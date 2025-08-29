Genshin Impact 6.0 Banners: New Nod-Krai Characters and Weapons

The Genshin Impact 6.0 update, or version Luna 1, is set to release on September 10, 2025. It will finally introduce the Nod-Krai region to the game and add several new characters native to this nation. The recent version 6.0 livestream has confirmed that two new 5-star characters from Nod-Krai, Flins and Lauma, will debut in the patch, along with Aino, who is confirmed to be a 4-star unit. Other than that, two other popular 5-star characters will also return for rerun banners. Let’s take a look at the complete Genshin Impact 6.0 banner schedule.

Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai Complete Banner Schedule

The Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream concluded on August 28, 2025, and disclosed key information about the next patch’s contents. Ahead of version 6.0’s arrival on September 10, 2025, the developer has revealed all 5-star characters that will appear on the limited-time character banner and the Epitome Invocation weapons banner. Let’s take a look at the complete banner schedule for the update:

First Half Banners of Version 6.0 (September 10, 2025)

Limited-time character banner:

Lauma : 5-star; Dendro; Catalyst

: 5-star; Dendro; Catalyst Nahida: 5-star; Dendro; Catalyst

Epitome Invocation weapons banner:

Nightweaver’s Looking Glass : 5-star; Catalyst (Lauma’s signature weapon)

: 5-star; Catalyst (Lauma’s signature weapon) A Thousand Floating Dreams: 5-star; Catalyst (Nahida’s signature weapon)



The Genshin Impact 6.0 banners for phase 21 will offer the chance to summon Lauma and Nahida from the limited-time character banners. While the former is a brand new Sub-DPS focusing on the Lunar-Bloom reaction, the latter is one of the best sources of off-field Dendro damage in the game. Both of them belong to the 5-star rarity and wield a Catalyst in combat.

As always, the Epitome Invocation banners of the first half will offer Lauma and Nahida’s respective 5-star signature Catalysts, Nightweaver’s Looking Glass, and A Thousand Floating Dreams.

Second Half Banners of Version 6.0 (September 30, 2025)

Limited-time character banner:

Flins : 5-star; Electro; Polearm

: 5-star; Electro; Polearm Yelan : 5-star; Hydro; Bow

: 5-star; Hydro; Bow Aino: 4-star; Hydro; Claymore

Epitome Invocation weapons banner:

Bloodsoaked Ruins : 5-star; Polearm (Flins’ signature weapon)

: 5-star; Polearm (Flins’ signature weapon) Aqua Simulacra: 5-star; Bow (Yelan’s signature weapon)

HoYoverse has announced that the new Electro Polearm user from Nod-Krai, Flins, will debut on the phase 2 Genshin Impact 6.0 banners. He will be a Main DPS character who focuses on the Lunar-Charged reaction. Accompanying him, the other 5-star character appearing in the first half would be Yelan. She is a powerful 5-star Hydro Sub-DPS who can deal damage off-field and trigger reactions. She will likely pair well with Flins.

Apart from that, the developer has also revealed that the new 4-star Hydro Claymore character, Aino, will get a rate-up on Flins and Yelan’s banners, providing fans a chance to snag Ineffa’s maker.

When it comes to the Epitome Invocation banners of phase 2, it will feature Bloodsoaked Ruins and Aqua Simulacra. While the former is a 5-star Polearm, which will be Flins’ signature weapon, the latter is Yelan’s 5-star signature bow.

Sumeru Chronicled Wish Banners of Version 6.0

The 6.0 update will also include a special Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish banner, providing you with the opportunity to obtain several popular 5-star characters from the land of wisdom, including Alhaitham. Here are all the 5-star characters you can get:

Dehya : 5-star; Pyro; Claymore

: 5-star; Pyro; Claymore Alhaitham : 5-star; Dendro; Sword

: 5-star; Dendro; Sword Wanderer : 5-star; Anemo; atalyst

: 5-star; Anemo; atalyst Cyno : 5-star; Electro; Polearm

: 5-star; Electro; Polearm Nilou : 5-star; Hydro; Sword

: 5-star; Hydro; Sword Tighnari: 5-star; Dendro; Bow

Apart from that, there will also be a hronicled Wish weapons banner that will run during the patch, offering the following 5-star weapons:

Light of Foliar Incision : 5-star; Sword (Alhaitham’s signature weapon)

: 5-star; Sword (Alhaitham’s signature weapon) Key of Khaj-Nisut : 5-star; Sword (Nilou’s signature weapon)

: 5-star; Sword (Nilou’s signature weapon) Beacon of the Reed Sea : 5-star; Claymore (Dehya’s signature weapon)

: 5-star; Claymore (Dehya’s signature weapon) Staff of the Scarlet Sands : 5-star; Polearm (Cyno’s signature weapon)

: 5-star; Polearm (Cyno’s signature weapon) Tulaytullah’s Remembrance : 5-star; Catalyst (Wanderer’s signature weapon)

: 5-star; Catalyst (Wanderer’s signature weapon) Hunter’s Path: 5-star; Bow (Tighnari’s signature weapon)

As of now, the 4-star characters and weapons that will be part of the Nod-Krai banners have not been revealed by the developer. The information will be updated here when HoYoverse announces it.