Genshin Impact 6.0 Beta: Sign-up Application, How to Apply, Eligibility, and Deadline

Considering that Genshin Impact’s version 6.0 is one of the most hyped updates, players are patiently waiting for its arrival. It will introduce the region of Nod-Krai to the game and see the beginning of a new story arc. Ahead of its official release, selected players will get to experience the contents of the patch in a closed beta test. Sign-ups for the beta test have now begun, and interested players can fill out the form for a chance to participate and experience the upcoming content early. Read on to learn more about how to apply for the Genshin Impact 6.0 beta test and its deadline and eligibility.

Genshin Impact 6.0 Beta Application Guide

HoYoverse has opened sign-ups for the Genshin Impact 6.0 beta test, and you have until July 22, 2025, to submit your application. Selected players will get the opportunity to experience the new content and the Nod-Krai region before others, making it worth your time and effort. However, it is important to note that only a few participants will be picked for the closed beta test. So your probability of being selected is slim. Furthermore, you will be subject to a strict non-disclosure agreement preventing you from leaking any details if chosen.

Countdown Timer for Genshin Impact 6.0 Beta Application Closure

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until the sign-ups for the version 6.0 beta close:

Prerequisites to Apply for the Beta Test

To be eligible for the version 6.0 beta test, there are some criteria that you must meet. Ensure that you abide by all the following instructions:

Make sure you log in with the correct HoYoverse account when filling out the form, as that cannot be changed.

Ensure you are part of the Genshin Impact Discord server and your DMs are open to receiving messages from Paimon. If selected, this is how the developer will contact you.

Verify that you are above 18 years of age at the time of applying. Furthermore, make sure your Govt IDs say so and they are not expired.

How to Apply for Genshin Impact 6.0 Beta Test

Applying for the version 6.0 beta test is quite simple and requires only a few simple steps. Here’s how to submit your application for it:

Open the official HoYoverse application page on any web browser. Log in using the game account you wish to participate with. Fill in all the necessary information with correct details. After filling out the form, click Submit to finish applying.

It is recommended to keep your IDs with you when you apply, as you will need them to confirm your identity. Failing to abide by any of the aforementioned conditions will disqualify your application.