Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Codes Expiry Time and Rewards

The Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream premiered on June 6, 2025, and provided fans with a preview of the upcoming content. HoYoverse showcased Skirk and Dahlia’s gameplay during the telecast, revealing details about the new character and weapon banners, events, and more. They also shared three exclusive limited-time livestream codes that you can exchange for 300 Primogems and some other free rewards.

This article lists all three Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes along with their rewards, and mentions their expiry date and time. Furthermore, it also includes details about how to exchange them to obtain the free resources.

Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Codes, Rewards, and Expiry Timing

The Genshin Impact 5.7 Special Program livestream aired on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the game on June 6, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). At certain intervals during the telecast, the developer released the following three redeem codes:

MASTERSKIRK0618 : Primogems x 100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10

: Primogems x 100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10 YourSpaceTime: 100 x Primogems, 5 x Hero’s Wit

100 x Primogems, 5 x Hero’s Wit VOIDSTAR0618: Primogems x 100, Mora x 50,000

You are recommended to use the above-mentioned livestream codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the free Primogems. They will expire on June 9, 2025, at 12 AM (UTC -4), and here is a countdown reflecting the time remaining for it:

How to Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

There are several ways through which you can exchange the livestream codes. Here’s how you can do so from within the game:

Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner or by pressing the Esc key. Then go to the Settings menu. Scroll to the Account tab and select the Redeem Code option. Paste the code in the dialog box and click Redeem. Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

How to redeem codes from within the game

How to Redeem Codes on HoYoverse Website

Alternatively, the developer allows you to exchange the redemption codes from the official HoYoverse website. Let’s look at the steps for it:

Open the HoYoverse redeem codes website on any web browser. Log in using your account information. Check and confirm the Server and Character Nickname. Paste the code in the designated area and press Redeem. Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

How to redeem codes on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

How to Redeem Codes on HoYoLAB

HoYoverse also offers the option to use the livestream codes in the HoYoLAB application. To do so, just follow the process below:

Open the HoYoLAB application. Go to the HoYo Guides section. All three codes will be listed here. Click on the Redeem button beside them to claim rewards. Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

How to redeem codes on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have exchanged the livestream codes, you will receive the rewards via in-game mail within a few minutes.