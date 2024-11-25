Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact Chasca Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Genshin Impact Chasca Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

by Shida Aruya
Chasca brings a fresh take on Anemo gameplay to Genshin Impact as a 5-star bow user who can harness multiple elements through her unique bullet conversion system. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Chasca’s build from her best weapons to team compositions.

Genshin Impact Chasca Best Build Guide

Before looking into the specifics of Chasca’s build, let’s first look at her character details. Here is Chasca’s character information:

Build Guide for Chasca in Genshin Impact
Rarity5-Star
ElementAnemo
WeaponBow
StrengthsChasca excels at single-target damage, offering great mobility and aerial combat.
WeaknessChasca has limited AoE damage and relies heavily on specific team compositions.

Chasca stands out because she can change her bullets to different elements based on her team. She works best with Pyro, Hydro, Electro, or Cryo teammates, as their elements boost her damage. With the right build, she can deal high damage while flying, making her strong and enjoyable to use.

Chasca Best Weapons in Genshin Impact

Picking the right weapon for Chasca is important since she depends on her Charged Attacks and elemental conversions. Her signature weapon is the top choice, but there are other good options to boost her damage. Here are some best weapon options that you can choose for her:

WeaponRarityDetails
Astral Vulture’s Crimson PlumageAstral Vulture's Crimson Plumage Genshin Impact
5-Star		– This is Chasca’s signature weapon, so it’s the best option
– Provides 66.2% CRIT DMG
– Boosts ATK after Swirl reactions
– Increases Charged Attack DMG with diverse team compositions
Aqua SimulacraAqua Simulacra Genshin Impact
5-Star		– Provides 88.2% CRIT DMG
– Gives consistent damage boost
– Great stats, but lacks synergy with her kit
Chain BreakerChain Breaker Genshin Impact
4-Star		– Best F2P option
– This is a craftable weapon
– Provides 27.6% Bonus ATK and Elemental Mastery
– Works well with diverse teams
Flower-Wreathed FeathersFlower-Wreathed Feathers Genshin Impact
4-Star		– Boost Charged Attack DMG
– Requires gacha, but performs well

Chasca Best Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Building Chasca’s artifacts requires a different approach since she uses multiple elements for damage. Unlike most characters that rely on specific elemental damage bonuses, Chasca’s artifacts focus on overall damage boosts and critical stats. The best artifacts for Chasca are:

ArtifactDetails
Obsidian Codex Genshin Impact
Obsidian Codex		– This set is tailor-made for Chasca and can significantly boost her damage output
– The 2-piece set gives a 15% DMG boost in Nightsoul’s Blessing
– The 4-piece set offers a 40% CRIT Rate after consuming Nightsoul’s points
Viridescent Venerer Genshin Impact
Viridescent Venerer		– The 4-piece set is good for Swirl-focused builds
– Can help support team damage
– Offers less personal damage than the Obsidian Codex

Choosing the right main stats and substats for Chasca’s Artifacts is also key to maximizing her capabilities and damage output:

Main Stats Priority

  • Sands: ATK%
  • Goblet: ATK% (Better than Elemental DMG due to her multi-element nature)
  • Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG

Substat Priority

  1. CRIT Rate/DMG
  2. ATK%
  3. Elemental Mastery/Energy Recharge

Chasca Best Team Compositions

To make Chasca perform at her best, you need to think properly when building a team composition for her. She needs certain elemental combinations to perform well. We have two team compositions that you can make, one is premium and the other is more free-to-play friendly:

Premium Team for Chasca

Premium Team for Chasca
Genshin Impact Chasca
Chasca		Genshin Impact Bennett
Bennett		Genshin Impact Furina
Furina		Genshin Impact Ororon
Ororon

This team maximizes damage with Chasca as the main DPS, supported by Furina for her powerful sub-DPS. Bennett boosts ATK and provides healing, while Ororon offers reliable off-field DPS, making sure there will always be high damage output throughout the fight.

F2P Friendly Team for Chasca

F2P Friendly Team for Chasca
Genshin Impact Chasca
Chasca		Genshin Impact Charlotte
Charlotte		Genshin Impact Xiangling
Xiangling		Genshin Impact Rosaria
Rosaria

This team balances element diversity with accessible characters, featuring Chasca as the main DPS, Charlotte as the healer, Xiangling for off-field DPS, and Rosaria for Cryo support. When you use this team composition, you will have consistent damage and good team synergy.

Chasca brings a special and strong playstyle that benefits from good team setups and positioning. Although she needs some investment to unlock her full power, her ability to deal steady damage makes her a great choice for any team. We hope that this Chasca best build guide will help her perform at her best in the battlefield. Don’t forget to check our guide for Chasca’s Ascension and Talent materials too!

Shida is gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

