Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact Chongyun Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Genshin Impact Chongyun Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

by Virat Fumakia
written by Virat Fumakia 0 comment

Chongyun is a 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact. He is a Claymore user from Liyue who can serve as a decent Main DPS and Sub-DPS in the early game. He can provide your active characters with Cryo infusion and buff their Normal Attack SPD, while also shredding the enemy’s Cryo RES. Here is a detailed Genshin Impact Chongyun build guide, which explains how to play him efficiently and provides information about his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

chongyun build genshin impact

Genshin Impact Chongyun Build Guide

Chongyun Character Stats – Breakdown

TypeDetail
Rarity4-star
ElementCryo
Weapon TypeClaymore
RoleMain DPS / Sub-DPS
Base ATK (Level 90)223
Base DEF (Level 90)815
Base HP (Level 90)10984
Ascension Stat (Level 90)24% ATK
Voice ActorsEN: Beau Bridgland
JP: Saito Soma
CN: Kinsen
KR: Yang Jeong-hwa
Strengths• Provides Cryo infusion to the active character.
• Buff Normal Attack SPD of team members.
• Reduce Cryo RES of enemies.
• Low Burst Cost.
Weaknesses• Small AoE for Elemental Skill.
• Slow Normal Attack SPD and damage.
• Unable to pair with characters that do not want infusion.
chongyun build genshin impact

Chongyun is a 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact that was first released in version 1.0. He is quite simple and straightforward to use and mainly relies on his Elemental Skill. Not only does it deal Cryo damage to enemies, but it also creates a small field within which the active character gets a Cryo infusion. Moreover, characters also get a Normal Attack SPD buff within the Skill’s AoE. One of Chongyun’s passives also makes it so that when the Elemental Skill’s duration ends, it deals additional Cryo DMG and shreds enemy RES to Cryo. All of this makes him a great character for the Sub-DPS role.

Should you pull Chongyun?

No, Chongyun is not worth summoning in the game due to his damage and capabilities being eclipsed by newer and better characters. However, if you do get him in the early game ,where you do not have an assortment of characters, he can prove to be useful.

Best Weapons for Chongyun Build in Genshin Impact

You can pick any offensive Claymore for your Chongyun build, as they will help you improve his damage output. Here are the best weapon options for him:

WeaponRarity and How to GetAdvantages
chongyun build genshin impact
Wolf’s Gravestone		5-star; Gacha• Provides ATK.
• Buffs personal ATK and the team’s ATK.
chongyun build genshin impact
Beacon of Reed Sea		5-star; Gacha• Provides Crit Rate.
• Buffs ATK and HP.
navia build genshin impact
Serpent Spine		4-star; Battle Pass• Provides Crit Rate.
• Buffs DMG output.
chongyun build
Luxurious Sea-Lord		4-star; v2.1 Event• Provides ATK.
• Increases Elemental Burst DMG.
• Deals additional DMG.

Best Artifacts for Chongyun Build in Genshin Impact

The Emblem of Severed Fate can prove to be an amazing artifact set option for your Chongyun build, as it will allow you to use your Elemental Burst quite often. Other than that, Noblesse Oblige can also be a great choice.

Artifact SetHow to GetEffect
Emblem of Severed Fate
Emblem of Severed Fate		Momiji-Dyed Court Domain• 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.
• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.
Yun jin build
Noblesse Oblige		Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.
4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Main Stats Priority

  • Sands: ATK%
  • Goblet: Cryo DMG Bonus
  • Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

  • Crit Rate
  • Crit DMG
  • ER
  • ATK%

Best Team Comps for Chongyun Build in Genshin Impact

Considering not many characters gain an advantage from Chongyun’s elemental infusion, there aren’t many teams that benefit from his kit. Here are some decent team compositions comprising Chongyun that can do well in Genshin’s current meta:

Melt Teams

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Chongyun		genshin impact characters
Kazuha		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact emilie build guide
Bennett
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Chongyun		lauma build genshin impact
Xingqiu		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact emilie build guide
Bennett

Freeze Teams

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Chongyun		genshin impact shenhe build guide
Shenhe		genshin impact characters
Kazuha		lauma build genshin impact
Xingqiu
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Chongyun		genshin impact characters
Kaeya		genshin impact characters
Sucrose		lauma build genshin impact
Xingqiu

Apart from these, you can form many other kinds of teams with Chongyun based on which characters you own.

