Genshin Impact 6.0 Leaks: Lauma’s Kit Details and Abilities

Lauma is an upcoming Dendro character in Genshin Impact, expected to debut in the second half of version 6.0, on September 30, 2025. She is one of the Nod-Krai characters that was first revealed during the version 5.8 livestream. Followed by that, fans learned more about her in the latest Moonlit Ballad of the Night teaser. Ahead of her official release, leaks from various sources have started sharing details about her kit and gameplay. Read on to learn more about Lauma’s abilities in Genshin Impact, as per leaks.

Leaks Suggest Lauma May Be a New Dendro Support in Genshin Impact

Lauma is one of the earliest Nod-Krai characters revealed during the 5.8 livestream. It is speculated that she will debut as a playable character in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 6.0, set to release on September 10, 2025. The latest leaks shared by Team Mew on their Telegram channel (sourced from Kokomi, PleaseDontScreenshotMyName, and Liquidation) indicate that Lauma may be a 5-star Dendro character who wields a Catalyst in combat. Furthermore, she may specialize in triggering the new Lunar-Bloom reaction, which is likely to be caused by Dendro and Hydro elements.

Let’s look at everything disclosed about Lauma’s gameplay abilities:

Elemental Skill : Lauma’s Elemental Skill is expected to apply Dendro on enemies and create a summoning that follows the on-field character. Its AoE may be similar to Kirara’s ability.

: Lauma’s Elemental Skill is expected to apply Dendro on enemies and create a summoning that follows the on-field character. Its AoE may be similar to Kirara’s ability. Elemental Burst : After casting Lauma’s Elemental Burst, the team will gain a special effect that can be stacked. Each time her teammates would trigger the Lunar-Bloom reaction, they could consume the Burst stacks to increase the Dendro Cores’ damage.

: After casting Lauma’s Elemental Burst, the team will gain a special effect that can be stacked. Each time her teammates would trigger the Lunar-Bloom reaction, they could consume the Burst stacks to increase the Dendro Cores’ damage. Passive Talent : When a teammate triggers the Bloom reaction, it turns into Lunar-Bloom.

: When a teammate triggers the Bloom reaction, it turns into Lunar-Bloom. Lunar-Bloom: Triggers with Hydro and Dendro elements when Lauma is on the team. Generates more powerful Dendro Cores that can crit. Furthermore, they can be used for Hyperbloom and Burgeon reactions, and can be transformed into Bountiful Cores as well.

Based on the information, it appears that Lauma’s main role will be that of a Lunar-Bloom enabler. Apart from that, her kit may also have some other benefits. According to Team Mew, Lauma may also be capable of healing party members. However, that ability is likely to be locked behind her Constellation 1.

It is important to note that the above information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take it with a grain of salt.