Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai Update: 20 New Gameplay Changes

The Genshin Impact version 6.0 is shaping up to be one of the most hyped updates ever. Not only will it introduce a new region to the game, along with new characters, gameplay mechanics, and more, but the latest leaks suggest the title will undergo several gameplay changes as well. This will include adjustments to old elemental reactions, introduction of entirely new reactions, and a lot more. Let’s take a look at everything new coming to Genshin Impact with 6.0 Nod-Krai 6.0 leaks.

Genshin Impact 6.0 Leaks Suggest Major Changes Coming in Nod-Krai

Most recently, Hexenzirkel Leaks disclosed several details about the Genshin Impact 6.0 update, providing fans with an idea of what to expect from the Nod-Krai patch. Let’s look at all the new features and functions planned for the upcoming patch:

New Elemental Reaction: Lunar-Bloom New Fishing Association: Snezhnaya Fishing Association Elemental Mastery to increase benefits for certain reactions: Vaporize, Melt, Aggravate, Spread, Crystallize, Lunar-Charge, and Lunar-Bloom. Traveler’s Tales to become permanent: Will allow Anecdote Stamps to earn rewards and introduce a Destiny Drawn feature, which can increase the chances of meeting a companion. Will also provide Adventure EXP. New weather types: Lunar Tension environment and Thunderstorm. New Domain buffs: Unleash Shockwave after using Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged. Deal increased damage via Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom. Spiral Abyss change: Will include team presets for quick selection. New Primogems use case: Use Primogems to activate Ley-Line Blossoms and Petrified Trees, and claim Stygian Onslaught rewards. Furthermore, using Primogems in domains will count towards Battle Pass tasks. Test Run optimization: If you have cleared Test Run for a character you own previously, you can claim rewards directly. Test Runs will also include tutorials from the next update. Limited-time Domains: New limited-time domains will unlock during wish periods. Sanctifying Essence and Artifact Conversion optimization: Artifacts to provide more conversion points. Also, using Santifying Unction and Sanctifying Essence to grant extractio points. Artifact Loadouts: Artifact loadout adjustments to inactive bonus stats. Also, the ability to edit them directly. Condensed Resin: Condensed Resin to provide double and triple rewards. Resin Consumption optimization: Resin consumption priority to change to the following: Condensed > Transient > Fragile. Treasure Caches: You can find Treasure Caches directly after combining Obsidian Fragments. Entry Rank for Certain Areas: Accessing Tribal Secret Spaces and Kuuhenki’s Hidden Trove will require AR45. New Team Effects: Teams using Nod-Krai characters will gain new Moonsign buffs based on the number of Nod-Krai characters. World Level 8 changes: Reaching WL8 will unlock new Valiant Chronicles and allow certain bosses to be fought in co-op. Imaginarium Theater changes: New Arcana challenge, whose rewards can be obtained by clearing Act 10. Also, the addition of new Lunar Arcanum cards. Repertoire of Myriad Melodies changes: New difficulty reduction mods and multiplayer challenges.

Apart from these changes and adjustments, the developer may make other changes to Genshin Impact in version 6.0 as well. It is important to note that everything mentioned in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change; as such, take it with a grain of salt.