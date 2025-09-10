Genshin Impact Albedo Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Albedo is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact who wields a Sword. He is an artificial human in the game, created by Gold, who is an amazing Alchemist in the storyline and serves under the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt. He is a central character in the narrative and is also quite strong in his playable form. You can use Albedo in a variety of team compositions to deal off-field Geo damage, and also buff his party members’ Elemental Mastery. To help you make the most out of this character, we have prepared a thorough Genshin Impact Albedo build guide, which explains how to play him and provides information about his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Albedo Build Guide

Albedo Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Geo Weapon Type Sword Role Sub-DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 251 Base DEF (Level 90) 876 Base HP (Level 90) 13226 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 28.8% Geo DMG Bonus Voice Actors EN: Khoi Dao

JP: Nojima Kenji

CN: Mace

KR: Kim Myung-jun Strengths • Consistent off-field Geo damage.

• Elemental Skill with very short CD.

• Provides EM buff after casting Elemental Burst. Weaknesses • Elemental Skill’s platform is prone to breaking.

• Elemental Burst DMG scales off ATK instead of DEF like other abilities.

Albedo is a really strong Geo Sub-DPS character in Genshin Impact. All of his abilities, apart from Elemental Burst, scale off his DEF and allow him to deal off-field Geo damage. To make the most out of Albedo, all you must do is use his Elemental Skill to summon the Solar Isotoma on the field. The Geo Construct has a huge AoE, and every time you deal damage to enemies within its area, it will deal additional damage to the enemies.

Additionally, if you use Abedo’s Elemental Burst to deal damage within Solar Isotoma’s AoE, the Skill triggers seven additional instances of damage. His Burst also has a unique ability to buff all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 125.

How to Play Albedo

Here’s how to play Albedo in your teams:

Upon taking the field with Albedo, use his Elemental Skill’s hold version to create a Solar Isotoma at a suitable location. Follow it up with his Elemental Burst to deal damage and provide teammates with additional EM. Switch to your Main DPS and deal damage.

Should you pull Albedo?

Yes, Albedo is definitely worth pulling in Genshin Impact if you require a dependable Geo Sub-DPS in your account. Not only will he provide your characters with EM, but he will also increase their damage output with his Elemental Skill.

Best Weapons for Albedo Build in Genshin Impact

Considering he is a DEF-scaling scaling, any Sword that provides DEF can be a good choice for your Albedo build. Here are some great weapon options you can consider:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Uraku Misugiri 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increase DEF.

• Buffs Normal Attack and Elemental Skill DMG.

Peak Patrol Song 5-star; Gacha

• Provides DEF.

• Offers teamwide Elemental DMG Bonus.

Cinnabar Spindle 4-star; v2.3 Event

• Provides DEF.

• Buffs Elemental Skill DMG.

Flute of Ezpitzal 4-star; Craftable • Provides DEF.

• Further increases DEF after Elemental Skill usage.

Best Artifacts for Albedo Build in Genshin Impact

There are two artifact set options that you can use in your Albedo build: Golden Troupe and Husk of the Opulent Dreams. While the former buffs the Elemental Skill, the latter provides a lot of DEF.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Golden Troupe Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Elemental Skill DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.

Husk of Opulent Dreams Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: DEF +30%.

• 4-Piece: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : DEF%

: DEF% Goblet : Geo DMG Bonus

: Geo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

DEF%

ER

Best Team Comps for Albedo Build in Genshin Impact

Albedo is mostly used in the Sub-DPS role in Mono Geo team comps. However, you can use him for extra damage in other teams as well. To help you get an idea, here are his best teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Mono Geo Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arataki Itto

Albedo

Gorou

Zhongli

Double Geo Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wanderer

Albedo

Faruzan

Zhongli

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Xiao

Albedo

Xianyun

Zhongli

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Chiori

Xingqiu

Zhongli

Other than these options, you can include Albedo in any elemental reaction team to buff EM. However, you should note that for most teams, there are better buffers available that provide more value.

Albedo Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Albedo’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Low Elemental Skill (Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma) Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, dealing AoE Geo DMG. At specific intervals, hits on enemies within the Solar Isotoma field will cause the Solar Isotoma to generate Transient Blossoms, which deal AoE Geo DMG to the enemy based on Albedo’s DEF. Only one Solar Isotoma can exist at any given time, and the Solar Isotoma is considered a Geo Construct.

When a character stands at the locus of the Solar Isotoma, it will gather the power of Geo to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character up to a certain height. Only one platform can exist at a time. Highest Elemental Burst (Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide) Crystaliized Geo energy bursts forth at Albedo’s command, dealing AoE Geo DMG in front of Albedo. If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo DMG. (Tectonic Tide DMG and Fatal Blossom DMG will not generate Transient Blossoms.) High Passive Talent 1 (Calcite Might) Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%. NA Passive Talent 2 (Homuncular Nature) Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Flash of Genius) When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product. NA

Best Albdeo Constellations in Genshin Impact

The following section includes all of Albedo’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Flower of Eden) Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo’s Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 Energy for Albedo. Low C2 (Opening of Phanerozoic) Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30s: Each stack of Fatal Reckoning increases DMG by 30% of Albedo’s DEF. The effect stacks up to 4 times.

Unleashing Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide consumes all stacks of Fatal Reckoning, increasing the DMG dealt by the Tectonic Tide and Fatal Blossoms based on the number of stacks consumed. Highest C3 (Grace of Helios) Increases the Level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Descent of Divinity) Solar Isotoma increases Plunging Attack DMG by 30% for active party members within the AoE. Low C5 (Tide of Hadean) Increases the Level of Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Dust of Purification)

Dust of PurificationIf active party members within the AoE are protected by a shield created by Crystallize, Solar Isotoma increases their DMG by 17%. Low

How and When Can You Get Albedo in Genshin Impact

Albedo last appeared on the gacha banners way back in version 4.5, when he appeared on the Mondstadt-themed Chronicled Wish banners on March 13, 2025. Since then, there have been no announcements about his return.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 4.5 Mar 13, 2024, to Apr 2, 2024 3.1 Oct 14, 2022, to Nov 2, 2022 2.3 Nov 24, 2021, to Dec 14, 2021 1.2 Dec 23, 2020, to Jan 12, 2021

More details about Albedo’s next rerun banner will soon be added here after HoYoverse announces it.