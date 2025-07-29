Genshin Impact 6.0 New Artifact Set Effects Leaked

Update: We last updated this article with the latest artifact set details on July 30, 2025.

The Genshin Impact 6.0 update, set to release on September 10, 2025, will introduce several new characters from the upcoming Nod-Krai region. These characters will boast new abilities and gameplay mechanics and will also utilize the brand-new Lunar elemental reactions. HoYoverse will also introduce new artifact sets meant to pair well with the Nod-Krai units, and their set effects have been leaked already. Let’s look at the 2-piece and 4-piece effects of the upcoming Genshin Impact 6.0 artifacts.

New Artifact Sets Coming to Genshin Impact in Version 6.0

Recently, the effects of the new artifact sets coming to Genshin Impact 6.0 were leaked on Seele Leaks’ Telegram channel. These sets are designed to cater to the requirements of the Nod-Krai characters and offer advantages accordingly. Here are the 2-piece and 4-piece effects of both upcoming sets and their use cases:

Flower of Paradise Lost

2-piece : Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-piece: The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG is increased by 40% and Lunar reaction DMG is increased by 10%. If the equipped character is the one to trigger these reactions, they get another 25% buff to the prior effect. Maximum four stacks, and each stack lasts for 10 seconds. The effect can be triggered once per second, and it also works off-field.

The first artifact set that is leaked for version 6.0 is expected to be a Main DPS-oriented set. Equipping its two pieces will provide the character with Elemental Mastery, which directly influences the elemental reaction damage. As for the four-piece effect, it will increase the wielder’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunarbloom reaction damage significantly.

Based on the advantages this artifact set offers, it is likely to be an amazing option for Flins and Lauma in version 6.0. Apart from that, many other damage dealers will also be able to make good use of it.

Also Read:

Artifact Set 2

2-piece : Energy Recharge +20%.

: Energy Recharge +20%. 4-piece: When dealing elemental DMG, gains Moonshine for eight seconds. For every different type of Moonshine the party members have, increase all party members’ Lunar reaction DMG by 10%. Additionally, when the Lunar Phase of the team is Crescent or Gibbous, increase all party members’ EM by 60/120.

This artifact set will be best suited for Support characters from Nod-Krai, as it can buff the damage output of other units. Not only will it increase the wielder’s Energy Recharge so they can use their Elemental Burst more often, but it can also help buff the team’s Lunar reaction damage. The four-piece effect increases all characters’ EM and damage output, based on the number of Lunar characters and the Lunar mechanics.

It is likely that Ineffa and Aino will be suitable characters to equip this new artifact set. Both of them are indicated to be off-field Sub-DPS/Supports, capable of triggering Lunar reactions with their teammates.

It is important to note that the artifact set details are based on leaks and are subject to change. Take them with a grain of salt.