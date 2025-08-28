Genshin Impact Arlecchino Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Arlecchino is a 5-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact who wields a Polearm in combat. She is one of the strongest Main DPS characters, which makes sense considering she is the Fourth Fatui Harbinger in the narrative. Her gameplay revolves around providing her a Bond of Life, which infuses her Normal Attacks with Pyro. Doing so increases her damage output considerably. We have prepared a comprehensive Arlecchino build guide for Genshin Impact, explaining how to play her and providing information regarding her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Best Arlecchino Build Guide

Arlecchino Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Pyro Weapon Type Polearm Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 342 Base DEF (Level 90) 765 Base HP (Level 90) 13103 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 88.4% Crit DMG Voice Actors EN: Erin Yvette

JP: Mori Nanako

CN: Huang Ying

KR: Lee Myung-hee Strengths • High damage scalings.

• Simple combos that provide maximum uptime.

• Self-sustainability with Burst healing.

• Allows hovering over distances for exploration. Weaknesses • Requires mindfulness regarding the Bond of Life value.

• Needs a character to provide resistance to interruption before unlocking C1.

Arlecchino is one of the best Pyro DPS characters in Genshin Impact. You can use her to clear any in-game challenge effectively alongside suitable Sub-DPS characters. Her gameplay revolves around infusing her Normal Attacks with Pyro, which can be done by providing her with a Bond of Life greater than 30% of her HP. Giving BoL to Arlechhino is quite simple, and you can do so by absorbing the Blood Debt Directive or Blood Debt Dues markings from the enemies, which you apply with her Elemental Skill. To absorb these markings, all you must do is either defeat enemies, use her Charged Attack, or cast Elemental Burst.

Apart from the Elemental Skill, Arlecchino’s Elemental Burst is also an important aspect of her gameplay. It recovers HP for the character and resets the countdown of her Elemental Skill. While you can use the Burst in dire situations to ensure survival, it is recommended to mostly weave it between your combos to reset her Skill.

How to Play Arlecchino

Let’s look at Arlecchino’s ideal combos to effectively play her:

Basic Combo

Cast Elemental Skill to apply the Blood Debt Directive mark on enemies. Absorb the mark using Charged Attack to gain Bond of Life and elemental infusion for Normal Attacks. Begin attacking with Normal Attacks to deal damage. Use Elemental Burst when needed to reset Elemental Skill CD.

Combo for Blood-Debt Dues

Use Arlecchino’s Elemental Skill to mark the enemy with Blood Debt Directive. Wait five seconds for it to convert to Blood Debt Dues. You can switch to other characters and use their abilities in the meantime. Switch back to Arlecchino and use Charged Attack to gain Pyro infusion. Use Normal Attacks to deal damage. Cast Elemental Burst when necessary to reset the CD of Elemental Skill and use it again to extend infusion.

Should you pull Arlecchino?

Yes, Arlecchino is definitely worth spending your Primogems for in Genshin Impact. She is extremely powerful with a really fun Bond of Life-dependent playstyle. Moreover, she has a very high damage ceiling, which makes her a reliable damage dealer for late-game challenges.

Best Weapons for Arlecchino Build in Genshin Impact

Crimson Moon’s Semblance is the best weapon for an Arlecchino build. It is her signature 5-star Polearm whose effects are designed around the Harbinger. As such, it provides the best value while also triggering a special visual effect. Apart from that, there are a few other weapons that can serve you well:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Crimson Moon’s Semblance 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Offers DMG Bonus and extra BoL.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK based on EM.

Staff of Homa 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP.

• Buffs ATK based on HP.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK on hit.

Ballad of the Fjords 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs EM when three characters from different elements are present.

Deathmatch 4-star; Battle Pass • Increases Crit Rate via Secondary Stat.

• Buffs ATK and DEF when enemies are nearby.

White Tassel 3-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Normal Attack DMG.

Best Artifacts for Arlecchino Build in Genshin Impact

The Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy artifact set is the BiS option for an Arlecchino build. It buffs her damage when the value of Bond of Life changes. In case you do not have it, you can use the Gladiator’s Finale set for her as well.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy Faded Theater Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

• 4-Piece: When the value of a Bond of Life increases or decreases, this character deals 18% increased DMG for 6s. Max 3 stacks.

Gladiator’s Finale Obtained by defeating World Bosses and Weekly Bosses • 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

• 4-Piece: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Pyro DMG Bonus

: Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

Best Team Comps for Arlecchino Build in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino is a dependable damage dealer that can pair well with a variety of Sub-DPS and Support characters. However, her best teammates in most teams are Bennett and Yelan. Both of them provide immense value to her, as the former provides an ATK buff and the latter triggers coordinated Vaporize reactions.

