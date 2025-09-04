Genshin Impact Ayaka Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo damage dealer in Genshin Impact. She is a Sword user from Inazuma and the youngest of the Kamisato siblings. Her abilities allow her to infuse her Normal and Charged Attacks with Cryo to deal significant damage. Moreover, her kit also includes an alternate sprint like Mona’s, which allows Ayaka to move underground. All of these things make her a really strong character to have. To help you use this character to her maximum potential, we have prepared a thorough Genshin Impact Ayaka build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Ayaka Build Guide

Ayaka Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Cryo Weapon Type Sword Role Main-DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 342 Base DEF (Level 90) 784 Base HP (Level 90) 12858 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 88.4% Crit DMG Voice Actors EN: Erica Mendez

JP: Hayami Saori

CN: Xiao N

KR: Lee Yu-ri Strengths • High damage Elemental Burst.

• Elemental infusion with alternate sprint.

• Able to buff her own Normal and Charged Attacks.

• Alternate sprint useful in combat and exploration. Weaknesses • Elemental Burst cost is quite high.

Kamisato Ayaka is among the best Cryo characters in Genshin Impact. This Sword user is capable of quickly slashing enemies with her quick attacks. By using her alternate sprint, you can imbue her Normal and Charged Attacks with the Cryo element to deal elemental damage and trigger reactions. As for her Elemental Skill, it deals decent damage, launches lightweight enemies up in the air, and buffs her Normal and Charged Attacks. As such, you will need to include all the aforementioned abilities when efficiently playing her.

Lastly, Ayaka boasts a powerful Elemental Burst that has a fairly long duration. It summons a storm of icy winds that continuously deals Cryo damage to enemies in its vicinity. The damage scaling of this move is quite high, and it is highly effective against mobs.

How to Play Ayaka

Let’s take a look at how to play Ayaka within a rotation:

Upon taking the field with Ayaka, begin by getting close to the enemy by using her alternate sprint. Come out of the sprint mode to gain elemental infusion. Then, follow up with Elemental Skill to buff your Normal and Charged Attacks. After that, begin attacking with your Normal and Charged Attacks. Ideally, you want to do combos of two Normal Attacks, followed by a Charged Attack. Also, tap the alternate sprint button once after every combo, so the infusion doesn’t end. Keep using Elemental Skill whenever you can to buff Ayaka. When there are multiple enemies lined up and you see an opportunity, unleash the Elemental Burst to deal significant damage at once.

Should you pull Ayaka?

Yes, Ayaka is an amazing character to have in Genshin Impact. Not only is she a powerful damage dealer, but also quite fun to play. Her abilities have a relatively short cooldown, and she can maintain her elemental infusion indefinitely. All of this makes her quite reliable. As such, if you need a dependable Cryo DPS, she can be a valuable addition to your account.

Best Weapons for Ayaka Build in Genshin Impact

For the best Ayaka build, we recommend you equip her with her signature 5-star Sword, Mistsplitter Reforged. It is the best weapon option for her and increases her damage output considerably. Apart from that, there are a few other DPS Swords that you can use for Ayaka:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Mistsplitter Reforged 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.

Light of Foliar Incision 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs Crit Rate and Elemental Skill.

Primordial Jade Cutter 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Gives additional HP and ATK.

Splendor of Tranquil Waters 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs HP and Elemental Skill DMG.

The Black Sword 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Normal and Charged Attack damage.

• Recovers HP after scoring Crit hits.

Amenoma Kageuchi 4-star; Crafted • Provides ATK.

• Recovers Energy.

Best Artifacts for Ayaka Build in Genshin Impact

There is only one suitable artifact set for a Main DPS Ayaka build. It is advised that you go with a full set of Blizzard Strayer on her. Not only will it provide her Cryo DMG Bonus, but also additional Crit Rate.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Blizzard Strayer Peak of Vindagnyr Domain, Dragonspine • 2-Piece: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When a character attacks an enemy affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Cryo DMG Bonus

: Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

Best Team Comps for Ayaka Build in Genshin Impact

Ayaka is best suited for use in a Freeze-oriented team composition. It allows you to freeze enemies in place for Ayaka to annihilate them with her attacks comfortably. As such, it is necessary to include other Hydro and Cryo characters on her team. Here are some examples of Ayaka’s best teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ayaka

Kaedehara Kazuha

Furina

Kokomi

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ayaka

Shenhe

Furina

Escoffier

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ayaka

Venti

Mona

Diona

Apart from these, there are several other types of teams that you can form with Ayaka depending on which characters you currently own.

Ayaka Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a flurry of sword ki. Highest Elemental Skill (Kamisato Art: Hyouka) Summons blooming ice to launch nearby opponents, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. High Elemental Burst (Kamisato Art: Soumetsu) Summons forth a snowstorm with flawless poise, unleashing a Frostflake Seki no To that moves forward continuously.

Frostflake Seki no To:

• A storm of whirling icy winds that slashes repeatedly at every enemy it touches, dealing Cryo DMG.

• The snowstorm explodes after its duration ends, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. High Passive Talent 1 (Amatsumi Kunitsumi Satisfaction) After using Kamisato Art: Hyouka, Kamisato Ayaka’s Normal and Charged Attacks deal increased DMG for 6s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Kanten Senmyou Blessing) When the Cryo application at the end of Kamisato Art: Senho hits an opponent, Kamisato Ayaka gains the following effects:

• Restores 10 Stamina

• Gains 18% Cryo DMG Bonus for 10s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Fruits of Shinsa) When Ayaka crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product. NA Alternate Sprint (Kamisato Art: Senho) Ayaka consumes Stamina and cloaks herself in a frozen fog that moves with her. In Senho form, she moves swiftly upon water.

When she reappears, the following effects occur:

• Ayaka unleashes frigid energy to apply Cryo on nearby opponents.

• Coldness condenses around Ayaka’s blade, infusing her attacks with Cryo for a brief period. NA

Best Ayaka Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s look at all of Ayaka’s constellations in the game and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Snowswept Sakura) When Kamisato Ayaka’s Normal or Charged Attacks deal Cryo DMG to opponents, it has a 50% chance of decreasing the CD of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 0.3s. This effect can occur once every 0.1s. Low C2 (Blizzard Blade Seki no To) When casting Kamisato Art: Soumetsu, it unleashes 2 smaller additional Frostflake Seki no To, each dealing 20% of the original storm’s DMG. High C3 (Frostbloom Kamifubuki) Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Soumetsu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Ebb and Flow) Opponents damaged by Kamisato Art: Soumetsu’s Frostflake Seki no To will have their DEF decreased by 30% for 6s. Highest C5 (Blossom Cloud Irutsuki) Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Hyouka by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Dance of Suigetsu) Kamisato Ayaka gains Usurahi Butou every 10s, increasing her Charged Attack DMG by 298%. This buff will be cleared 0.5s after Ayaka’s Charged ATK hits an opponent, after which the timer for this ability will restart. High

How and When Can You Get Ayaka in Genshin Impact?

Kamisato Ayaka was last available in this gacha game during version 5.6. She was part of the Inazuma-themed Chronicled Wish banner that went live on May 27, 2025. As of now, there is no information about when she might return.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.6 May 27, 2025, to Jun 17, 2025 4.3 Dec 20, 2023, to Jan 9, 2024 3.5 Mar 21, 2023, to Apr 11, 2023 2.6 Apr 19, 2022, to May 31, 2022 2.0 Jul 21, 2021, to Aug 10, 2021

More information about Ayaka’s next rerun banner in Genshin Impact will be updated here once HoYoverse announces it.