Genshin Impact 5.8: Complete Event Calendar

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update is set to introduce a plethora of new content to the game, including several limited-time events. You can participate in these events to earn a variety of rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and more. Furthermore, the version 5.8 events will also reward you with Bennett’s new character outfit and a 4-star Claymore. Read on to learn more about the complete event schedule for Genshin Impact 5.8, including all event start and end dates.

Genshin Impact 5.8 Event Schedule Revealed

According to HoYoverse’s announcements, the Genshin Impact 5.8 update will feature four in-game events. You can earn a significant amount of rewards by participating in all of them. To help you keep track of their arrival, here is the complete event schedule for the patch:

1. Sunspray Summer Resort (July 30, 2025)

The Sunspray Summer Resort is the flagship event of version 5.8, which will begin on July 30, 2025, as soon as the new patch releases. It will remain available in-game until August 18, 2025, and it is recommended that you complete it before then to avoid missing out on the free rewards.

The Sunspray Summer Resort will let the Travelers engage in the following four different types of mini-games at the new Easybreeze Holiday Resort map expansion:

Travels Are Fuller With Friends : Clear 2D puzzles using two characters, Kau Kau and Akamai.

: Clear 2D puzzles using two characters, Kau Kau and Akamai. Strikers Through The Storm : Use a sniper gun to aim and shoot at targets to earn points.

: Use a sniper gun to aim and shoot at targets to earn points. With Flying (Graffiti) Colors : Play as Asha in multiplayer mode to spray paint objects to score points.

: Play as Asha in multiplayer mode to spray paint objects to score points. A Feast for the Senses: A new combat event.

Here are the rewards you will receive upon completing the main event of version 5.8:

Bennett’s Outfit: Adventures in Blazing Hue Outfit

New 4-star Claymore and its Refinement Materials

Primogems x 1000

Hero’s Wit

Mystical Enhancement Ore

Crown of Insight

Mora

Sanctifying Unction

Talent Books

Weapon Ascension Materials

2. Tracing Vanishing Trails (August 14, 2025)

Tracing Vanishing Trails is a detective-like event that will begin on August 14, 2025, and will remain active until August 25, 2025. In this event, you must help Yelan investigate and catch a Mora launderer from Fontaine. You must follow the trail of the criminals and hunt the man behind everything by using a special camera that can spot things the naked eye can’t. Here are the resources you will receive upon completion:

Primogems x 420

Hero’s Wit

Mora

Sanctifying Unction

Talent Books

3. Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude to the Frozen Veil (August 21, 2025)

Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude to the Frozen Veil will be the third Genshin Impact 5.8 event to come out on August 21, 2025, and will remain available in-game until September 1, 2025. It will be a photography event where you must visit specific locations and take pictures in line with the given objectives. Here are the rewards this event will provide:

Primogems x 420

Hero’s Wit

Mora

4. Ley Line Overflow (September 1, 2025)

As always, a new iteration of the Ley Line Overflow event will run at the end of version 5.8, starting from September 1, 2025, until September 8, 2025. It will provide you with double the resources you can get for the same amount of Resin spent.