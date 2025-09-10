Genshin Impact Chiori Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Chiori is a 5-star Geo Sub-DPS in Genshin Impact who uses a Sword in combat. While she runs a boutique in Fontaine, she originally hails from Inazuma in the narrative. You can use her to deal significant off-field Geo damage to enemies alongside your Main DPS in various types of teams. To help you make the most out of this 5-star character, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Chiori build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Chiori Build Guide

Chiori Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Geo Weapon Type Sword Role Sub-DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 323 Base DEF (Level 90) 953 Base HP (Level 90) 11438 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24.2% Crit Rate Voice Actors EN: Brittany Lauda

JP: Taketatsu Ayana

CN: Chen Yang

KR: Lee Da-eun Strengths • Consistent off-field Geo damage.

• Can summon multiple Tamoto dolls via different methods.

• Functions well with an ATK or DEF build due to split scaling. Weaknesses • Requires another Geo character for max dolls.

Chiori is an amazing Geo Sub-DPS character in Genshin Impact. Her gameplay revolves around summoning Tamoto dolls to the field that deal Geo damage at certain intervals. At C0, you can summon one doll by using her Elemental Skill. Additionally, you can summon one more doll by using her Skill if there is a Geo Construct on the field created by another character. While the requirement does limit team building for Chiori, having two Tamotos on the field provides considerable damage and is worth it.

How to Play Chiori

Here’s how to play Chiori in your teams:

Use any Geo character to create a Geo Construct on the field and then switch to Chiori. Upon taking the field with her, you can begin by dealing AoE Geo damage with her Elemental Burst. Then use Elemental Skill twice to summon two Tamoto dolls to the field and automatically switch to the next character. Enjoy off-field Geo damage for the next 17 seconds.

Should you pull Chiori?

Yes, Chiori is definitely worth pulling in Genshin Impact if you are looking for a Geo Sub-DPS character. She is highly efficient at her role and can be a great addition to your account, especially if you play Mono Geo teams a lot.

Best Weapons for Chiori Build in Genshin Impact

Uraku Misugiri will be the best weapon you can pick for your Chiori build in the game. It is her signature 5-star Sword and provides her with the necessary stats and buffs to deal a lot of damage. Apart from that, there are a few other weapon options you may consider:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Uraku Misugiri 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increase DEF.

• Buffs Normal Attack and Elemental Skill DMG.

Peak Patrol Song 5-star; Gacha

• Provides DEF.

• Offers teamwide Elemental DMG Bonus.

Cinnabar Spindle 4-star; v2.3 Event

• Provides DEF.

• Buffs Elemental Skill DMG.

Flute of Ezpitzal 4-star; Craftable • Provides DEF.

• Further increases DEF after Elemental Skill usage.

Best Artifacts for Chiori Build in Genshin Impact

There are two strong artifact set options that you can consider for your Chiori build: Golden Troupe and Husk of the Opulent Dreams. While the former will buff her Elemental Skill DMG, the latter provides considerable DEF to her.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Golden Troupe Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Elemental Skill DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.

Husk of Opulent Dreams Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: DEF +30%.

• 4-Piece: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK% or DEF%

: ATK% or DEF% Goblet : Geo DMG Bonus

: Geo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

DEF%

ATK%

Considering Chiori’s kit and damage scales off both the ATK and DEF stat, you can go for either of them when selecting Sands for her. Additionally, you should aim for both when building sub-stats.

Best Team Comps for Chiori Build in Genshin Impact

Until you unlock Chiori’s C1 in the game, you are required to run at least one Geo character who can create a Geo Construct with her. This is why most of her recommended teams in Genshin’s current meta are either Mono Geo or Double Geo. Here are some examples of her teams:

Mono Geo Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arataki Itto

Chiori

Gorou

Zhongli

Double Geo Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Xiao

Chiori

Xianyun

Zhongli

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Chiori

Xingqiu

Zhongli

Apart from these options, you can use Chiori in a variety of teams depending on which Geo characters you currently own. Moreover, you can completely remove the team building restriction by purchasing her C1.

Chiori Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Chiori’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Low Elemental Skill (Fluttering Hasode) Dashes nimbly forward with silken steps. Once this dash ends, Chiori will summon the automaton doll “Tamoto” beside her and sweep her blade upward, dealing AoE Geo DMG to nearby opponents based on her ATK and DEF.

