Genshin Impact 6.0 Primogems Estimation and Free Pulls Count Leaked

The Genshin Impact 6.0 update is scheduled to go live on September 10, 2025, introducing the brand-new Nod-Krai region. The update will include a map expansion, new quests, events, challenges, and much more that will provide you with a lot of Primogems. Ahead of the patch release, notable leaker Hiragara has disclosed the complete Primogems count for the upcoming update, including their sources. Let’s look at how many Primogems and wishes you can accumulate in Genshin Impact version 6.0.
Total Estimated Primogem Count in Genshin Impact 6.0
According to information from Hiragara, the Genshin Impact 6.0 update will provide a significant amount of Primogems to all players, worth enough to reach pity on the limited-time character banner easily. Let’s look at the total Primogems count and its sources:
- Daily Commissions: 2520 Primogems
- Archon Quests: 120 Primogems and 2 Intertwined Fates
- Quests: 370 Primogems
- Spiral Abyss: 1600 Primogems
- Imaginarium Theater: 1300 Primogems
- Stygian Onslaught: 450 Primogems
- Exploration: 1855 Primogems
- Achievements: 305 Primogems
- Offerings: 1250 Primogems and 8 Acquaint Fates
- Events: 1840 Primogems
- Anniversary: 1600 Primogems and 10 Intertwined Fates
- Update: 600 Primogems
- Livestream codes: 300 Primogems
- Others: 480 Primogems
- Paimon Store: 5 Intertwined Fates and 5 Acquaint Fates
- Blessing of the Welkin Moon: 3780 Primogems
- Battle Pass: 680 Primogems, 4 Intertwined Fates, and 5 Acquaint Fates
Also, check out our other Genshin Impact articles:
- Genshin Impact 6.0 Leaks: Three New Nod Krai Characters Disclosed
- Genshin Impact 6.0 New Artifact Set Effects Leaked
- Genshin Impact Wish and Pity System – Explained
- Active Genshin Impact Codes and How to Redeem Them
- All Genshin Impact Character Birthdays
Based on the above information, you will be able to gain Primogems from several sources. Moreover, you will get enough of them for a 10 pull from the anniversary celebrations as well. Here are the estimated amounts of Primogems and Fates you can get depending on the kind of player you are:
- F2P players can get up to 14,590 Primogems, along with 17 Intertwined Fates and 18 Acquaint Fates. This would amount to roughly 108 summons, which are enough to reach hard pity once.
- Players who purchase Blessing of the Welkin Moon can get 18,370 Primogems, along with 17 Intertwined Fates and 18 Acquaint Fates. This would amount to roughly 131 summons.
- Lastly, those who purchase Blessing of the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass can get 19,050 Primogems, along with 21 Intertwined Fates and 18 Acquaint Fates. This amounts to roughly 110 summons.
You should note that the Primogem amounts mentioned above are based on leaks and are subject to change. As such, take them with a grain of salt.