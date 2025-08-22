Genshin Impact Bennett Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact. He is a Sword user and a Support character who buffs his teammates’ ATK and also heals them. Ever since the beginning of the game, he has been a staple for team comps led by an ATK-scaling DPS, and he continues to be a powerful character still. This adventurer is among the best Support characters. Here is a complete Bennett build guide for Genshin Impact with his abilities and constellations, best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Best Bennett Build Guide

Bennett Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Details Rarity 4-star Element Pyro Weapon Type Sword Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 191 Base DEF (Level 90) 771 Base HP (Level 90) 12397 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 126.7% Energy Recharge Voice Actors EN: Cristina Vee Valenzuela

JP: Ousaka Ryouta

CN: Mu Xueting

KR: Song Ha-rim Strengths • Increases ATK of the active character after using Elemental Burst.

• Capable of healing the active character.

• Good Energy generation. Weaknesses • Healing and ATK buff are limited to a certain AoE.

Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact who was first introduced to the title in version 1.0. He is an adventurer who grew up in Mondstadt after being adopted as a toddler. It was recently revealed that Bennett is the son of two renowned adventurers from Natlan.

As a playable unit, Bennett is considered to be amongst the best Support characters in the game. He is quite simple to use and can function as a healer and a buffer. Moreover, his Pyro element allows him to trigger the Pyro Resonance as well, making him an amazing option when team building.

It is important to note that Bennett’s ATK buff scales off his Base ATK and not total ATK. As such, only the ATK gained via his ascension and weapon count towards it.

How to Play Bennett

It’s really easy to make use of Bennett’s abilities. Here’s what his rotation looks like:

Use Elemental Skill to generate Pyro Energy. Cast Elemental Burst to mark the AoE on the ground. Switch to your Main DPS and stay within the AoE to receive healing and ATK buffs.

Should you pull Bennett?

Yes, Bennett is definitely worth summoning in Genshin Impact and will be a valuable addition to your Support character roster. Since he is a 4-star character, he often receives a rate-up on the gacha banners. By obtaining him and unlocking his C1, you will get immense value out of his kit.

Best Weapons for Bennett Build in Genshin Impact

For an optimal Bennett build, it is recommended that you pick a Sword that has a high Base ATK, as it will add to his buff. Here are the best weapon options for him:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Mistsplitter Reforged 5-star; Gacha • Base ATK: 674

• Provides Crit DMG.

• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.

Skyward Blade 5-star; Gacha • Base ATK: 608

• Provides ER.

• Buffs Crit Rate, Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG, along with movement and attack SPD.

The Alley Flash 4-star; Gacha • Base ATK: 620

• Provides EM.

• Increases DMG dealt.

Sapwood Blade 4-star; Craftable • Base ATK: 620

• Provides DEF.

• Offers EM after triggering certain reactions.

Favonius Sword 4-star; Gacha • Base ATK: 454

• Provides ER.

• Regenerates Energy for the entire team.

Best Artifacts for Bennett Build in Genshin Impact

The most recommended artifact set for an efficient Bennett build is the Noblesse Oblige set. It buffs the ATK of his teammates, improving his Support capabilities. Apart from that, Emblem of Severed Fate is also a good option for smooth rotations.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Noblesse Oblige Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Emblem of Severed Fate Momiji-Dyed Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ER or HP%

: ER or HP% Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: HP%

Sub-Stats Priority

HP%

ER

Crit Rate (if using Favonius Sword)

Considering Bennett’s healing scales of his max HP, you must prioritize this stat along with ER, which charges his Elemental Burst faster.

Best Team Comps for Bennett Build in Genshin Impact

Since Bennett can fit into any team with an ATK-scaling DPS, there are several possibilities for him when it comes to team building. However, the following team comps are doing well in Genshin Impact’s meta and use him effectively:

Mavuika Melt Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Mavuika

Furina

Citlali

Xilonen

Mualani Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Mualani

Mavuika

Bennett

Xilonen

Arlecchino Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Furina

Bennett

Xilonen

Raiden National Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Raiden Shogun

Xiangling

Bennett

Xingqiu

Tartaglia International Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tartaglia

Xiangling

Bennett

Kaedehara Kazuha

Apart from these, Bennett pairs with nearly all other DPS characters, and you can form teams depending on what you have.

Bennett Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s look at all of Bennett’s abilities and passive talents, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Low Elemental Skill (Passion Overload) Tap: A single, swift flame strike that deals Pyro DMG.

Hold Attack (Short): Charges up, resulting in different effects when unleashed based on the Charge Level.

• Level 1: Strikes twice, dealing Pyro DMG and launching enemies.

• Level 2: Unleashes 3 consecutive attacks that deal impressive Pyro DMG, but the last attack triggers an explosion that launches both Bennett and the enemy.

Bennett takes no damage from being launched. Medium Elemental Burst (Fantastic Voyage) Bennett performs a jumping attack that deals Pyro DMG, creating an Inspiration Field.

Inspiration Field:

• If the health of a character in the circle is equal to or falls below 70%, their health will continuously regenerate. Regeneration scales based on Bennett’s Max HP.

• If the health of a character in the circle is higher than 70%, they gain an ATK Bonus that is based on Bennett’s Base ATK.

• Applies the Pyro element to characters within the Field. Highest Passive Talent 1 (Rekindle) Decreases Passion Overload’s CD by 20%. NA Passive Talent 2 (Fearnaught) Within the area created by Fantastic Voyage, Passion Overload takes on the following effects:

• CD is reduced by 50%.

• Bennett will not be launched by the effects of Charge Level 2. NA Passive Talent 3 (It Should Be Safe…) When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, time consumed is reduced by 25%. NA

Best Bennett Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Bennett’s Constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Grand Expectation) Fantastic Voyage’s ATK increase no longer has an HP restriction and gains an additional 20% Base ATK. Highest C2 (Impasse Conqueror) When Bennett’s HP falls below 70%, his Energy Recharge is increased by 30%. High C3 (Unstoppable Fervor) Increases the Level of Passion Overload by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Unexpected Odyssey) Using Normal Attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload’s Charge Level 1 allows an additional attack to be performed. This additional attack does 135% of the second attack’s DMG. Low C5 (True Explorer) Increases the Level of Fantastic Voyage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Fire Ventures with Me) Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage’s radius gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus, and their weapons are infused with Pyro. Medium

How and When Can You Get Bennett in Genshin Impact?

Bennett is currently available in Genshin Impact as a rate-up 4-star character on Mualani and Chasca‘s banners. You can summon him from August 19, 2025, until September 9, 2025.

Apart from that, you have a chance to obtain him after every 10 wishes from the limited-time gacha banners and the standard banner. Alternatively, he also becomes available in the shop every few updates.