Genshin Impact Characters – All Nerfs and Buffs in Version 6.0

The latest Genshin Impact leaks suggest that the upcoming 5-star characters, Flins and Lauma, recently underwent some changes in the beta. These adjustments have essentially nerfed certain aspects of their gameplay, ahead of their official release. While Flins’ revisions heavily tone down the scalings of his Elemental Skill, Lauma’s modifications both buff and nerf her scalings. Apart from that, there are also rumors suggesting that some older characters may also receive adjustments soon. Read on to learn more about all changes affecting the playable characters in Genshin Impact 6.0.

All Character Nerfs and Buffs in Genshin Impact 6.0

Flins Nerfs

Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins, also known as Flins, is one of the Lightkeepers from Nod-Krai and will debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 6.0, releasing on September 10, 2025. He expected to be an Electro character who uses a Polearm in combat. Leaks regarding Flins’ kit suggest that he may be a powerful Main DPS who relies on the Lunar-Charged reaction for damage.

While he was initially shaping up to be one of the strongest damage dealers in the title, the latest leaks from the beta now suggest otherwise. It appears the developer has decided to nerf his Elemental Burst damage, especially the damage dealt by his Thunderous Symphony Burst. While it previously dealt 140.3% damage on its own, it has now been adjusted to 128.6%. Moreover, the additional damage dealt by the ability is also reduced to 187.1% from the previous 210.5%. This can be a powerful blow to his overall damage output.

Lauma Nerfs

Just like Flins, HoYoverse has also seemingly nerfed Lauma in the ongoing beta test. She is one of the Frostmoon Scions in the game and is rumored to be a Dendro Sub-DPS and Support character who enables the Lunar-Bloom reaction. Lauma’s kit features an interesting Elemental Skill, which deals damage and summons the Frostgrove Sanctuary to the field. It can deal off-field Dendro DMG to trigger reactions.

The Elemental Skill has two versions, Tap and Hold. The former deals a quick instance of damage, followed by summoning the Frostgrove Sanctuary. The latter version of the Skill consumes Verdant Dew to deal two instances of damage, where the second hit counts as Lunar-Bloom DMG.

According to the latest leaks, the developer seems to have increased the scaling of the Tap version from 149.7% to 284.5%. Moreover, the first hit damage for the Hold version is increased from 194.6% to 273.6%. While this may seem like a buff to her damage, it is sadly not the case. HoYoverse has also seemingly reduced the second hit damage of Lauma’s Skill from 468% to 273.6%. This was one of the biggest sources of personal damage for her, and the aforementioned buffs aren’t enough to mitigate the damage loss.