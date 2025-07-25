Genshin Impact 5.8: Ineffa Weapon’s Stats and Materials and Free 4-Star Claymore

The Genshin Impact 5.58 update, debuting on July 30, 2025, will introduce two new weapons to the weapon roster. While one of them is Ineffa’s signature 5-star Polearm, Fractured Halo, the other is a free 4-star Claymore, called Flame-Forged Insight, that you can get from the update’s flagship event. Read on to learn more about the stats and effects of these weapons, along with their required ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Fractured Halo: Stats and Materials of Ineffa’s Weapon

Fractured Halo is a brand-new 5-star Polearm in Genshin Impact 5.8 that will be the best weapon for Ineffa. Here are its stats and passive effect:

Base ATK at Level 90 608 Secondary Stat and Level 90 66.2% Crit DMG Passive Effect (Purifying Crown) After an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst is used, ATK is increased by 24% for 20 seconds. If the equipping character creates a Shield while this effect is active, they will gain the Electrifying Edict effect for 20 seconds: All nearby party members deal 40% more Lunar-Charged DMG.

The Fractured Halo Polearm is tailor-made for Ineffa and provides her with significant Crit DMG at level 90. Via its passive effect, the weapon can buff her ATK stat after using her Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, both of which are core to Ineffa’s gameplay. Furthermore, after she creates a Shield, the weapon can increase the damage dealt by Lunar-Charged. Considering everything, this weapon would provide Ineffa with a considerable boost in her damage output.

Ascension Materials

Let’s look at the ascension materials you will need to upgrade Fractured Halo in the game:

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Terror × 5

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Hesitance × 14

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Resolve × 14

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Splendor × 6

Cold-Cracked Shellshard × 23

Warm Back-Shell × 27

Blazing Prismshell × 41

Juvenile Fang × 15

Seasoned Fang × 23

Tyrant’s Fang × 27

The Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Terror and its higher rarity variants are weapon ascension materials that you can collect from the Ancient Watchtower Domain of Natlan on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays.

When it comes to Cold-Cracked Shellshard and its variants, it is an enemy drop you can obtain by defeating the Furnace Shell Mountain Weasels, found mainly in the Atocpan region of Natlan.

Lastly, to get Juvenile Fang and its higher rarity variants, you must defeat the Saurian enemies that can be encountered all across Natlan.

Flame Forged Insight: Stats and Materials of Ineffa’s Weapon

Flame Forged Insight is the latest free 4-star Claymore that you can get at R5 by partaking in Genshin Impact 5.8’s main event, called Sunspray Summer Resort. Apart from this weapon, you will also stand a chance to get Bennett’s free skin from the event.

Let’s take a look at the stats and effects of this free weapon:

Base ATK at Level 90 510 Secondary Stat and Level 90 165 Elemental Mastery Passive Effect (Purifying Crown) When Electro-Charged, Lunar-Charged, or Bloom is triggered, restore 12 Elemental Energy and increase Elemental Mastery by 60 for 15 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 15s and can be triggered even when the equipping character is off-field.

Flame Forged Insight can be an amazing weapon for Claymore users who focus on triggering elemental reactions. It offers considerable Elemental Mastery to boost reaction damage, while also boasting a passive effect that further buffs the character’s EM and recovers Energy for them after triggering either Electro-Charged, Lunar-Charged, or Bloom reaction.

Ascension Materials

Here are all the accession materials you will require to upgrade Flame Forged Insight:

Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord x 3

Delirious Desolation of the Sacred Lord x 9

Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord x 9

Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord x 4

Cold-Cracked Shellshard x 15

Warm Back-Shell x 18

Blazing Prismshell x 27

Transoceanic Pearl x 10

Transoceanic Chunk x 15

Xenochromatic Crystal x 18

The Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord and its variants are weapon ascension materials that you can farm at the Ancient Watchtower Domain of Natlan on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

As for Cold-Cracked Shellshard and its variants, they are dropped by the Furnace Shell Mountain Weasels after defeating them. You can find these monsters mainly in the Atocpan region of Natlan.

Lastly, you can get Transoceanic Pearl and its variants from the Fontemor Aberrant enemy group, which spawns all across the Fontaine region.