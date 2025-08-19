Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss: Best Characters and Team Comps to Win Easy

The Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss is especially difficult, and many players struggle to clear it with the coveted 36 stars. However, the challenge can get easier for you if you use suitable characters and team compositions, as they can provide you with an edge against the enemies you will face. Recently, prominent leaker HxG_Diluc shared infographics showcasing the most popular characters and teams players are using to clear Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss, along with the amount of playerbase relying on them. Read on to know more about the best characters and teams for beating the Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss.

Popular Characters in Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss – Survey

HxG_Diluc shared an infographic showing the most used characters to clear the Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss. The information is sourced from the YSHelper app, which relies on player surveys to gather the usage statistics. According to it, the following characters are the best ones to use in the endgame mode:

Furina (used by 95.4% players) Ineffa (used by 93.3% players) Xilonen (used by 87.1% players) Neuvillette (used by 83.9% players) Citlali (used by 82.5% players) Mavuika (used by 82.5% players) Bennett (used by 69.8% players) Kazuha (used by 63.8% players) Varesa (used by 39.7% players) Yelan (used by 38.7% players)

Based on the details, you can see that Furina has emerged as the character with the highest usage in the 5.8 Spiral Abyss, with 95.4% players picking her. She is an amazing Hydro Sub-DPS that you can use to trigger Hydro-related elemental reactions and buff your other characters. This has made her an irreplaceable part of many team compositions.

Closely following Furina is the latest Electro Sub-DPS, Ineffa, who enables the new Lunar-Charged reaction. Since it is highly favored in the Abyss currently, she is among the best characters to use for the challenge. Apart from her, Citlali and Yelan are also two strong Sub-DPS characters that are part of the top ten, in terms of usage.

When it comes to Main DPS units, the most widely used character is Nevuillette, with around 83.9% players relying on him to clear the Abyss. Apart from him, Mavuika and Varesa have also seen high usage.

Lastly, Xilonen has established herself as one of the best Support characters in Genshin Impact’s meta. A whopping 87.1% players included her in their teams to gain her buffs. Bennett and Kazuha have also been popular choices in the Support role.

Popular Teams in Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss – Survey

Here are the most popular team compositions used to clear the v5.8 Spiral Abyss:

Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett (used by 60.5% players) Neuvillette, Kazuha, Ineffa, and Furina (used by 40.6% players) Neuvillette, Kazuha, Furina, and Ororon (used by 15.2% players) Mavuika, Varesa, Chevreuse, and Iansan (used by 14.3% players) Raiden Shogun, Neuvillette, Kazuha, and Furina (used by 14% players) Neuvillette, Ineffa, Xilonen, and Furina (used by 13.2% players) Mavuika, Mualani, Xilonen, and Citlali (used by 9.4% players) Arlecchino, Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett (used by 8.8% players) Skirk, Escoffier, Shenhe, and Furina (used by 8.6% players) Nevuillette, Kazuha, Furina, and Kuki Shinobu (used by 8% players)

The most used team to clear the Spiral Abyss consists of Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett. Mavuika is an extremely powerful damage dealer who can deal considerable Melt damage to enemies alongside Citlali. Whereas Xilonen and Bennett can buff the damage output of the team significantly while also ensuring survival with healing abilities.

Apart from Mavuika, Neuvillette has also proven to be an amazing Main DPS choice. He is a popular choice for Electro-Charged teams when paired with other units like Ineffa, Raiden Shogun, and Ororon. Apart from them, Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen are strong options for the remaining spots.