Chongyun Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Chongyun’s talents in Genshin Impact, along with their level-up priorities:

TalentEffectPriority
Normal AttacksNormal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.
Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby enemies. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.		High
Elemental Skill (Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost)Chongyun strikes the ground with his greatsword, causing a Cryo explosion in a circular AoE in front of him that deals Cryo DMG.
After a short delay, the cold air created by the Cryo explosion will coalesce into a Chonghua Frost Field, within which all DMG done through Normal and Charged Attacks by Sword, Claymore, and Polearm-wielding characters will be converted to Cryo DMG.		High
Elemental Burst (Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star)Performing the secret hand seals, Chongyun summons 3 giant spirit blades in mid-air that fall to the earth one by one after a short delay, exploding as they hit the ground. When the spirit blades explode, they will deal AoE Cryo DMG and launch enemies.High
Passive Talent 1 (Steady Breathing)Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters within the field created by Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost have their Normal ATK SPD increased by 8%.NA
Passive Talent 2 (Rimechaser Blade)When the field created by Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost disappears, another spirit blade will be summoned to strike nearby enemies, dealing 100% of Chonghua’s Layered Frost’s Skill DMG as AoE Cryo DMG. Enemies hit by this blade will have their Cryo Res decreased by 10% for 8s.NA
Passive Talent 3 (Gallant Journey)When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, time consumed is reduced by 25%.NA

Best Chongyun Constellations in Genshin Impact

chongyun build genshin impact

Let’s take a look at all of Chongyun’s constellations, along with their pull values:

ConstellationEffectValue
C1 (Ice Unleashed)The last attack of Chongyun’s Normal Attack combo releases 3 ice blades. Each blade deals 50% of Chongyun’s ATK as Cryo DMG to all enemies in its path.Low
C2 (Atmospheric Revolution)Elemental Skills and Elemental Burst cast within the Frost Field created by Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost have their CD time decreased by 15%.Highest
C3 (Cloudburst)Increases the Level of Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Medium
C4 (Frozen Skies)Chongyun regenerates 1 Energy every time he hits an enemy affected by Cryo. This effect can only occur once every 2s.Low
C5 (The True Path)Increases the Level of Spirit Bade: Chongyun’s Layered Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Medium
C6 (Rally of Four Blades)Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star deals 15% more DMG to enemies with a lower percentage of their Max HP remaining than Chongyun. This skill will also summon 1 additional spirit blade.High

How and When Can You Get Chongyun in Genshin Impact?

Chongyun last made an appearance as a 4-star rate-up character during the version 5.4 banners on March 4, 2025. Since then, there has been no announcement about when he may be featured next. However, you should note that given this character’s rarity, you can randomly obtain him from any of the available banners.

Virat is a Gacha Games and Pokémon writer at Techwiser. Originally trained as an architect, he transitioned into journalism to pursue his passion for gaming and technology. He has also previously worked at Sportskeeda as a writer and editor, where his articles garnered over 4 million views.

You may also like

Steal a Fish Vault Update: Release Date and What to...

Grow a Garden Seed Stages Update Countdown & Release Date

Roblox Retro Tower Defense Codes (September 2025)

Roblox Cake Off Codes (September 2025)

Fortnite Festival Party Royale Mode Adds Concerts and Movies

How to Get Las Sis in Steal a Brainrot

How to Complete Crimson Cavern Bestiary in Fisch

Fortnite Photo Mode: How to Take Selfies in Battle Royale

Genshin Impact Tartaglia Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Roblox Fisch All Boats – List and Guide (September 2025)