Genshin Impact Chongyun Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Chongyun is a 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact. He is a Claymore user from Liyue who can serve as a decent Main DPS and Sub-DPS in the early game. He can provide your active characters with Cryo infusion and buff their Normal Attack SPD, while also shredding the enemy’s Cryo RES. Here is a detailed Genshin Impact Chongyun build guide, which explains how to play him efficiently and provides information about his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Chongyun Build Guide

Chongyun Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Cryo Weapon Type Claymore Role Main DPS / Sub-DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 223 Base DEF (Level 90) 815 Base HP (Level 90) 10984 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24% ATK Voice Actors EN: Beau Bridgland

JP: Saito Soma

CN: Kinsen

KR: Yang Jeong-hwa Strengths • Provides Cryo infusion to the active character.

• Buff Normal Attack SPD of team members.

• Reduce Cryo RES of enemies.

• Low Burst Cost. Weaknesses • Small AoE for Elemental Skill.

• Slow Normal Attack SPD and damage.

• Unable to pair with characters that do not want infusion.

Chongyun is a 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact that was first released in version 1.0. He is quite simple and straightforward to use and mainly relies on his Elemental Skill. Not only does it deal Cryo damage to enemies, but it also creates a small field within which the active character gets a Cryo infusion. Moreover, characters also get a Normal Attack SPD buff within the Skill’s AoE. One of Chongyun’s passives also makes it so that when the Elemental Skill’s duration ends, it deals additional Cryo DMG and shreds enemy RES to Cryo. All of this makes him a great character for the Sub-DPS role.

Should you pull Chongyun?

No, Chongyun is not worth summoning in the game due to his damage and capabilities being eclipsed by newer and better characters. However, if you do get him in the early game ,where you do not have an assortment of characters, he can prove to be useful.

Best Weapons for Chongyun Build in Genshin Impact

You can pick any offensive Claymore for your Chongyun build, as they will help you improve his damage output. Here are the best weapon options for him:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Wolf’s Gravestone 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Buffs personal ATK and the team’s ATK.

Beacon of Reed Sea 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK and HP.

Serpent Spine 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs DMG output.

Luxurious Sea-Lord 4-star; v2.1 Event • Provides ATK.

• Increases Elemental Burst DMG.

• Deals additional DMG.

Best Artifacts for Chongyun Build in Genshin Impact

The Emblem of Severed Fate can prove to be an amazing artifact set option for your Chongyun build, as it will allow you to use your Elemental Burst quite often. Other than that, Noblesse Oblige can also be a great choice.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Emblem of Severed Fate Momiji-Dyed Court Domain • 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

Noblesse Oblige Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Cryo DMG Bonus

: Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ER

ATK%

Best Team Comps for Chongyun Build in Genshin Impact

Considering not many characters gain an advantage from Chongyun’s elemental infusion, there aren’t many teams that benefit from his kit. Here are some decent team compositions comprising Chongyun that can do well in Genshin’s current meta:

Melt Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Chongyun

Kazuha

Xiangling

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Chongyun

Xingqiu

Xiangling

Bennett

Freeze Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Chongyun

Shenhe

Kazuha

Xingqiu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Chongyun

Kaeya

Sucrose

Xingqiu

Apart from these, you can form many other kinds of teams with Chongyun based on which characters you own.

Chongyun Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Chongyun’s talents in Genshin Impact, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby enemies. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. High Elemental Skill (Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost) Chongyun strikes the ground with his greatsword, causing a Cryo explosion in a circular AoE in front of him that deals Cryo DMG.

After a short delay, the cold air created by the Cryo explosion will coalesce into a Chonghua Frost Field, within which all DMG done through Normal and Charged Attacks by Sword, Claymore, and Polearm-wielding characters will be converted to Cryo DMG. High Elemental Burst (Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star) Performing the secret hand seals, Chongyun summons 3 giant spirit blades in mid-air that fall to the earth one by one after a short delay, exploding as they hit the ground. When the spirit blades explode, they will deal AoE Cryo DMG and launch enemies. High Passive Talent 1 (Steady Breathing) Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters within the field created by Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost have their Normal ATK SPD increased by 8%. NA Passive Talent 2 (Rimechaser Blade) When the field created by Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost disappears, another spirit blade will be summoned to strike nearby enemies, dealing 100% of Chonghua’s Layered Frost’s Skill DMG as AoE Cryo DMG. Enemies hit by this blade will have their Cryo Res decreased by 10% for 8s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Gallant Journey) When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, time consumed is reduced by 25%. NA

Best Chongyun Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Chongyun’s constellations, along with their pull values:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Ice Unleashed) The last attack of Chongyun’s Normal Attack combo releases 3 ice blades. Each blade deals 50% of Chongyun’s ATK as Cryo DMG to all enemies in its path. Low C2 (Atmospheric Revolution) Elemental Skills and Elemental Burst cast within the Frost Field created by Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost have their CD time decreased by 15%. Highest C3 (Cloudburst) Increases the Level of Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Frozen Skies) Chongyun regenerates 1 Energy every time he hits an enemy affected by Cryo. This effect can only occur once every 2s. Low C5 (The True Path) Increases the Level of Spirit Bade: Chongyun’s Layered Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Rally of Four Blades) Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star deals 15% more DMG to enemies with a lower percentage of their Max HP remaining than Chongyun. This skill will also summon 1 additional spirit blade. High

How and When Can You Get Chongyun in Genshin Impact?

Chongyun last made an appearance as a 4-star rate-up character during the version 5.4 banners on March 4, 2025. Since then, there has been no announcement about when he may be featured next. However, you should note that given this character’s rarity, you can randomly obtain him from any of the available banners.