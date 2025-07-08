Genshin Impact: A Thousand Blazing Suns Stats, Materials, Best Characters for Mavuika’s Weapon

A Thousand Blazing Suns is a 5-star Claymore in Genshin Impact. It is the signature weapon of the Pyro Archon, Mavuika, and has a very high base ATK. It also provides Crit Rate via its secondary stat and other benefits via the passive. Players with and without Mavuika can both benefit from this weapon, as it can function as a pretty good stat stick for any Claymore Main DPS. Let’s look at the stats and ascension materials of A Thousand Blazing Suns in Genshin Impact and discuss which characters would be the best ones to wield it.

A Thousand Blazing Suns: Stats and Materials in Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, A Thousand Blazing Suns is a 5-star rarity Claymore in Genshin Impact. It can be obtained from the Epitome Invocation gacha banner during times when Mavuika is featured on the limited-time character banner. Here are the stats of this weapon:

Base ATK (At Level 90) 741 Secondary Stat 11% Crit Rate Passive Effect (Sunset Reignites the Dawn) Gain the “Scorching Brilliance” effect when using an Elemental Skill or Burst: Crit DMG increased by 20% and ATK increased by 28% for 6s. This effect can trigger once every 10 seconds. While a “Scorching Brilliance” instance is active, its duration is increased by 2s after Normal or Charged attacks deal Elemental DMG. This effect can trigger once every second, and the max duration increase is 6 seconds. Additionally, when the equipping character is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, “Scorching Brilliance” effects are increased by 75%, and its duration will not count down when the equipping character is off-field.

A Thousand Blazing Suns is an extremely powerful weapon suitable for any Main DPS who uses a Claymore. Not only does it have a high base ATK and offers Crit Rate, but it also has a very strong passive effect. It can buff the wielder’s Crit DMG and ATK after casting Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst. Furthermore, the duration of this effect can be extended by using Normal and Charged Attacks. This can significantly increase the damage output of the character.

Additionally, the buff offered by A Thousand Blazing Suns further increases by 75% when the user is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. This makes it so that Natlan characters benefit more from the weapon compared to others.

Ascension Materials

If you wish to ascend A Thousand Blazing Suns to the maximum level of 90, you will need to farm the following resources:

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Terror x 5

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Hesitance x 14

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Resolve x 14

Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Splendor x 6

Juvenile Fang x 15

Seasoned Fang x 23

Tyrant’s Fang x 27

Axis of the Secret Source x 23

Sheath of the Secret Source x 27

Heart of the Secret Source x 41

The Blazing Sacrificial Heart’s Terror and its higher rarity variants are weapon ascension materials that you can farm at the Ancient Watchtower Domain of Natlan on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

As for the Juvenile Fang and its variants, they are a common enemy drop that you can get just by defeating the various Saurian enemies inhabiting the Natlan region.

Lastly, you must fight off against the Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker for its drops to gather the Axis of the Secret Source and its variants. These enemies can be found throughout the Natlan region as well.

Best Characters for A Thousand Blazing Suns in Genshin Impact

A Thousand Blazing Suns can be an amazing weapon for multiple characters. However, since it’s the signature weapon of the 5-star Pyro Archon, Mavuika, and is designed for her kit, she is the best character to wield it. She uses her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst to deal the majority of her damage and relies on her Normal and Charged Attacks to follow up afterward. This way, she easily gains the ATK and Crit DMG buff and can extend its duration as well.

Furthermore, since Mavuika also uses the Nightsoul’s Blessing mechanic and can deal damage off-field, the abovementioned buff gets increased by 75% for her, and it doesn’t count down when not on the field.

Kinich is another Claymore user in Genshin Impact who can enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. He is a 5-star Dendro Main DPS who can lock onto his enemies via his Elemental Skill. He can then follow up with his Normal Attacks to deal significant damage. This gameplay loop allows him to make good use of the passive effect of A Thousand Blazing Suns.

As for Kinich’s Elemental Burst, it is quite powerful as well. It summons Ajaw to the field to deal AoE Dendro DMG automatically for a certain duration.

3. Navia

Navia is a 5-star Geo DPS from Fontaine. Her main gameplay loop involves her using her Elemental Burst to deal Geo damage and trigger Crystallize, and then absorbing the Crystallize shards to deal significant damage via Elemental Skill. Afterward, you can use Geo-infused Normal and Charged Attacks to deal further damage. This loop can easily trigger the passive effect of A Thousand Blazing Suns to provide Navia with the ATK and Crit DMG buff.

However, you should note that the effect will not be further amplified when Navia uses the weapon, as she can not enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state.

4. Diluc

Diluc is one of the oldest 5-star Pyro damage dealers of Genshin Impact. He mainly uses his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst to deal considerable damage to the enemy. After casting the latter, he gains a Pyro-infusion for his Normal Attacks for a short duration. As such, not only can Diluc gain the ATK and Crit DMG buff, but he can even extend its duration. However, just like the previous entry on this list, he cannot use the Nightsoul’s Blessing state since he is from Mondstadt and misses out on the maximum buffs.