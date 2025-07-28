Genshin Impact 6.0 Stygian Onslaught Enemy Lineup Leaked

The Genshin Impact version 6.0 will go live on September 10, 2025, and introduce the Nod-Krai region to the game. As always, the Stygian Onslaught challenge of the patch is likely to begin on September 18, 2025, eight days after the update releases. Ahead of its arrival, notable leaker HomDGCat has disclosed the enemy lineup for it. According to them, it will include two new enemies and a local legend from Natlan. Read on to know more about the Genshin Impact 6.0 Stygian Onslaught lineup.

Genshin Impact 6.0: Nod-Krai Stygian Onslaught Enemy Lineup

HomDGCat is a reliable leaker who has accurately predicted the enemy lineups for Genshin Impact’s Stygian Onslaught and other endgame modes on multiple instances. They have recently disclosed the enemy lineup for the upcoming challenge for version 6.0. Considering it will be the first Nod-Krai patch, there is a lot of excitement for it, and it is speculated that two boss monsters from the region will be present in the v6.0 Stygian Onslaught challenge.

Let’s look at all three enemies and their weaknesses, as leaked by HomDGCat:

Battlefield 1 (Bronzelock)

Bronzelock is a Natlan local legend in the title, whom you can challenge in the Ochkanatlan region. It is essentially a Ruin Drake: Earthguard, which is significantly more powerful than its overworld counterparts. This foe is leaked to be a part of the Stygian Onslaught game mode in version 6.0, appearing on the first battlefield.

Before fighting against Bronzelock, there are two things you should be aware of. First is its periodic elemental absorption, wherein it increases its RES against any non-physical element after taking a lot of damage from it. This will make the foe more resilient against that type of damage, requiring you to rely on a character from another element in the meantime. You can easily counter the increased RES ability by just bringing two Main DPS with different elements.

As for the other thing, you should note that you will do well against Bronzelock by bringing a Ranged character. The enemy has a Weak Point in its eye that you can target to immobilize it. Doing so will give you a nice opening to deal a lot of damage without focusing on defense.

Battlefield 2 (New Boss A)

In Stygian Onslaught 6.0’s Battlefield 2, you will encounter a brand-new enemy from Nod-Krai, as per HomDGCat. They have disclosed that the opponent will be weak to the Electro-Charged reaction. That means you will benefit by using Electro and Hydro characters to fight it.

Furthermore, the new Lunar-Charged reaction, an upgraded variant of Electro-Charged, will definitely make it easier to defeat the new enemy. You will be able to trigger it by using any of the following upcoming Nod-Krai characters: Ineffa, Flins, or Aino.

Battlefield 3 (New Boss B)

Similar to the previous entry, Battlefield 3 will also include a new Nod-Krai enemy. The leaker suggests this foe will be weak to Bloom reaction, triggered by Hydro and Dendro elements. Considering that, characters like Nilou and Nahida will surely prove to be useful.

Additionally, it is expected that the developer will also introduce the Lunar-Bloom reaction to the game, which will be advantageous in this encounter. You are likely to be able to trigger it using Aino or Lauma.

It is important to note that the Stygian Onslaught 6.0 enemy lineup is based on leaks and is subject to change. You should take the information with a grain of salt.