Genshin Impact Aino: Leaked Kit, Materials, and Release Date

Aino is an upcoming Hydro character from Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact, who is expected to debut in the first half of version 6.0. She is Ineffa’s creator in the narrative, and is rumored to be a 4-star character who uses a Claymore. She is also likely to be given out for free during the next patch. While not much is known about her kit officially, Seele Leaks and Team Mew have already disclosed details about Aino’s kit and constellations, along with her ascension and talent materials. Let’s look at all the leaked information about Aino in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Aino’s Gameplay Abilities and Passive Talent Leaks

Aino is speculated to be a brand-new 4-star Hydro Sub-DPS in Genshin Impact who will provide EM via ascension bonus. You will possibly get her for free in version 6.0 and can use her to trigger the upcoming Lunar-Charged and Lunar-Bloom reactions. Here is an overview of all of Aino’s abilities and passive talents, as per leaks from Seele Leaks:

Normal Attacks

Normal AttackPerform up to three consecutive attacks.
Charged AttackContinuously use stamina to spin the greatsword and attack enemies. When the spinning ends, unleash a powerful slash.
Plunging AttackDescend from mid-air and slam the ground to deal damage to all enemies in path and within a certain AoE.

Elemental Skill

Elemental Skill (Thoughtcatcher) (Tap)Throw the Thoughtcatcher forward to deal Hydro DMG and pull Aino to the targeted location. Upon reaching, deal AoE Hydro DMG to nearby foes.
Elemental Skill (Thoughtcatcher) (Hold)Enter a targeting mode to decide where to throw the Thoughtcatcher.

Elemental Burst

Elemental Burst (Precision Water-Cooling Device)Throw the super water-spraying Chill-Out Duck device to deploy a Targeted Water-Cooling Zone. The Chill-Out Duck then sprays Hydro projectiles at enemies to deal Hydro DMG.

Passive Talents

Modular High-Efficiency OperationWhen Aino is on the team, she provides bonus effects based on the Lunar Phase:
Crescent: Improved precision for Chill-Out Duck to fire projectiles at a shorter interval and deal higher AoE DMG.
Also, increase the team’s Lunarity Level by 1 when Aino is on it.
Structured Power BoostIncrease Aino’s Elemental Burst DMG equal to 50% of her EM.
Miniature Detection ScannerDisplays the locations of Nod-Krai local specialities on the map. Also, Aino can change the appearance of Chill-Out Duck.

Genshin Impact Aino’s Constellations

By unlocking Aino’s constellations, you can provide her with the following advantages:

C1: Theory of Ash and Field EquilibriumAfter casting Elemental Skill or Burst, Aino gains 80 EM for 15 seconds.
C2: Gear Differential Carryover PrincipleWhile the Targeted Water-Cooling Zone from the Burst is active and Aino is off-field, if the active character deals damage, Chill-Out Duck will fire an additional projectile. It will deal damage based on 100% of Aino’s EM +300. Can trigger once every five seconds.
C3: Cake and Mechanical Repair ArtsIncreases Elemental Burst’s level by three.
C4: Butter, Cats, and Energy Supply LawWhen Thoughtcatcher attacks an enemy, restore 10 Energy. It can occur every 10 seconds.
C5: Immortal Turbine of Metal and LightIncreases Elemental Skill’s level by three.
C6: Genius as a Construct’s FateFor 15 seconds after casting Elemental Burst, the active character’s Electro-Charged, Bloom, Lunar-Charged, and Lunar-Bloom damage increases by 15%.
Crescent: The aforementioned reactions get a 20% additional buff.

Genshin Impact Aino’s Ascension and Talent Materials

You will need to farm the following ascension and talent materials to fully upgrade Aino and her talents:

  • Precision Moon Matrix Duck Core: Dropped by Heavy-Hitting Ducks
  • Gear Axis: Dropped by Landcruisers
  • Portable Bearing: New Local Specialty
  • Silken Feather: Obtained from the Knave Weekly Domain
  • Book of Paradise Tome: Farmed at Nod-Krai Talent Material Domain

Genshin Impact Aino’s Release Date

Leaks regarding the v6.0 character banners indicate that Aino will debut in the first half of Genshin Impact 6.0. As such, you will be able to get her as a rate-up 4-star character from the limited-time character banners starting from September 10, 2025.

It is important to note that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take it with a grain of salt.

