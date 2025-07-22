Genshin Impact 6.0 Leaks: Three New Nod Krai Characters Disclosed

Genshin Impact fans are highly excited for the Nod-Krai arc to begin with the upcoming version 6.0, slated to release on September 10, 2025. While HoYoverse hasn’t revealed much about it, the latest leaks have shared details about the new 5-star and 4-star characters that will debut in the patch. Moreover, the leaks suggest that one of these upcoming playable characters may be a free reward. Read on to learn more about the brand-new characters coming in the Genshin Impact 6.0 update.

Genshin Impact 6.0 May Introduce 3 New Playable Characters From Nod-Krai

BANNERS 6.0



First Phase: Male // 5 ⭐ // Polearm // Lightkeeper



Second Phase: Female // 5 ⭐ // Dendro // Catalyst (Lauma)



Female // 4* // Claymore (Aino // it’s unknown which phase she’ll be in)



Aino is expected to be the free character at the start of the version, just like… pic.twitter.com/HNJyK8umEm — Raiden News (@RaidenNews) July 21, 2025

According to information shared by prominent leakers Seele Leaks, the Genshin Impact 6.0 update will introduce three new characters from Nod-Krai: Two 5-stars and one 4-star. Let’s look at the details about them:

First Half Banners (September 10, 2025)

Flins (5-star; Electro; Polearm)

(5-star; Electro; Polearm) Aino (4-star; Hydro; Catalyst)

Second Half Banners (September 30, 2025)

Lauma (5-star; Dendro; Catalyst)

Also Read:

The first half banners of version 6.0 are expected to introduce Flins and Aino as playable characters. Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins is a member of the Lightkeepers faction, who are responsible for fighting against the attacks of the Wild Hunt in Nod-Krai. He is a tall male character with long white hair, wearing a black outfit with silver and violet accents.

Leaks from Team Mew and Seele Leaks indicate that Flins will be an Electro character from the 5-star rarity. Furthermore, he has been described as a Main DPS who wields a Polearm. It is speculated that his gameplay will focus on the new Lunar-Charged elemental reaction, and he will deal Electro DMG to enemies after infusing his Normal Attacks with Electro after using his Elemental Skill.

As for Aino, she uses the female child character model and is a little girl with pink hair wearing a green and white outfit. She is Ineffa’s creator in the game and the owner of Nod-Krai’s Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Seele Leaks suggests that Aino will be a 4-star Hydro character who uses a Claymore in combat. Moreover, Aino may be given out as a free reward in v6.0, according to the latest information circulating on the Chinese social media platform, Tieba. She is likely to be useful for exploring Nod-Krai and completing puzzles relying on the new Lunar elemental reactions.

Lastly, the leaks suggest that Lauma will debut as a playable character in the second half of Genshin Impact 6.0. She appears to be an important character from the Frostmoon Scions faction. She is a purple-haired, tall female who has deer-like horns at the top of her head. Lauma also wears a green and white outfit covered in lunar motifs and has a Dendro vision on her waist.

It is also rumored that Lauma may be a Catalyst user, whose gameplay will focus on the upcoming Lunar-Bloom reaction.

It is important to note that all the above information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take them with a grain of salt.