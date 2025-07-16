Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream: Date and Countdown Timer

HoYoverse has announced that the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream will air on July 18, 2025. We will see a preview of the upcoming update, along with the new 5-star character, Ineffa‘s gameplay. The next patch may reveal more about Nod-Krai region. We should see more details around it in the livestream. The developer will also drop three exclusive redeem codes at certain intervals during the telecast. Here are the release timings and countdown timer for Genshin Impact’s 5.8 livestream for all major regions.

Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream Date and Countdown for All Regions

The Genshin Impact 5.8 Special Program livestream, titled “Sunspray Summer Resort,” will premiere on July 18, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). You can view it live on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Judging by the artwork for the telecast, it appears that Bennett will play an important role in the next patch and receive a new outfit. We expect Mualani, Chasca, and Venti to also play a part.

Here is a countdown displaying the time until the 5.8 livestream airs globally:

Furthermore, the following section provides the local livestream timings for all major regions:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 18, 2025, at 5 AM

July 18, 2025, at 5 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 18, 2025, at 6 AM

July 18, 2025, at 6 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 18, 2025, at 7 AM

July 18, 2025, at 7 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 18, 2025, at 8 AM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): July 18, 2025, at 1 PM

July 18, 2025, at 1 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 18, 2025, at 2 PM

July 18, 2025, at 2 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): July 18, 2025, at 3 PM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): July 18, 2025, at 5:30 PM

July 18, 2025, at 5:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): July 18, 2025, at 8 PM

July 18, 2025, at 8 PM Philippine Standard Time (PHT): July 18, 2025, at 8 PM

July 18, 2025, at 8 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): July 18, 2025, at 9 PM

July 18, 2025, at 9 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): July 18, 2025, at 9 PM

What to Expect from Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream?

New Character and Banners

The version 5.8 drip marketing campaign confirms that the next patch will introduce Ineffa as a new playable character. We expect more information about her during the upcoming livestream. Aside from that, HoYoverse will also take the opportunity to reveal the banner schedule for the upcoming update to generate hype surrounding it.

New Weapons

Leaks indicate two new weapons in the next update. While one of them is speculated to be Ineffa’s 5-star signature Polearm, the other one is likely to be a 4-star Claymore.

New Character Skins

Based on the leaks and the 5.8 livestream artwork, the 4-star Pyro character, Bennett, will be getting a new skin in the next update. It appears to be a Natlan-inspired outfit with a new set of accessories. More information about the outfit and how to get it may be revealed in the upcoming premiere.