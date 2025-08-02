Genshin Impact 5.8: All New Quests and Their Locations

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update introduced the new Natlan map expansion, consisting of the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. This new area is home to a lot of exciting things, and you can partake in several quests and challenges here. As of now, a total of six World Quests can be undertaken in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort area. Read on to learn more about each of these quests and where to begin them in Genshin Impact version 5.8.

All Genshin Impact 5.8 Easybreeze Holiday Resort World Quests

1. Traces of Chroma

To begin the Traces of Chroma World Quest in Genshin Impact 5.8, you must first teleport to the Teleport Waypoint at the Easybreeze Market. Once you are there, tread south to the location marked on the above map. Here, you will come across an NPC named ‘???.’ He will have a “No Vandalizing..” speech bubble on him and will be looking intently at the wall in front of him. All you must do to trigger the quest is indwell an Asha and paint on the wall the NPC is protecting. You can find the Asha near the entrance of the building the NPC is staring at.

Once you paint the wall, it will trigger a cutscene where the NPC will introduce himself as Cozatl and lead to the quest’s beginning.

2. Shine On, Pipilpan Idol!

The Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! World Quest is one of the easier quests to find in version 5.8. All you must do is teleport to the Teleport Waypoint south of Wavey Bay and move northeast on the route, towards the location shown on the map above. Here you will find a blue quest marker. Head towards it, and a cutscene will trigger featuring a Pipilpan Idol. Complete the interaction with the idol to automatically begin the quest.

3. Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind

You can find the Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind quest near the Teleport Waypoint, northeast of Tete Isle. From here, glide down towards the location marked on the map above. Here you will find an NPC named Icahua. Just interact with him to start this mission.

However, you must note that you first have to finish the second part of the Sunspray Summer Resort quest to unlock Tete Isle.

4. Dreamy Paititi

The Dreamy Paititi World Quest is another one that takes place at Tete Isle. To begin, teleport to the Teleport Waypoint northwest of the area. Tread southwest from the Waypoint, and you will come across a house with an NPC marked as ‘???.’ Talk to the NPC and then interact with the Brewblossom Flower behind her, marked by a yellow triangle. This will initiate the quest.

5. Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday

You can begin the Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday World Quest by interacting with Ororon and Ifa at the location marked on the above map. Just teleport to the Teleport Waypoint south of Easybreeze Market and tread south until you find the duo at the waterbody. It is important to note that you must complete the Sunspray Summer Resort quest first to initiate this mission.

6. All Good Reunions Follow a Search

The All Good Reunions Follow a Search quest can be started quite close to the location of the Shine On, Pipilpan Idol! quest. Just travel east from the Teleport Waypoint south of Wavey Bay toward the Waypoint east of it. Once you reach the house, the quest will start. It is important to note that you cannot undertake this quest before completing the Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday.