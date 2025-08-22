Genshin Impact Bennett Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact. He is a Sword user and a Support character who buffs his teammates’ ATK and also heals them. Ever since the beginning of the game, he has been a staple for team comps led by an ATK-scaling DPS, and he continues to be a powerful character still. This adventurer is among the best Support characters. Here is a complete Bennett build guide for Genshin Impact with his abilities and constellations, best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.
Table of Contents
Genshin Impact Best Bennett Build Guide
Bennett Character Stats – Breakdown
|Type
|Details
|Rarity
|4-star
|Element
|Pyro
|Weapon Type
|Sword
|Role
|Support
|Base ATK (Level 90)
|191
|Base DEF (Level 90)
|771
|Base HP (Level 90)
|12397
|Ascension Stat (Level 90)
|126.7% Energy Recharge
|Voice Actors
|EN: Cristina Vee Valenzuela
JP: Ousaka Ryouta
CN: Mu Xueting
KR: Song Ha-rim
|Strengths
|• Increases ATK of the active character after using Elemental Burst.
• Capable of healing the active character.
• Good Energy generation.
|Weaknesses
|• Healing and ATK buff are limited to a certain AoE.
Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact who was first introduced to the title in version 1.0. He is an adventurer who grew up in Mondstadt after being adopted as a toddler. It was recently revealed that Bennett is the son of two renowned adventurers from Natlan.
As a playable unit, Bennett is considered to be amongst the best Support characters in the game. He is quite simple to use and can function as a healer and a buffer. Moreover, his Pyro element allows him to trigger the Pyro Resonance as well, making him an amazing option when team building.
It is important to note that Bennett’s ATK buff scales off his Base ATK and not total ATK. As such, only the ATK gained via his ascension and weapon count towards it.
How to Play Bennett
It’s really easy to make use of Bennett’s abilities. Here’s what his rotation looks like:
- Use Elemental Skill to generate Pyro Energy.
- Cast Elemental Burst to mark the AoE on the ground. Switch to your Main DPS and stay within the AoE to receive healing and ATK buffs.
Should you pull Bennett?
Yes, Bennett is definitely worth summoning in Genshin Impact and will be a valuable addition to your Support character roster. Since he is a 4-star character, he often receives a rate-up on the gacha banners. By obtaining him and unlocking his C1, you will get immense value out of his kit.
Best Weapons for Bennett Build in Genshin Impact
For an optimal Bennett build, it is recommended that you pick a Sword that has a high Base ATK, as it will add to his buff. Here are the best weapon options for him:
|Weapon
|Rarity and How to Get
|Advantages
Mistsplitter Reforged
|5-star; Gacha
|• Base ATK: 674
• Provides Crit DMG.
• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.
Skyward Blade
|5-star; Gacha
|• Base ATK: 608
• Provides ER.
• Buffs Crit Rate, Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG, along with movement and attack SPD.
The Alley Flash
|4-star; Gacha
|• Base ATK: 620
• Provides EM.
• Increases DMG dealt.
Sapwood Blade
|4-star; Craftable
|• Base ATK: 620
• Provides DEF.
• Offers EM after triggering certain reactions.
Favonius Sword
|4-star; Gacha
|• Base ATK: 454
• Provides ER.
• Regenerates Energy for the entire team.
Best Artifacts for Bennett Build in Genshin Impact
The most recommended artifact set for an efficient Bennett build is the Noblesse Oblige set. It buffs the ATK of his teammates, improving his Support capabilities. Apart from that, Emblem of Severed Fate is also a good option for smooth rotations.
|Artifact Set
|How to Get
|Effect
Noblesse Oblige
|Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue
|• 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.
• 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.
Emblem of Severed Fate
|Momiji-Dyed Court Domain, Inazuma
|• 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.
• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.
Main Stats Priority
- Sands: ER or HP%
- Goblet: HP%
- Circlet: HP%
Sub-Stats Priority
- HP%
- ER
- Crit Rate (if using Favonius Sword)
Considering Bennett’s healing scales of his max HP, you must prioritize this stat along with ER, which charges his Elemental Burst faster.
