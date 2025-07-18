Genshin Impact 5.8 Banners: New Characters and Weapons

The Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream premiered on July 18, 2025, sharing insight into the upcoming content of the next update. HoYoverse revealed several exciting details about a variety of topics and also showcased the gameplay of the brand-new 5-star Electro character, Ineffa. The developer confirmed that she will debut on the first half banners of the update and will be the sole new character releasing in the patch. Apart from that, a complete banner schedule mentioning all the rerun characters was also announced. Let’s look at all the upcoming character and weapons banners for the Genshin Impact 5.8 update.

Genshin Impact 5.8 Complete Banner Schedule

The version 5.8 livestream has confirmed that the Genshin Impact version 5.8 will release worldwide on July 30, 2025. It will be the last patch before the 6.0 update, which will introduce the new Nod-Krai map expansion. The update will see the debut of Ineffa and her signature weapon, alongside the return of several fan-favorites. Here is the banner schedule for the 5.8 update as announced in the livestream:

First Half Banners (July 30, 2025)

Limited-time character banner:

Ineffa : 5-star; Electro; Polearm

: 5-star; Electro; Polearm Citlali: 5-star; Cryo; Catalyst

Epitome Invocation weapons banner:

Fractured Halo : 5-star; Polearm (Ineffa’s signature weapon)

: 5-star; Polearm (Ineffa’s signature weapon) Starcaller’s Watch: 5-star; Catalyst (Citlali’s signature weapon)

As mentioned above, the Phase 1 banners of the 5.8 update will see the debut of Ineffa in the game. She is likely to be a powerful Main DPS who will make use of the new Lunar Electro-Charged elemental reaction. Joining her on the gacha banners during this period is Mualani, another Main DPS who deals significant Hydro damage and is at the top of the Genshin tier list. This will be the first time Mualani returns to the game since her debut in the 5.0 update last year.

The respective signature weapons of Ineffa and Mualani, Fractured Halo and Surf’s Up, will also appear on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner alongside them in the first half.

Second Half Banners (August 19, 2025)

Limited-time character banner:

Mualani : 5-star; Hydro; Catalyst

: 5-star; Hydro; Catalyst Chasca: 5-star; Anemo; Bow

Epitome Invocation weapons banner:

Surf’s Up : 5-star; Catalyst (Mualani’s signature weapon)

: 5-star; Catalyst (Mualani’s signature weapon) Astral Vulture’s Crimson Plumage: 5-star; Bow (Chasca’s signature weapon)

The Phase 2 banners of the 5.8 update will feature the first rerun banners of Chasca and Citlali, ever since their debuts in the 5.2 update and 5.3 update, respectively. While the former is a strong ranged Main DPS in the game, the latter is a Sub-DPS who can trigger Cryo elemental reactions and shield the active character. Both of them can be a great addition to any player’s account.

As always, the signature weapons of Chasca and Citlali will be offered on the weapons banner alongside them.