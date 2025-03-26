Genshin Impact: Best Team Comps for Varesa

Varesa is a 5-star Electro catalyst user from Natlan who has quickly become one of the game’s most interesting DPS characters. Unlike traditional catalyst users who stay on the ground, Varesa specializes in leaping into the air and performing devastating Plunging Attacks. Her unique playstyle makes team-building a bit different from other characters.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through what makes Varesa tick and which team comps work best for her. Whether you just pulled her or are still deciding if she’s worth your primogems, this information will help you make the most of her Electro Plunging capabilities. The right team composition can make a huge difference in how powerful and fun Varesa feels to play.

Who Is Varesa, and What Works for Her?

Varesa’s gameplay loop focuses on gaining Nightsoul points through Plunging Attacks until she enters the “Fiery Passion” state, which enhances her abilities.

What makes Varesa stand out is her ability to perform Plunging Attacks without needing high terrain. Her Charged Attack launches her into the air, allowing her to plunge immediately afterward. After using her Elemental Skill, she gains the “Follow-Up Strike” effect that lets her perform a Charged Attack (without stamina cost) after a Normal Attack, giving her even more plunging opportunities.

Varesa works especially well with characters who can buff her Plunging Attacks or Electro damage. Since her kit relies heavily on ATK and CRIT stats, teammates who can provide these buffs work wonderfully with her. She doesn’t need specific reactions to deal good damage, but she can still benefit from Electro-based reactions like Overload, Electro-Charged, or Aggravate depending on your team setup.

Best Teams for Varesa

Varesa can fit into several team compositions, depending on what you have available and how you want to play. Here are some of the most effective team comps:

Varesa, Xianyun, Furina, Iansan

Varesa, Mavuika, Chevreuse, Iansan

Varesa, Nahida, Baizhu, Iansan

Varesa, Furina, Xilonen, Iansan

1. Varesa, Xianyun, Furina, Iansan

Varesa (Electro DPS) Xianyun (Anemo Support Furina (Hydro Sub-DPS) Iansan (Electro Support)

This team focuses entirely on maximizing Varesa’s personal damage by surrounding her with dedicated support:

Xianyun provides significant Plunging Attack buffs, which is perfect for Varesa’s kit. Her Elemental Burst increases the CRIT Rate and damage of Plunging Attacks, allowing Varesa to deal even more devastating damage.

Furina serves as both a sub-DPS and support. Her Elemental Skill applies Hydro off-field, which can create Electro-Charged reactions with Varesa’s Electro attacks. More importantly, Furina’s Burst provides a significant damage increase based on HP changes, which can substantially boost Varesa’s damage output.

Iansan completes the team by providing ATK buffs through her Elemental Burst. Unlike Bennett’s buff, which requires standing in a specific area, Iansan’s buff follows characters around, making it perfect for the mobile Varesa. As a bonus, having Iansan gives Electro resonance, helping Varesa generate energy.

2. Varesa, Mavuika, Chevreuse, Iansan

Varesa (Electro DPS) Mavuika (Pyro Sub-DPS) Chevreuse (Pyro Support) Iansan (Electro Support)

This team leverages the Overload reaction to deal additional AoE damage alongside Varesa’s already strong AoE capabilities:

Mavuika serves as a Pyro sub-DPS , applying Pyro that Varesa can react with to trigger Overload. Her abilities synergize well with Nightsoul points, making her a natural fit with Varesa.

, applying Pyro that Varesa can react with to trigger Overload. Her abilities synergize well with Nightsoul points, making her a natural fit with Varesa. Iansan provides ATK buffs and helps create Electro resonance with Varesa. She also offers minor healing, helping with survivability.

A variant of this team replaces Mavuika with Bennett, trading some Pyro application for a stronger ATK buff and healing.

3. Varesa, Nahida, Baizhu, Iansan

Varesa (Electro DPS) Nahida (Dendro Sub-DPS) Baizhu (Dendro Healer) Iansan (Electro Support)

This team uses the Dendro reaction Aggravate to enhance Varesa’s Electro damage:

Nahida applies Dendro off-field through her Skill , which marks enemies and deals Dendro DMG to them. When combined with Electro attacks from Varesa, this triggers the Aggravate reaction, boosting Electro damage.

, which marks enemies and deals Dendro DMG to them. When combined with Electro attacks from Varesa, this triggers the Aggravate reaction, boosting Electro damage. Baizhu provides healing and works with Nahida to increase the team’s Elemental Mastery. Together, they create Dendro resonance, giving the team more EM, which benefits Aggravate reactions.

Together, they create Dendro resonance, giving the team more EM, which benefits Aggravate reactions. Iansan, as in other teams, buffs Varesa’s ATK and creates Electro resonance with her.

While Aggravate can significantly boost Varesa’s damage, the timing can be tricky since she applies Electro frequently with her Plunging Attacks.

4. Varesa, Furina, Xilonen, Iansan

Varesa (Electro DPS) Furina (Hydro Sub-DPS) Xilonen (Geo Support Iansan (Electro Support)

This team creates constant Electro-Charged reactions for additional damage:

Furina provides off-field Hydro application through her Elemental Skill, enabling Electro-Charged reactions when Varesa attacks. Her Burst also provides damage buffs based on HP changes.

through her Elemental Skill, enabling Electro-Charged reactions when Varesa attacks. Her Burst also provides damage buffs based on HP changes. Xilonen offers support , which reduces enemies’ elemental RES. She can also provide healing to the team, making this comp quite comfortable to play.

, which reduces enemies’ elemental RES. She can also provide healing to the team, making this comp quite comfortable to play. Iansan rounds out the team with ATK buffs and Electro resonance, as described in previous comps.

By building Varesa correctly and pairing her with the right teammates, you can fully unleash her potential as one of the game’s strongest Plunging Attack DPS characters. Her versatility allows her to fit into multiple team compositions, so you can choose the one that best suits your playstyle and available characters.