Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream Reveals New Nod Krai Characters – Aino, Lauma

The Genshin Impact version 5.8 livestream provided players with their first peek at two new characters from the upcoming Nod-Krai region, Aino and Lauma. While the former is the creator of the forthcoming 5-star Electro character, Ineffa, the latter is one of the Frostmoon Scions. As of now, we have information about the character’s designs, possible elements, voice actors, and more. Read on to know more about Aino and Lauma in Genshin Impact.

Everything Known About Aino in Genshin Impact

Aino is an upcoming female character in Genshin Impact teased during the 5.8 livestream. In the narrative, she is the owner of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop in Nod-Krai and is regarded as a genius inventor. She is capable of building all kinds of machines from scraps.

Aino is the creator of the domestic helper robot, Ineffa. She built her using parts from all over Teyvat, including her core, which comes from the Ancient Dragon technology. Moreover, based on the glimpse we get of her in the latest trailer, it appears Aino cares a lot about Ineffa.

As for Aino’s character design, she uses a female child model, like Klee and Nahida. She has blue eyes and long pink hair, which she secures in place using a big screen and a heart-shaped hair clip. Apart from that, she is dressed in a neon green and black outfit, with a white and pink jacket over it.

HoYoverse also disclosed Aino’s voice actors for various languages in the game. Here are the notable VAs who will voice her:

EN voice actor : Annabel Brook (Best known for playing Hanna Yeft in Doctor Who)

: Annabel Brook (Best known for playing in Doctor Who) JP voice actor : Takamori Natsumi (Best known for playing Mei Misaki in Another)

: Takamori Natsumi (Best known for playing in Another) CN voice actor : Ge Zirui (Best known for playing Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail and Burnice in Zenless Zone Zero)

: Ge Zirui (Best known for playing in Honkai Star Rail and in Zenless Zone Zero) KR voice actor: Jo Kyoung-i (Best known for playing Yanfei in Genshin Impact and Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail)

Everything Known About Lauma in Genshin Impact

Lauma is another upcoming female character that is part of the Frostmoon Scions, one of Nod-Krai’s notable factions. The faction resides on Hiisi Island and worships the Moon Goddesses of Teyvat. The teaser begins with a female from Frostmoon Scions asking a Reindeer to find Lauma and give her a message. Afterward, it finds her praying alone somewhere.

Following that, it passes on its message to her, and then Lauma transforms into a deer-like form. She then prances to the location of the other female and turns back into her human form. Given that the Reindeer seems to be a motif of the Frostmoon Scions and Lauma can transform into them, she is likely quite an important figure within her faction.

This is even supported by Lauma’s appearance. She is a tall female with distinct pink-and-blue eyes, purple hair, and even horns. Furthermore, her ears are elf-like, similar to Klee’s. She also dresses in a white and blue dress that is covered in Moon sigils. It is also revealed that Lauma has a Dendro vision, and the trailer showed her carrying it within her dress on the left-hand side of her waist.

Lauma will be portrayed by some amazing voice actors for the various language dubs. Let’s look at all the VAs that will lend her their voice: