (Level 72): 3x Tepetlisaurus (95,904 HP)

Floor 9, Chamber 1 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 72): 1x Ruin Guard (193,277)

Floor 9, Chamber 2 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 74) : 6x Koholasaur Whelp (34,683 HP)

: 6x Koholasaur Whelp (34,683 HP) Wave 2 (Level 74): 3x Koholasaurus (93,643 HP)

Floor 9, Chamber 2 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 74): 1x Ruin Grader (261,078 HP)

Floor 9, Chamber 3 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 76) : 6x Yumkasaur Whelp (38,568 HP)

: 6x Yumkasaur Whelp (38,568 HP) Wave 2 (Level 76): 3x Yumkasaurus (104,134 HP)

Floor 9, Chamber 3 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 76): 1x Ruin Drake: Earthguard (269,976 HP)

Floor 10 Enemy Lineup

Ley Line Disorder: DMG dealt by characters is increased by 50% when in Nightsoul’s Blessing.

Floor 10, Chamber 1 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 80) : 5x Koholasaur Whelp (47,273 HP), 2x Flowing Blade Grease-Saw (75,637 HP), 2x Flowing Blade Skirmisher (56,728 HP), 1x Flowing Blade Harpoon-Thrower (75,637 HP)

: 5x Koholasaur Whelp (47,273 HP), 2x Flowing Blade Grease-Saw (75,637 HP), 2x Flowing Blade Skirmisher (56,728 HP), 1x Flowing Blade Harpoon-Thrower (75,637 HP) Wave 2 (Level 80): 1x Koholasaurus (127,638 HP), 1x Koholasaurus Warrior: Waveshuttler (189,093 HP), 1x Koholasaurus Warrior: Reefsplitter (189,093 HP)

Floor 10, Chamber 1 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 80): 1x Eremite Stone Enchanter (236,366 HP)

Floor 10, Chamber 2 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 82) : 5x Tepetlisaur Whelp (57,573 HP), 2x Forged Sand Interrogator (83,743 HP), 2x Forged Sand Shieldbreaker (104,679 HP), 1x Forged Sand Javelineer (83,743 HP)

: 5x Tepetlisaur Whelp (57,573 HP), 2x Forged Sand Interrogator (83,743 HP), 2x Forged Sand Shieldbreaker (104,679 HP), 1x Forged Sand Javelineer (83,743 HP) Wave 2 (Level 82): 1x Tepetlisaurus (157,018 HP), 1x Tepetlisaurus Warrior: Shard Striker (230,293 HP), 1x Tepetlisaurus Warrior: Rockbreaker Blade (230,293 HP)

Floor 10, Chamber 2 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 82): 1x Eremite Galehunter (230,293 HP)

Floor 10, Chamber 3 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 85) : 5x Yumkasaur Whelp (60,396 HP), 2x Swiftstep Seeker (96,634 HP), 2x Swiftstep Storm Scout (96,634 HP), 1x Swiftstep Armed Courier (120,793 HP)

: 5x Yumkasaur Whelp (60,396 HP), 2x Swiftstep Seeker (96,634 HP), 2x Swiftstep Storm Scout (96,634 HP), 1x Swiftstep Armed Courier (120,793 HP) Wave 2 (Level 85): 1x Yumkasaurus (163,070 HP), 1x Yumkasaurus Warrior: Whirling Leaves (241,585 HP), 1x Yumkasaurus Warrior: Flowing Skyfire (241,585 HP)

Floor 10, Chamber 3 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 85): 1x Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker (422,774 HP)

Floor 11 Enemy Lineup

Ley Line Disorder: All party members gain a 60% Cryo and Pyro DMG Bonus.

Floor 11, Chamber 1 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 88): 1x Qucusaurus Warrior: Heartstar Hammer (272,775 HP), 1x Qucusaurus Warrior: Blazing Sky (272,775 HP), 1x Yumkasaurus Warrior: Whirling Leaves (272,775 HP), 1x Yumkasaurus Warrior: Flowing Skyfire (272,775 HP), 1x Tepetlisaurus Warrior: Shard Striker (300,053 HP), 1x Tepetlisaurus Warrior: Rockbreaker Blade (300,053 HP), 1x Tatankasaurus Warrior: Skybreaker (300,053 HP), 1x Tatankasaurus Warrior: Spiritlight Chaser (300,053 HP)

Floor 11, Chamber 1 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 88): 1x Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker (477,357 HP)

Floor 11, Chamber 2 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 90): 1x Grounded Geoshroom (207,762 HP), 1x Sternshield Crab (192,922 HP), 1x Grounded Hydroshroom (148,401 HP), 1x Bubbler Seahorse (192,922 HP), 1x Stonehide Lawachurl (438,374 HP), 1x Thunderhelm Lawachurl

(438,374 HP)

Floor 11, Chamber 2 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 90): 1x Frostarm Lawachurl (438,374 HP), 1x Vivianne of the Lake (967,576 HP)

Floor 11, Chamber 3 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 92): 1x Maguu Kenki (1,022,836 HP)

Floor 11, Chamber 3 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 92): 1x Mirror Maiden (478,287 HP), 1x Consecrated Horned Crocodile (558,002 HP), 1x Eremite Scorching Loremaster (350,744 HP)

Floor 12 Enemy Lineup

Ley Line Disorder (First Half): Cryo DMG dealt by all party members will be increased by 75%.

Ley Line Disorder (Second Half): All party members’ Nightsoul-aligned DMG will be increased by 75%.

Floor 12, Chamber 1 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 95): 1x Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device (3,679,722 HP)

Floor 12, Chamber 1 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 95) : 3x Iktomisaurus (459,967 HP)

: 3x Iktomisaurus (459,967 HP) Wave 2 (Level 95): 1x Wayward Hermetic Spiritseeker (2,896,077 HP)

Floor 12, Chamber 2 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 98) : 1x Ruindrake Earthguard (1,351,891 HP)

: 1x Ruindrake Earthguard (1,351,891 HP) Wave 2 (Level 98) : 1x Ruin Grader (1,034,715 HP)

: 1x Ruin Grader (1,034,715 HP) Wave 3 (Level 98): 1x Construction Specialist Mek – Pneuma (1,351,891 HP)

Floor 12, Chamber 2 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 98) : 1x Eremite Stone Enchanter (965,636 HP)

: 1x Eremite Stone Enchanter (965,636 HP) Wave 2 (Level 98) : 1x Biting Cold Wayob Manifestation (1,351,891 HP)

: 1x Biting Cold Wayob Manifestation (1,351,891 HP) Wave 3 (Level 98): 1x Eroding Avatar of Lava (1,660,894 HP)

Floor 12, Chamber 3 (First Half)

Wave 1 (Level 100) : 1x Rock-Cavernous Wayob Manifestation (1,455,825 HP)

: 1x Rock-Cavernous Wayob Manifestation (1,455,825 HP) Wave 2 (Level 100): 1x Thundering Wayob Manifestation (1,455,825 HP)

Floor 12, Chamber 3 (Second Half)

Wave 1 (Level 100) : 3x Yumkasaurus (561,533 HP)

: 3x Yumkasaurus (561,533 HP) Wave 2 (Level 100): 1x Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King (5,615,327 HP)

That is all for the Genshin Impact 5.7 July 2025 lineup of Spiral Abyss. You can easily clear the challenge by being mindful of the enemies listed above.