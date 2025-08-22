Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact Bennett Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Genshin Impact Bennett Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

by Virat Fumakia
written by Virat Fumakia 0 comment

Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact. He is a Sword user and a Support character who buffs his teammates’ ATK and also heals them. Ever since the beginning of the game, he has been a staple for team comps led by an ATK-scaling DPS, and he continues to be a powerful character still. This adventurer is among the best Support characters. Here is a complete Bennett build guide for Genshin Impact with his abilities and constellations, best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

benett build guide

Genshin Impact Best Bennett Build Guide

Bennett Character Stats – Breakdown

TypeDetails
Rarity4-star
ElementPyro
Weapon TypeSword
RoleSupport
Base ATK (Level 90)191
Base DEF (Level 90)771
Base HP (Level 90)12397
Ascension Stat (Level 90)126.7% Energy Recharge
Voice ActorsEN: Cristina Vee Valenzuela
JP: Ousaka Ryouta
CN: Mu Xueting
KR: Song Ha-rim
Strengths• Increases ATK of the active character after using Elemental Burst.
• Capable of healing the active character.
• Good Energy generation.
Weaknesses• Healing and ATK buff are limited to a certain AoE.
bennett build

Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact who was first introduced to the title in version 1.0. He is an adventurer who grew up in Mondstadt after being adopted as a toddler. It was recently revealed that Bennett is the son of two renowned adventurers from Natlan.

As a playable unit, Bennett is considered to be amongst the best Support characters in the game. He is quite simple to use and can function as a healer and a buffer. Moreover, his Pyro element allows him to trigger the Pyro Resonance as well, making him an amazing option when team building.

It is important to note that Bennett’s ATK buff scales off his Base ATK and not total ATK. As such, only the ATK gained via his ascension and weapon count towards it.

How to Play Bennett

It’s really easy to make use of Bennett’s abilities. Here’s what his rotation looks like:

  1. Use Elemental Skill to generate Pyro Energy.
  2. Cast Elemental Burst to mark the AoE on the ground. Switch to your Main DPS and stay within the AoE to receive healing and ATK buffs.

Should you pull Bennett?

Yes, Bennett is definitely worth summoning in Genshin Impact and will be a valuable addition to your Support character roster. Since he is a 4-star character, he often receives a rate-up on the gacha banners. By obtaining him and unlocking his C1, you will get immense value out of his kit.

Best Weapons for Bennett Build in Genshin Impact

For an optimal Bennett build, it is recommended that you pick a Sword that has a high Base ATK, as it will add to his buff. Here are the best weapon options for him:

WeaponRarity and How to GetAdvantages
bennett build
Mistsplitter Reforged		5-star; Gacha• Base ATK: 674
• Provides Crit DMG.
• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.
bennett build
Skyward Blade		5-star; Gacha• Base ATK: 608
• Provides ER.
• Buffs Crit Rate, Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG, along with movement and attack SPD.
bennett build
The Alley Flash		4-star; Gacha• Base ATK: 620
• Provides EM.
• Increases DMG dealt.
bennett build
Sapwood Blade		4-star; Craftable• Base ATK: 620
• Provides DEF.
• Offers EM after triggering certain reactions.
xilonen build guide
Favonius Sword		4-star; Gacha• Base ATK: 454
• Provides ER.
• Regenerates Energy for the entire team.

Best Artifacts for Bennett Build in Genshin Impact

The most recommended artifact set for an efficient Bennett build is the Noblesse Oblige set. It buffs the ATK of his teammates, improving his Support capabilities. Apart from that, Emblem of Severed Fate is also a good option for smooth rotations.

Artifact SetHow to GetEffect
genshin impact shenhe build guide
Noblesse Oblige		Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.
4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.
yelan build in genshin impact
Emblem of Severed Fate		Momiji-Dyed Court Domain, Inazuma• 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.
• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

Main Stats Priority

  • Sands: ER or HP%
  • Goblet: HP%
  • Circlet: HP%

Sub-Stats Priority

  • HP%
  • ER
  • Crit Rate (if using Favonius Sword)

Considering Bennett’s healing scales of his max HP, you must prioritize this stat along with ER, which charges his Elemental Burst faster.

