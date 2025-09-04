Genshin Impact Baizhu Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro character who wields a Catalyst in Genshin Impact. He is a Doctor from Liyue in the narrative who functions as a healer in the game. Moreover, he is also able to shield the active characters, further improving his supportive capabilities. To help you build and use him properly, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Baizhu build guide, which explains how to play him and provides information about his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Baizhu Build Guide

Baizhu Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Dendro Weapon Type Catalyst Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 193 Base DEF (Level 90) 500 Base HP (Level 90) 13348 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 28.8% HP Voice Actors EN: Sean Durrie

JP: Yusa Koji

CN: Qin Qieje

KR: Lee Hosan Strengths • Able to heal and shield party members.

• Capable of applying Dendro from off-field.

• Easy to build due to HP scaling. Weaknesses • Shield isn’t strong enough to resist high damage.

• Requires a lot of Energy.

• Lackluster Dendro application.

Baizhu is an amazing Dendro Support character in Genshin Impact. He is capable of healing characters with his Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and even passive talents. His Skill is quite straightforward; it unleashes a Dendro projectile that hits nearby enemies and heals all party members upon returning. However, the main aspect of Baizhu’s gameplay is his Elemental Burst. Upon using it, it generates a Dendro shield around the active character that refreshes periodically, while protecting them and providing resistance to interruption. Each time the shield breaks or refreshes, Baizhu deals off-field Dendro damage to enemies and heals the active character. This makes him one of the most premium options for healing in the game.

How to Play Baizhu

Here’s how to effectively use Baizhu:

Use Elemental Skill to send out a Dendro projectile and generate Energy. Follow up immediately with Elemental Burst to gain a shield.

Afterward, you can switch to your Sub-DPS or Main DPS characters to continue the team rotations.

Should you pull Baizhu?

Yes, Baizhu is definitely worth pulling for if your account lacks a premium healer. He can provide a lot of healing while also shielding characters. He is highly useful in team comps built around the Dendro reactions, like Nilou’s Bloom teams.

Best Weapons for Baizhu Build in Genshin Impact

Jadefall’s Splendor is the best 5-star weapon option for a Baizhu build. It is his signature weapon and synergizes well with him. Other than that, there are a few other Catalysts worth using with Baizhu:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Jadefall’s Splendor 5-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus.

• Restores Energy.

Prototype Amber 4-star; Craftable • Provides HP.

• Regenerates HP and Energy after using Elemental Burst.

Favonius Codex 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Recovers Energy for all characters.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers 3-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Gives ATK Bonus to the next character that switches in.

Best Artifacts for Baizhu Build in Genshin Impact

Depending on how you plan to use this character, the best artifact set for your Baizhu build will vary. If you are looking to play him as a Dendro Support, then Deepwood Memories is the way to go. However, if you wish to use him as a general healer, then Ocean-Hued Clam is worth considering.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Deepwood Memories Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Ocean-Hued Clam Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: Healing Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing). At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. (This DMG is calculated similarly to Reactions such as Electro-Charged and Superconduct, but is not affected by Elemental Mastery, Character Levels, or Reaction DMG Bonuses). Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be produced every 3.5 seconds. Each Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP (including overflow healing). There can be no more than one Sea-Dyed Foam active at any given time. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : HP% / ER

: HP% / ER Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: HP%

Sub-Stats Priority

HP%

ER

Flat HP

It is recommended to reach around 180% Energy Recharge with Baizhu to be able to use his Elemental Burst every rotation. You can reach this threshold by using either an ER weapon or an ER sands. Apart from that, heavily invest in HP.

Best Team Comps for Baizhu Build in Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, Baizhu is best suited to function as a Support character in team comps focusing on Dendro reactions. Here are some of his best teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Bloom Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Nilou

Xingqiu

Nahida

Baizhu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Nilou

Yelan

Baizhu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Kaedehara Kazuha

Furina

Baizhu

Aggravate Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Yae Miko

Fischl

Baizhu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Cyno

Nahida

Yae Miko

Baizhu

Hyperbloom Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Yae Miko

Furina

Baizhu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Cyno

Nahida

Yelan

Baizhu

Other than the mentioned options, you build several types of team comps depending on which characters you have in your account.

Baizhu Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Baizhu’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 attacks that deal Dendro DMG to opponents in front of him.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Dendro DMG to opponents in front of him after a short casting time. Low Elemental Skill (Universal Diagnosis) Controls a Gossamer Sprite that cruises and attacks nearby opponents, dealing Dendro DMG. After it performs 3 attacks or if there are no opponents nearby, the Sprite will return, healing all nearby party members based on Baizhu’s Max HP. High Elemental Burst (Holistic Revivification) Enters the Pulsing Clarity state, creating a Seamless Shield that absorbs Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness. The Seamless Shield will heal your own active character based on Baizhu’s Max HP and attack opponents by unleashing Spiritveins, dealing Dendro DMG under the following circumstances:

• When a character is under the protection of a Seamless Shield and a new Seamless Shield is generated.

• When the Seamless Shield’s effects expire, or when it is shattered. Highest Passive Talent 1 (Five Fortunes Forever) Baizhu gains different effects according to the current HP of your current active character:

• When their HP is less than 50%, Baizhu gains 20% Healing Bonus.

• When their HP is equal to or more than 50%, Baizhu gains 25% Dendro DMG Bonus. NA Passive Talent 2 (All Things Are of the Earth) Characters who are healed by Seamless Shields will gain the Year of Verdant Favor effect: Each 1,000 Max HP that Baizhu possesses that does not exceed 50,000 will increase the Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG dealt by these characters by 2%, while the Aggravate and Spread reaction DMG dealt by these characters will be increased by 0.8%. This effect lasts 6s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Herbal Nourishment) When Baizhu is in the party, interacting with certain harvestable items will heal your current active character for 2.5% of Baizhu’s Max HP. NA

Best Baizhu Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Baizhu’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Attentive Observation) Universal Diagnosis gains 1 additional charge. Medium C2 (Incisive Discernment) When your own active character hits a nearby opponent with their attacks, Baizhu will unleash a Gossamer Sprite: Splice. Gossamer Sprite: Splice will initiate 1 attack before returning, dealing 250% of Baizhu’s ATK as Dendro DMG and healing for 20% of Universal Diagnosis’s Gossamer Sprite’s normal healing. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 5s. Highest C3 (All Aspects Stabilized) Increases the Level of Holistic Revivification by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Ancient Art of Perception) For 15s after Holistic Revivification is used, Baizhu will increase all nearby party members’ Elemental Mastery by 80. Low C5 (The Hidden Ebb and Flow) Increases the Level of Universal Diagnosis by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Elimination of Malicious Qi) Increases the DMG dealt by Holistic Revivification’s Spiritveins by 8% of Baizhu’s Max HP. Additionally, when a Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of generating one of Holistic Revivification’s Seamless Shields. This effect can only be triggered once by each Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice. Highest

How and When Can You Get Baizhu in Genshin Impact?

The last time Baizhu was available was on the Liyue-themed Chronicled Wish banners of version 5.3 that went live on January 21, 2025. Since then, there has been no information about when he will return to the title next.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.3 Jan 21, 2025, to Feb 11, 2025 4.6 May 14, 2024, to Jun 4, 2024 4.2 Nov 8, 2023, to Nov 28, 2023 3.6 May 2, 2023, to May 23, 2023

We will add more details about Baizhu’s next rerun banner in Genshin Impact once HoYoverse announces it.