Hold Attack: Enter Aiming Mode to adjust the dash direction.

Tamoto:

• Will slash at nearby opponents at intervals, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on Chiori’s ATK and DEF.

• While active, if there are nearby Geo Construct(s) or Geo Construct(s) are created nearby, an additional Tamoto will be summoned next to your active characters. Only 1 additional Tamoto can be summoned in this manner, and its duration is independently counted. Highest Elemental Burst (Hiyoku: Twin Blades) Twin Blades leave their sheaths as Chiori slices with clean cuts of a master tailor, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on her ATK and DEF. High Passive Talent 1 (Tailor-Made) Gain different effects depending on the next action you take within a short duration after using Fluttering Hasode’s upward sweep. If you tap the Elemental Skill, you will trigger the Tapestry effect. If you tap your Normal Attack, the Tailoring effect will be triggered instead.

Tapestry:

• Switches to the next character in your roster.

• Grants all your party members “Seize the Moment”: When your active party member’s Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks hit a nearby opponent, “Tamoto” will execute a coordinated attack, dealing 100% of Fluttering Hasode’s upward sweep DMG as AoE Geo DMG at the opponent’s location.

Tailoring:

• Chiori gains Geo infusion for 5s.

• When on the field, if Chiori does not either tap her Elemental Skill or use a Normal Attack within a short time after using Fluttering Hasode’s upward sweep, the Tailoring effect will be triggered by default. NA Passive Talent 2 (The Finishing Touch) When a nearby party member creates a Geo Construct, Chiori will gain 20% Geo DMG Bonus for 20s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Brocaded Collar’s Beauteous Silhouette) When any party member is wearing an outfit apart from their default outfit, or is wearing a wind glider other than the Wings of First Flight, your party members will obtain the Swift Stride effect: Movement SPD is increased by 10%. This effect does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, and the Spiral Abyss. Swift Stride does not stack. NA

Best Chiori Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Chiori’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Six Paths of Sage Silkcraft) The AoE of the automaton doll “Tamoto” summoned by Fluttering Hasode is increased by 50%. Additionally, if there is a Geo party member other than Chiori, Fluttering Hasode will trigger the following after the dash is completed: · Summon an additional Tamoto. Only one additional Tamoto can exist at the same time, whether summoned by Chiori this way or through the presence of a Geo Construct. · Triggers the Passive Talent “The Finishing Touch.” This effect requires you to first unlock the Passive Talent “The Finishing Touch.” Highest C2 (In Five Colors Dyed) For 10s after using Hiyoku: Twin Blades, a simplified automaton doll, “Kinu,” will be summoned next to your active character every 3s. Kinu will attack nearby opponents, dealing AoE Geo DMG equivalent to 170% of Tamoto’s DMG. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG. Kinu will leave the field after 1 attack or after lasting 3s. High C3 (Four Brocade Embellishments) Increases the Level of Fluttering Hasode by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (A Tailor’s Three Courtesies) For 8s after triggering either follow-up effect of the Passive Talent “Tailor-Made,” when your current active character’s Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit a nearby opponent, a simplified automaton doll, “Kinu,” will be summoned near this opponent. You can summon 1 Kinu every 1s in this way, and up to 3 Kinu may be summoned this way during each instance of “Tailor-Made”‘s Seize the Moment or Tailoring effect. The above effect can be triggered up to once every 15s. Must unlock the Passive Talent “Tailor-Made” first. High C5 (Two Silken Plumules) Increases the Level of Hiyoku: Twin Blades by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Sole Principle Pursuit) After triggering a follow-up effect of the Passive Talent “Tailor-Made,” Chiori’s own Fluttering Hasode’s CD is decreased by 12s. Must unlock the Passive “Tailor-Made” first. In addition, the DMG dealt by Chiori’s own Normal Attacks is increased by an amount equal to 235% of her own DEF.” Medium

How and When Can You Get Chiori in Genshin Impact?

Chiori was last present on the gacha banners in Genshin Impact during the 5.6 update on May 27, 2025. She was part of the Inazuma-themed Chronicled Wish banner, along with other popular units like Ayaka. Since then, there has been no news of when she may return again.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.6 May 27, 2025, to Jun 17, 2025 5.1 Oct 9, 2024, to Oct 29, 2024 4.5 Mar 13, 2024, to Apr 2, 2024

More details about Chiori’s rerun banner will soon be updated here once HoYoverse announces it.