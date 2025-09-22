Genshin Impact Chevreuse Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Chevreuse in Genshin Impact is a 4-star Pyro character from Fontaine who wields a Polearm. She is the dedicated Support character for Overload teams and is also a decent healer. You can use her to shred enemy RES to Pyro and Electro elements to buff the entire team’s damage output. To help you use her effectively, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Chevreuse build guide, explaining how to play her and providing information regarding her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Chevreuse Build Guide

Chevreuse Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Pyro Weapon Type Polearm Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 193 Base DEF (Level 90) 605 Base HP (Level 90) 11962 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24% HP Voice Actors EN: Erica Lindbeck

JP: Shimoji Shino

CN: Pan Danni

KR: Chae Min-ji Strengths • Shreds enemy RES to Pyro and Electro.

• Buffs ATK for teammates.

• Heals active characters. Weaknesses • Teams restricted to Pyro and Electro characters.

• No teamwide healing prior to C6.

Chevreuse is an amazing 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact. She can buff the team’s ATK based on her own HP and shred enemy RES to Pyro and Electro elements after triggering the Overload reaction, as long as there are only Pyro and Electro characters on her team. Moreover, she can also heal characters by using her Elemental Skill, which fires off a Pyro bullet from her musket as well. Overall, she provides a lot of value, making her an indispensable character for Overload teams.

How to Play Chevreuse

Here’s how to play Chevreuse within your rotations:

Use any of your Pyro and Electro Sub-DPS characters to trigger Overload. This will shred enemy RES to the elements and give Chevreuse an Overcharged Ball. Then switch to Chevreuse and use the hold version of Elemental Skill to fire the Overcharged Ball. Doing so will provide her teammates with an ATK buff. Switch to your Main DPS and begin attacking.

Should you pull Chevreuse?

Yes, it is recommended to pull Chevreuse, especially if you use teams that make use of the Overload elemental reaction. She is a must-have in such cases in the role of buffer, thanks to the amount of RES shred she provides.

Best Weapons for Chevreuse Build in Genshin Impact

Considering the healing and ATK buff provided by this character scales off her max HP, we advise you to use an HP weapon for your Chevreuse build. Here are the best Polearms to equip her with:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Staff of Homa 5-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP.

• Buffs ATK based on HP.

Dialogues of the Desert Sages 4-star; v4.5 Event • Provides HP.

• Can recover Energy after healing.

Black Tassel 3-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

Best Artifacts for Chevreuse Build in Genshin Impact

Since the Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set can buff the Overload damage output, it can be a strong choice for your Chevreuse build. However, you can also opt for the Noblesse Oblige set, which can allow her to buff the team’s ATK. Let’s look at the effects and sources of both the artifact sets:

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Crimson Witch of Flames Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Noblesse Oblige Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : HP%

: HP% Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: HP%

Sub-Stats Priority

HP%

ER (For Noblesse Oblige set)

Best Team Comps for Chevreuse Build in Genshin Impact

As of Genshin’s current meta, there are quite a few Overload teams that do well, all of which include Chevreuse. Let’s take a look at the best teams for her in the game right now:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Yae Miko

Chevreuse

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Raiden Shogun

Xiangling

Chevreuse

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Clorinde

Fischl

Chevreuse

Bennett

While these are only examples of Chevreuse’s best teams, you can form several others depending on which Pyro or Electro characters you currently own.

Chevreuse Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Chevreuse’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Low Elemental Skill (Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire) Chevreuse quickly shoulders her musket and fires at her opponent(s), dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

For a short duration after Chevreuse fires a shot, she will continuously restore HP to the active character on the field. The amount healed is based on her Max HP.

Hold Attack: Enter Aiming Mode, locking a target in sights to fire a precise interdiction shot. If Chevreuse has an Overcharged Ball, then she will fire the Overcharged Ball instead, dealing greater Pyro DMG in a larger area. Chevreuse gains 1 Overcharged Ball every time a nearby character in the party triggers an Overloaded reaction, and can have up to 1 Overcharged Ball at a time.

Arkhe – Ousia: Periodically, after Chevreuse’s Short-Rapid Interdiction Fire hits, a Surging Blade will be called forth that deals Ousia-aligned Pyro DMG. Highest Elemental Burst (Ring of Bursting Grenades) Chevreuse fires an explosive grenade at opponents with her musket, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. After the projectile hits, it will split into many secondary explosive shells.

The secondary explosive shells will burst after a short interval, dealing Pyro DMG to nearby opponents. High Passive Talent 1 (Vanguard’s Coordinated Tactics) When all party members are Pyro and Electro characters and there is at least one Pyro and one Electro character each in the party, Chevreuse grants “Coordinated Tactics” to nearby party members: After a character triggers the Overloaded reaction, the Pyro and Electro RES of the opponent(s) affected by this Overloaded reaction will be decreased by 40% for 6s. The “Coordinated Tactics” effect will be removed when the Elemental Types of the characters in the party do not meet the basic requirements for the Passive Talent. NA Passive Talent 2 (Vertical Force Coordination) After Chevreuse fires an Overcharged Ball using Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, neaby Pyro and Electro characters in the party gain 1% increased ATK for every 1,000 Max HP Chevreuse has for 30s. ATK can be increased by up to 40% in this way. NA Passive Talent 3 (Double Time March) Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects. NA

Best Chevreuse Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Chevreuse’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Stable Front Line’s Resolve) When the active character with the “Coordinated Tactics” status (not including Chevreuse herself) triggers the Overloaded reaction, they will recover 6 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Vanguard’s Coordinated Tactics.” High C2 (Sniper Induced Explosion) After Holding Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire and hitting a target, 2 chain explosions will be triggered near the location where said target is hit. Each explosion deals Pyro DMG equal to 120% of Chevreuse’s ATK, This effect con be triggered up to once every 10s, and DMG dealt this way is Elemental Skill DMG. Low C3 (Practiced Field Stripping Technique) Increases the Level of Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (The Secret to Rapid-Fire Multishots) After using Ring of Bursting Grenades, the Hold mode of Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire will not go on cooldown when Chevreuse uses it. This effect is removed after Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire has been fired twice using Hold or after 6s. Low C5 (Enhanced Incendiary Firepower) Increases the Level of Ring of Bursting Grenades by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (In Pursuit of Ending Evil) After 12s of the healing effect from Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, all nearby party members recover HP equivalent to 10% of Chevreuse’s Max HP once. After a party member is healed by Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, they gain a 20% Pyro DMG Bonus and Electro DMG Bonus for 8s. Max 3 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. Highest

How and When Can You Get Chevreuse in Genshin Impact?

Chevreuse last appeared as a 4-star character on the version 5.5 character banners on March 16, 2025. However, considering her rarity, you always have a random chance of obtaining her from any in-game banners.