Genshin Impact Azurelight: Stats, Materials, and Best Characters for Skirk’s Weapon

Azurelight is a brand-new 5-star Sword debuting in Genshin Impact’s version 5.7 on June 18, 2025. It is the signature weapon of the latest 5-star Cryo character, Skirk, and provides her with Crit Rate, Crit DMG, and additional ATK. Furthermore, it can also be equipped with several other characters from the franchise if players do not have Skirk, and it will still prove to be useful.

This article provides details about Azurelight’s stats and ascension materials in Genshin Impact. It also lists the best characters to wield this weapon in the game.

Genshin Impact Azurelight Sword Stats and Ascension Materials

Azurelight is Skirk’s signature 5-star weapon in Genshin Impact and will be featured on the Epitome Invocation weapon banner during the first half of version 5.7. Players will have the opportunity to summon it starting from June 18, 2025, until July 8, 2025. Here are the stats and passive effects of this Sword:

Azurelight (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK 674 Secondary Stat 22.1% Crit Rate Passive Effect (R1) Within 12 seconds after an Elemental Skill is used, ATK is increased by 24%. During this time, when the equipping character has 0 Energy, ATK will be further increased by 24%, and CRIT DMG will be increased by 40%.

Azurelight is a powerful weapon that provides its wielder with Crit Rate and ATK, as well as Crit DMG at zero Energy. It can be highly beneficial for damage dealers whose damage scales off their ATK stat.

To fully upgrade Azurelight to level 90 in Genshin Impact, players will need the following resources:

Night-Wind’s Mystic Consideration x 5

Night-Wind’s Mystic Premonition x 14

Night-Wind’s Mystic Augury x 14

Night-Wind’s Mystic Revelation x 6

Refractive Bud x 23

Bewildering Broadleaf x 27

Illusory Leafcoil x 41

Sentry’s Wooden Whistle x 15

Warrior’s Metal Whistle x 23

Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle x 27

Travelers can obtain the Night-Wind’s Mystic Consideration and its higher rarity variants from Natlan’s Ancient Watchtower Domain. They can farm these items on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and will require Resin for it.

As for Refractive Bud and its variants, they are dropped by the Tenebrous Mimiflora enemies after they are defeated. Similarly, Sentry’s Wooden Whistle and its variants drop from the Tribal Hunter mobs found across the Natlan region.

Best Characters for Azurelight in Genshin Impact

Considering Azurelight is the signature weapon of Skirk, she will be the best character to wield it. She can efficiently make use of all of its passive effects and benefits from the offered stats. Apart from her, a few other characters may also find this 5-star Sword useful. Here are the best-suited characters for Azurelight:

Character Rarity Advantages

Skirk 5-star • Benefits from Crit Rate, ATK, and Crit DMG.

• Can utilize the Passive completely as she does not use traditional Energy to perform attacks.

Kamisato Ayato 5-star • Benefits from Crit Rate and ATK.

• Kit heavily relies on Elemental Skill, allowing him to benefit from the Passive conditionally.

Kamisato Ayaka 5-star • Benefits from Crit Rate and ATK.

• Can trigger Passive conditionally by following up with Elemental Skill after casting Elemental Burst.

Keqing 5-star • Benefits from Crit Rate and ATK.

• Can trigger Passive conditionally by following up with Elemental Skill after casting Elemental Burst.

While there are other Sword users who can also wield Azurelight, they may not benefit as much as the ones mentioned above.