Best Team Comps for Bennett Build in Genshin Impact
Since Bennett can fit into any team with an ATK-scaling DPS, there are several possibilities for him when it comes to team building. However, the following team comps are doing well in Genshin Impact’s meta and use him effectively:
Mavuika Melt Team
|Main DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Sub-DPS / Support
|Sub-DPS / Support
Mavuika
Furina
Citlali
Xilonen
Mualani Vaporize Team
|Main DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Sub-DPS / Support
|Sub-DPS / Support
Mualani
Mavuika
Bennett
Xilonen
Arlecchino Vaporize Team
|Main DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Sub-DPS / Support
|Sub-DPS / Support
Arlecchino
Furina
Bennett
Xilonen
Raiden National Team
|Main DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Sub-DPS / Support
|Sub-DPS / Support
Raiden Shogun
Xiangling
Bennett
Xingqiu
Tartaglia International Team
|Main DPS
|Sub-DPS
|Sub-DPS / Support
|Sub-DPS / Support
Tartaglia
Xiangling
Bennett
Kaedehara Kazuha
Apart from these, Bennett pairs with nearly all other DPS characters, and you can form teams depending on what you have.
Bennett Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority
Let’s look at all of Bennett’s abilities and passive talents, along with their level-up priorities:
|Talent
|Effect
|Priority
|Normal Attacks
|Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.
|Low
|Elemental Skill (Passion Overload)
|Tap: A single, swift flame strike that deals Pyro DMG.
Hold Attack (Short): Charges up, resulting in different effects when unleashed based on the Charge Level.
• Level 1: Strikes twice, dealing Pyro DMG and launching enemies.
• Level 2: Unleashes 3 consecutive attacks that deal impressive Pyro DMG, but the last attack triggers an explosion that launches both Bennett and the enemy.
Bennett takes no damage from being launched.
|Medium
|Elemental Burst (Fantastic Voyage)
|Bennett performs a jumping attack that deals Pyro DMG, creating an Inspiration Field.
Inspiration Field:
• If the health of a character in the circle is equal to or falls below 70%, their health will continuously regenerate. Regeneration scales based on Bennett’s Max HP.
• If the health of a character in the circle is higher than 70%, they gain an ATK Bonus that is based on Bennett’s Base ATK.
• Applies the Pyro element to characters within the Field.
|Highest
|Passive Talent 1 (Rekindle)
|Decreases Passion Overload’s CD by 20%.
|NA
|Passive Talent 2 (Fearnaught)
|Within the area created by Fantastic Voyage, Passion Overload takes on the following effects:
• CD is reduced by 50%.
• Bennett will not be launched by the effects of Charge Level 2.
|NA
|Passive Talent 3 (It Should Be Safe…)
|When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, time consumed is reduced by 25%.
|NA
Best Bennett Constellations in Genshin Impact
Here are all of Bennett’s Constellations and their pull value:
|Constellation
|Effect
|Value
|C1 (Grand Expectation)
|Fantastic Voyage’s ATK increase no longer has an HP restriction and gains an additional 20% Base ATK.
|Highest
|C2 (Impasse Conqueror)
|When Bennett’s HP falls below 70%, his Energy Recharge is increased by 30%.
|High
|C3 (Unstoppable Fervor)
|Increases the Level of Passion Overload by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
|Medium
|C4 (Unexpected Odyssey)
|Using Normal Attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload’s Charge Level 1 allows an additional attack to be performed. This additional attack does 135% of the second attack’s DMG.
|Low
|C5 (True Explorer)
|Increases the Level of Fantastic Voyage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
|Medium
|C6 (Fire Ventures with Me)
|Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage’s radius gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus, and their weapons are infused with Pyro.
|Medium
How and When Can You Get Bennett in Genshin Impact?
Bennett is currently available in Genshin Impact as a rate-up 4-star character on Mualani and Chasca‘s banners. You can summon him from August 19, 2025, until September 9, 2025.
Apart from that, you have a chance to obtain him after every 10 wishes from the limited-time gacha banners and the standard banner. Alternatively, he also becomes available in the shop every few updates.