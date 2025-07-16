Genshin Impact 5.8 Developers Discussion Reveals Upcoming QoL Changes

The latest Genshin Impact Developers Discussion is out now, and it provides insight into several quality of life (QoL) changes coming in the upcoming version 5.8. HoYoverse is set to improve certain aspects of the gameplay with the upcoming patch and also make some adjustments to the UI to make the game feel more intuitive. Let’s take a look at all the improvements planned for the next update of Genshin Impact.

Developers Discussion Reveals Upcoming Features, QoL Changes

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update is set to release on July 30, 2025, and it will introduce several optimizations to the game for the better. The improvements will affect multiple aspects of the title, like quests, character building, and exploration. Let’s look at all the QoL changes revealed in the latest Developers Discussion:

1. One-Click Time Skip

There are several quests in the game where the Traveler must engage in certain activities during the mentioned time of day. As such, players are forced to open the Time option and manually change the time to progress with the mission. However, to improve the experience, HoYoverse will introduce a feature that will automatically switch the timings once players click on the Navigate option for the ongoing quest.

2. Audio Settings Shortcut

Starting from version 5.8, a new Audio Settings Shortcut will be present besides the Skip button at the top of the screen during dialogues. This will allow gamers to access the audio settings even during quests to change volumes, language packs, and more.

3. Material Tracking Optimization

Several in-game characters are capable of showing the locations of local specialities in their regions via Passive Talents. Considering it can be difficult to keep track of them all, HoYoverse has decided to update the Material Tracking feature. After the update, when using the Tracking feature, it will also display the list of characters able to showcase the locations of the targeted materials.

4. Artifact Special Marker

It is announced that how Artifacts appear in the menu will be changed from the next patch. When selecting an Artifact for a particular character, if the item has suitable stats for the character, it will radiate a darker aura. This can make it easier for players to browse for suitable Artifacts.

5. Talent Video Feature

A lot of Genshin players have complained about the complexity of skill descriptions in the game. To counter that, HoYoverse will be adding a new video feature to the Talent menu where gamers can see the footage of the abilities. This can be quite useful to understand how Talents work within the title.

6. Oculus Resonance Stone Upgrade

The developer will also be making it easier for players to find the Oculus from the 5.8 update. While currently the Oculus Resonance Stone can only display the location of one Oculus, that will change. Players will now be able to use the device again to make another Oculus in a different location. However, doing so will remove the mark from the first location.