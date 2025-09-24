Genshin Impact Ayato Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Kamisato Ayato is a 5-star Hydro character in Genshin Impact who wields a Sword. He is the eldest of the Kamisato siblings of Inazuma and plays an important role in the storyline. In his playable form, Ayato is a decent Main DPS that can reliably trigger elemental reactions. With proper teams, he can perform quite well and clear most of the in-game challenges. To help you use him properly, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Ayato build guide, explaining how to play him and providing information regarding his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Ayato Build Guide

Ayato Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Hydro Weapon Type Sword Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 299 Base DEF (Level 90) 769 Base HP (Level 90) 13715 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 88.4% Crit DMG Voice Actors EN: Chris Hackney

JP: Ishida Akira

CN: Zhao Lu

KR: Jang Min-hyeok Strengths • Continuous Hydro application with Skill and Burst.

• Recovers Energy for himself when off-field. Weaknesses • Damage output eclipsed by many newer damage dealers.

• High Elemental Burst cost.

Ayato is an amazing Hydro DPS character in Genshin Impact and quite simple to use. By using his Elemental Skill, you can enter a special mode where you can spam his Normal Attacks to perform quick slashes that deal Hydro damage. As for his Elemental Burst, it rains down Hydro droplets within a large AoE to deal additional damage and trigger elemental reactions. Both of these abilities are amazing sources of Hydro application and make him a reliable damage dealer in the game.

How to Play Ayato

Here’s how to play Ayato effectively:

Use the abilities of all your other Support and Sub-DPS characters before switching to Ayato. As soon as Ayato takes the field, cast his Elemental Burst to start dealing off-field Hydro damage. Cast your Elemental Skill and hold the Normal Attack button, and watch as Ayato slashes and defeats enemies.

Should you pull Ayaot?

Yes, Ayato is worth summoning in Genshin Impact, thanks to his significant Hydro application. This allows him to trigger elemental reactions consistently. As such, if you are in the market for a reliable Hydro DPS, he can be a great additiona to your roster.

Best Weapons for Ayato Build in Genshin Impact

The Haran Geppaku Futsu is the recommended Sword for your Ayato build as it is his signature Sword in the game. However, other than that, many other offensive weapons can suit him well. Let’s take a look at the best weapon options for Ayato:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Haran Geppaku Futsu 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate

• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.

• Buffs Normal Attack DMG.

Mistsplitter Reforged 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.

Light of Foliar Incision 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs Crit Rate and Elemental Skill.

Primordial Jade Cutter 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Gives additional HP and ATK.

Wolf-Fang 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Elemental Skill and Burst.

Amenoma Kageuchi 4-star; Craftable • Provides ATK.

• Recovers Energy.

Best Artifacts for Ayato Build in Genshin Impact

As long as you have low ping, the Echoes of an Offering artifact set will be the best option for your Ayato build. However, Heart of Depth can be a worthy alternative if you struggle with high ping. Here’s where to find both sets and what they offer to the character:

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Echoes of an Offering The Lost Valley Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

• 4-Piece: When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s.

Heart of Depth Peak of Vindagnyr Domain, Dragonspine • 2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Hydro DMG Bonus

: Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

Best Team Comps for Ayato Build in Genshin Impact

Considering Ayato belongs to the Hydro element, he is quite versatile when it comes to team building. You can use him as a driver to trigger a variety of elemental reactions. To help you get an idea of suitable pairings, here are Ayato’s best teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Kamisato Ayato

Kaedehara Kazuha

Xiangling

Bennett

Freeze Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Kamisato Ayato

Furina

Citlali

Escoffier

Hyperbloom Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Kamisato Ayato

Kaedehara Kazuha

Nahida

Kuki Shinobu

The teams mentioned above perform well currently in the game and are considered to be Ayato’s best-performing teams. However, you can form several others based on which characters you currently own.

Ayato Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Ayato’s talents in Genshin Impact, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to dash forward and perform an iai. High Elemental Skill (Kamisato Art: Kyouka) Kamisato Ayato shifts positions and enters the Takimeguri Kanka state. After this shift, he will leave a watery illusion at his original location. After it is formed, the watery illusion will explode if opponents are nearby or after its duration ends, dealing AoE Hydro DMG.

Takimeguri Kanka: In this state, Ayato uses his Shunsuiken to engage in blindingly fast attacks, causing DMG from his Normal Attacks to be converted into AoE Hydro DMG. This cannot be overridden. It also has the following properties:

• After a Shunsuiken hits an enemy, it will grant Namisen, which increases the DMG based on Ayato’s Max HP. The initial maximum no. of Namisen stacks is 4, and 1 stack can be gained via Shunsuiken every 0.1s.

• Kamisato Ayato’s RES to interruption is increased.

• Unable to use Charged or Plunging Attacks.

Takimeguri Kanka will be cleared when Ayato leaves the field. Using Kamisato Art: Kyouka again, while in this state, will reset and replace the pre-existing one. Highest Elemental Burst (Kamisato Art: Suiyuu) Unveils a garden of purity that silences the cacophony within. While this space exists, Bloomwater Blades will constantly rain down and attack opponents within its AoE, dealing Hydro DMG and increasing the Normal Attack DMG of characters within. High Passive Talent 1 (Kamisato Art: Mine Wo Matoishi Kiyotaki) Ayato’s Elemental Skill has the following properties:

• After it is used, Kamisato Ayato will gain 2 Namisen stacks.

• When the water illusion explodes, Ayato will gain a Namisen effect equal to the maximum number of stacks possible. NA Passive Talent 2 (Kamisato Art: Michiyuku Hagetsu) If Ayato is not on the field and his energy is low, he will regenerate a set amount of energy in regular intervals. NA Passive Talent 3 (Kamisato Art: Daily Cooking) When Ayato cooks a dish perfectly, he has a set chance to receive an additional suspicious dish of the same type. NA

Best Ayato Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Ayato’s constellations, along with their pull values:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Kyouka Fuushi) Shunsuiken DMG is increased by 40% against opponents with 50% HP or less. High C2 (World Source) Namisen’s maximum stack count is increased to 5. When Kamisato Ayato has at least 3 Namisen stacks, his Max HP is increased by 50%. Medium C3 (To Admire the Flowers) Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Kyouka by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Endless Flow) After using Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, all nearby party members will have 15% increased Normal Attack SPD for 15s. High C5 (Bansui Ichiro) Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Suiyuu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Boundless Origin) After using Kamisato Art: Kyouka, Ayato’s next Shunsuiken attack will create 2 extra Shunsuiken strikes when they hit opponents, each one dealing 450% of Ayato’s ATK as DMG. Both these Shunsuiken attacks will not be affected by Namisen. Highest

How and When Can You Get Ayato in Genshin Impact?

Kamisato Ayato last appeared on the Inazuma-themed Chronicled Wish banner that went live on May 27, 2025, during version 5.6. Since then, there has been no news about his return to the title.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.6 May 27, 2025, to Jun 17, 2025 4.2 Nov 28, 2023, to Dec 19, 2023 3.3 Dec 27, 2022, to Jan 17, 2023 2.6 Mar 30, 2022, to Apr 19, 2022

More information about Ayato’s upcoming rerun banner in Genshin Impact will be updated here once HoYoverse announces it. As such, keep an eye on this section.