Genshin Impact 6.0 Primogems Estimation and Free Pulls Count Leaked

The Genshin Impact 6.0 update is scheduled to go live on September 10, 2025, introducing the brand-new Nod-Krai region. The update will include a map expansion, new quests, events, challenges, and much more that will provide you with a lot of Primogems. Ahead of the patch release, notable leaker Hiragara has disclosed the complete Primogems count for the upcoming update, including their sources. Let’s look at how many Primogems and wishes you can accumulate in Genshin Impact version 6.0.

Total Estimated Primogem Count in Genshin Impact 6.0

[GI 6.0] Primogems count | v1



I suspect that there isn't much info on the beta rn, so the number will probably be higher by the time of the livestream



Thx for repost #gi #genshin #genshinimpact #flins #aino #lauma pic.twitter.com/ruJN1UDXYl — Konstantin ネイヤー (@_hiragara_) July 31, 2025

According to information from Hiragara, the Genshin Impact 6.0 update will provide a significant amount of Primogems to all players, worth enough to reach pity on the limited-time character banner easily. Let’s look at the total Primogems count and its sources:

Daily Commissions : 2520 Primogems

: 2520 Primogems Archon Quests : 120 Primogems and 2 Intertwined Fates

: 120 Primogems and 2 Intertwined Fates Quests : 370 Primogems

: 370 Primogems Spiral Abyss : 1600 Primogems

: 1600 Primogems Imaginarium Theater : 1300 Primogems

: 1300 Primogems Stygian Onslaught : 450 Primogems

: 450 Primogems Exploration : 1855 Primogems

: 1855 Primogems Achievements : 305 Primogems

: 305 Primogems Offerings : 1250 Primogems and 8 Acquaint Fates

: 1250 Primogems and 8 Acquaint Fates Events : 1840 Primogems

: 1840 Primogems Anniversary : 1600 Primogems and 10 Intertwined Fates

: 1600 Primogems and 10 Intertwined Fates Update : 600 Primogems

: 600 Primogems Livestream codes : 300 Primogems

: 300 Primogems Others : 480 Primogems

: 480 Primogems Paimon Store : 5 Intertwined Fates and 5 Acquaint Fates

: 5 Intertwined Fates and 5 Acquaint Fates Blessing of the Welkin Moon : 3780 Primogems

: 3780 Primogems Battle Pass: 680 Primogems, 4 Intertwined Fates, and 5 Acquaint Fates

Also, check out our other Genshin Impact articles:

Based on the above information, you will be able to gain Primogems from several sources. Moreover, you will get enough of them for a 10 pull from the anniversary celebrations as well. Here are the estimated amounts of Primogems and Fates you can get depending on the kind of player you are:

F2P players can get up to 14,590 Primogems, along with 17 Intertwined Fates and 18 Acquaint Fates. This would amount to roughly 108 summons , which are enough to reach hard pity once.

This would amount to , which are enough to reach hard pity once. Players who purchase Blessing of the Welkin Moon can get 18,370 Primogems , along with 17 Intertwined Fates and 18 Acquaint Fates. This would amount to roughly 131 summons .

This would amount to . Lastly, those who purchase Blessing of the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass can get 19,050 Primogems, along with 21 Intertwined Fates and 18 Acquaint Fates. This amounts to roughly 110 summons.

You should note that the Primogem amounts mentioned above are based on leaks and are subject to change. As such, take them with a grain of salt.