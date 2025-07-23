Genshin Impact 6.0-6.7: Nod-Krai Update Schedule and Leaked Characters

Genshin Impact’s latest arc, titled “Song of the Welkin Moon,” begins with the 6.0 update, which is likely to release on September 10, 2025. Leaks have suggested that the Nod-Krai chapter will span eight versions, with the final one being version 6.7. Considering each patch in the game lasts for 42 days, and leaks have already disclosed when each character from the Nod-Krai lineup debuts, we can speculate how the future updates will progress. That said, this article provides a complete release schedule for Genshin Impact’s Nod-Krai updates, including release and banner dates, along with expected characters.

The latest leak from Liquidation, shared on Team Mew’s Telegram channel, has disclosed a roadmap of all the new Genshin Impact characters who will debut in the Nod-Krai arc. They have mentioned the possible release version of each upcoming character and also shared insight into their possible roles. Furthermore, considering we know that each update of this RPG lasts 42 days, we can speculate the possible release dates of all Nod-Krai characters.

With that in mind, let’s look at the speculated release schedule for the Nod-Krai updates in Genshin Impact:

Version 6.0

The Genshin Impact 6.0 update is the first one in the Nod-Krai saga and will kick off the Traveler’s journey in this new region. It is expected that the 6.0 patch will go live on September 10, 2025, and introduce three new characters: Flins, Aino, and Lauma. While Flins and Aino are likely to debut in the first half, Lauma may release in the second half.

Let’s look at the possible release dates of all these new characters in v6.0:

First half (September 10, 2025): Flins with Aino

Version 6.1

Following the 6.0 update’s conclusion, version 6.1 is likely to go live on October 22, 2025. The leaks from Liquidation suggest that this update will introduce Durin as a new 5-star playable character. He has already been confirmed to be a Pyro character and is speculated to be an off-field support, who can buff and heal party members.

Here are Durin’s possible gacha banner dates, depending on whether he arrives in the first or second half of the 6.1 update:

First half : October 22, 2025

Version 6.2

The 6.2 update, speculated to release on December 3, 2025, may see the release of Nefer in the game. She is rumored to be a 5-star Dendro Main DPS, who uses a Bow in combat. Her gameplay is likely to focus on triggering the new Luner-Bloom elemental reaction to deal significant damage. Here are Nefer’s possible release dates based on the title’s established schedule:

First half : December 3, 2025

Version 6.3

The 6.3 update of the Nod-Krai arc is expected to finally introduce Columbina as a playable character on January 14, 2026. She is an important character in the narrative and one of the Fatui Harbingers. It is said that she may be a 5-star Hydro character who uses a Polearm. Moreover, Liquidation suggests that she will be capable of applying Hydro off-field to enable Lunar reactions. Apart from that, the second half of v6.3 may also feature a new female character.

The gacha banners of the 6.3 update are likely to release on the following dates:

First half : January 14, 2026

Version 6.4

The Genshin Impact 6.4 update is rumored to go live on February 25, 2026, and is likely to see the debut of an unnamed female character. Her possible release dates could be the following:

First half : February 25, 2026

Version 6.5

Going by the schedule. version 6.5 of HoYoverse’s popular RPG will possibly release on April 8, 2026. The update is expected to be a major one as it is rumored to see the debut of Varka. He is the Grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt and a very powerful figure. He is likely to be a 5-star Anemo Main DPS in the game who wields a Claymore.

Let’s look at Varka’s possible release dates in the 6.5 update:

First half : April 8, 2026

Version 6.6

Leaks indicate that the famous mage from Hexenzirkel, Nicole, will debut in version 6.6, which may come out on May 20, 2026. She is expected to be a 5-star Cryo Sub-DPS who can apply Cryo off-field to trigger the Melt reaction alongside Alice. She may debut on the following dates during v6.6:

First half : May 20, 2026

Version 6.7

The Genshin Impact 6.7 update is likely to be the last patch of the Nod-Krai arc in the game. It is speculated to go live on July 1, 2026, and introduce Alice as a playable character. She is Klee’s mother in the narrative and the writer of the Teyvat Travel Guide. Here are Alice’s possible banner dates in version 6.7:

First half : July 1, 2026

It is important to note that the schedule is based on leaks and estimations and is subject to change.