Best Team Comps for Bennett Build in Genshin Impact

Since Bennett can fit into any team with an ATK-scaling DPS, there are several possibilities for him when it comes to team building. However, the following team comps are doing well in Genshin Impact’s meta and use him effectively:

Mavuika Melt Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Mavuika		genshin impact characters
Furina		genshin impact characters
Citlali		genshin impact characters
Xilonen

Mualani Vaporize Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Mualani		genshin impact characters
Mavuika		genshin impact characters
Bennett		genshin impact characters
Xilonen

Arlecchino Vaporize Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Arlecchino		genshin impact characters
Furina		genshin impact characters
Bennett		genshin impact characters
Xilonen

Raiden National Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Raiden Shogun		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact characters
Bennett		genshin impact characters
Xingqiu

Tartaglia International Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Tartaglia		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact characters
Bennett		genshin impact characters
Kaedehara Kazuha

Apart from these, Bennett pairs with nearly all other DPS characters, and you can form teams depending on what you have.

Bennett Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s look at all of Bennett’s abilities and passive talents, along with their level-up priorities:

TalentEffectPriority
Normal AttacksPerform up to 5 rapid strikes.Low
Elemental Skill (Passion Overload)Tap: A single, swift flame strike that deals Pyro DMG.
Hold Attack (Short): Charges up, resulting in different effects when unleashed based on the Charge Level.
• Level 1: Strikes twice, dealing Pyro DMG and launching enemies.
• Level 2: Unleashes 3 consecutive attacks that deal impressive Pyro DMG, but the last attack triggers an explosion that launches both Bennett and the enemy.
Bennett takes no damage from being launched.		Medium
Elemental Burst (Fantastic Voyage)Bennett performs a jumping attack that deals Pyro DMG, creating an Inspiration Field.
Inspiration Field:
• If the health of a character in the circle is equal to or falls below 70%, their health will continuously regenerate. Regeneration scales based on Bennett’s Max HP.
• If the health of a character in the circle is higher than 70%, they gain an ATK Bonus that is based on Bennett’s Base ATK.
• Applies the Pyro element to characters within the Field.		Highest
Passive Talent 1 (Rekindle)Decreases Passion Overload’s CD by 20%.NA
Passive Talent 2 (Fearnaught)Within the area created by Fantastic Voyage, Passion Overload takes on the following effects:
• CD is reduced by 50%.
• Bennett will not be launched by the effects of Charge Level 2.		NA
Passive Talent 3 (It Should Be Safe…)When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, time consumed is reduced by 25%.NA

Best Bennett Constellations in Genshin Impact

bennett build

Here are all of Bennett’s Constellations and their pull value:

ConstellationEffectValue
C1 (Grand Expectation)Fantastic Voyage’s ATK increase no longer has an HP restriction and gains an additional 20% Base ATK.Highest
C2 (Impasse Conqueror)When Bennett’s HP falls below 70%, his Energy Recharge is increased by 30%.High
C3 (Unstoppable Fervor)Increases the Level of Passion Overload by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Medium
C4 (Unexpected Odyssey)Using Normal Attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload’s Charge Level 1 allows an additional attack to be performed. This additional attack does 135% of the second attack’s DMG.Low
C5 (True Explorer)Increases the Level of Fantastic Voyage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Medium
C6 (Fire Ventures with Me)Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage’s radius gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus, and their weapons are infused with Pyro.Medium

How and When Can You Get Bennett in Genshin Impact?

bennett build

Bennett is currently available in Genshin Impact as a rate-up 4-star character on Mualani and Chasca‘s banners. You can summon him from August 19, 2025, until September 9, 2025.

Apart from that, you have a chance to obtain him after every 10 wishes from the limited-time gacha banners and the standard banner. Alternatively, he also becomes available in the shop every few updates.

Virat is a Gacha Games and Pokémon writer at Techwiser. Originally trained as an architect, he transitioned into journalism to pursue his passion for gaming and technology. He has also previously worked at Sportskeeda as a writer and editor, where his articles garnered over 4 million views.

You may also like

Genshin Impact Xilonen Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

“THEY CRANKED THE RADIO WHILE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (August 22,...

Today’s NYT Pips #5 Answers & Hints – August 23,...

Today’s Flagle Answer & Hints #1279, August 23, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1526 Hints, Answers – August 23, 2025

“Rub it in, why don’t you?”: Today’s NYT Strands #538...

TeuTeuf Games Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #982 –...

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 22,...

TeuTeuf Games Today’s GeoGrid Answers and Hints For #504, August...

Today’s NYT Connections #804 Hints, Answers – August 23, 2025