To provide you with an idea of what works best with the character, here are Arlecchino’s best teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Arlecchino Mono Pyro Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Kaedehara Kazuha

Xiangling

Bennett

Arlecchino Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Yelan

Xilonen

Bennett

Arlecchino Melt Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Citlali

Xilonen

Bennett

Arlecchino Overload Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Yae Miko

Chevreuse

Bennett

Aside from the above-mentioned teams, there are several team possibilities that you can try depending on which characters you currently own.

Arlecchino Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s look at all of Arlecchino’s talents and their level-up priority:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack:

Performs up to 6 consecutive spear strikes.

Charge Attack:

Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina, dashing toward a nearby opponent and cleaving once.

Hold Attack:

Continuously holding this button will cause Arlecchino to consume Stamina and engage in up to 5s of high-speed movement.

Masque of the Red Death:

When Arlecchino has a Bond of Life equal to or greater than 30% of her Max HP, she will enter the Masque of the Red Death” state, where her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to deal Pyro DMG. High Elemental Skill (All Is Ash) Summons forth Balemoon Bloodfire, dealing Pyro DMG to multiple nearby opponents and performing a dash-cleave against one of them, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

Opponents hit by the aforementioned attack will have a Blood-Debt Directive applied to them.



Blood-Debt Directive:

• Lasts 30s. Every 5s, it will deal 1 instance of Pyro DMG to the opponent. Max 2 instances. This DMG will be considered Elemental Skill DMG.

• When Arlecchino uses a Charged Attack or her Elemental Burst, Balemoon Rising, she will absorb and clear nearby Blood-Debt Directives. Each Directive absorbed grants her a Bond of Life worth 65% of her Max HP.

• The maximum value of the Bond of Life she can be granted through Blood-Debt Directives within 35s after using her Elemental Skill is 145% of her Max HP. Using the Elemental Skill again during this duration will restart the count on duration and the limit on the value of Bond of Life she may gain from Blood-Debt Directives. Highest Elemental Burst (Balemoon Rising) Arlecchino’s great wing of Balemoon Bloodfire beats as she absorbs and clears Blood-Debt Directives around her. She deals AoE Pyro DMG before clearing the CD of All Is Ash and healing herself. The healing is based on her Bond of Life value and ATK. High Passive Talent 1 (Agony Alone May be Repaid) Blood-Debt Directives:

• Arlecchino will be granted a Bond of Life worth 130% of her Max HP when an opponent to which she herself applied a Directive is defeated.

• 5s after a Directive is applied, it will be upgraded to a Blood-Debt Due. When absorbed, it will instead grant Arlecchino a Bond of Life worth 130%.

A Bond of Life created in the aforementioned ways cannot exceed the original limit on the value of Bonds of Life obtained through All Is Ash. NA Passive Talent 2 (Strength Alone Can Defend) Arlecchino gains 1% All Elemental and Physical RES for every 100 ATK she has in excess of 1,000. The maximum RES increase she can gain this way is 20%. NA Passive Talent 3 (The Balemoon Alone May Know) While in combat, Arlecchino gains a 40% Pyro DMG Bonus and can only be healed through Balemoon Rising. NA

Best Arlecchino Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Arlecchino’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (All Reprisals and Arrears, Mine to Bear...) Masque of the Red Death is further enhanced, the value of the increase is 120%. Additionally, Arlecchino’s interruption resistance is increased when she performs Normal Attacks while affected by the Masque of the Red Death. Highest C2 (All Rewards and Retribution, Mine to Bestow…) Blood-Debt Directives are now already Blood-Debt Due when first applied.

When Arlecchino absorbs such a Due, she unleashes Balemoon Bloodfire in front of her, dealing 900% of her ATK as AoE Pyro DMG and increasing her All Elemental Res and Physical RES by 20% for 15s. This effect can trigger once every 10s.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent ”Agony Alone May Be Repaid.” High C3 (You Shall Become a New Member of Our Family…) Increases the Level of Normal Attack by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (You Shall Love and Protect Each Other Henceforth…) When Arlecchino successfully absorbs a Blood-Debt Directive, Balemoon Rising’s CD will decrease by 2s, and 15 Energy will be restored to her. This effect can occur once every 10s. Low C5 (For Alone, We Are as Good as Dead…) Increases the level of Balemoon Rising by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (From This Day On, We Shall Delight in New Life Together.) The DMG of Balemoon Rising is increased by Arlecchino’s ATK multiplied by 700% of Arlecchino’s current Bond of Life percentage.

For 20s after Arlecchino uses All is Ash, both her Normal Attacks and Elemental Burst gain 10% CRIT Rate and 70% CRIT DMG. This effect can be triggered up to once every 15s. Highest

How and When Can You Get Arlecchino in Genshin Impact?

Arlecchino last appeared on the gacha banners of version 5.3 on January 21, 2025, for her second rerun banner. When it comes to her next banner, there is currently no official information available for it yet.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 5.3 Jan 21, 2025, to Feb 11, 2025 4.6 Apr 24, 2024, to May 14, 2024

More information about Arlecchino’s return to Genshin Impact will be added here once HoYoverse announces it.