Genshin Impact 5.8: Release Date and Countdown Timer

HoYoverse has confirmed that Genshin Impact’s version 5.8 will release globally on July 30, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). It will introduce a brand-new playable character in Ineffa, a new holiday resort-themed map expansion, fresh character skins for Bennett and Yelan, and much more. Players are highly excited for the arrival of this final Natlan patch before the narrative shifts to Nod-Krai. Let’s look at the release date and timings for the Genshin Impact 5.8 update, along with a countdown for the same.

Genshin Impact 5.8 Release Timings for All Regions

As mentioned above, the Genshin Impact 5.8 update will release worldwide on July 30, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). As soon as the new patch is live, you will be able to engage in the new content and summon Ineffa and Citlali from the gacha banners. Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the upcoming patch goes live:

Furthermore, let’s look at the local release timings for all major regions:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : July 29, 2025, at 8 PM

: July 29, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : July 29, 2025, at 9 PM

: July 29, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) : July 29, 2025, at 10 PM

: July 29, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 29, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : July 30, 2025, at 4 AM

: July 30, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) : July 30, 2025, at 5 AM

: July 30, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): July 30, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : July 30, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: July 30, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : July 30, 2025, at 11 AM

: July 30, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : July 30, 2025, at 11 AM

: July 30, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : July 30, 2025, at 12 PM

: July 30, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): July 30, 2025, at 12 PM

You should note that ahead of version 5.8’s arrival, HoYoverse will conduct server maintenance starting on July 30, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8). It is likely to last for five hours, during which you will be unable to access the game. However, the developer will reward you with 300 x Primogems for being patient during maintenance. As such, plan your gameplay activities accordingly.

What to Expect from Genshin Impact 5.8?

The upcoming 5.8 update will introduce a plethora of new content to the game, including the following: